Monday's NFL: Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers

By David Brandt

Associated Press

Tempe, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have made a move to bolster their struggling offense, adding disgruntled receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Monday.

Both teams announced the deal, saying the Panthers would receive “undisclosed draft compensation” in return.

A person familiar with the trade said the Panthers would receive a sixth-round pick in 2024 and a seventh-round pick in 2025. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because some details of the trade haven’t been announced.

The trade could be beneficial to both sides: Anderson’s days in Carolina appeared numbered after he was sent off the field and into the locker room by interim coach Steve Wilks during the second half of the Panthers’ 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, following a sideline argument with an assistant coach.

The Panthers will save $690,000 this year under the salary cap for the trade, but will have to absorb $19.4 million in dead money over the next two seasons.

The 29-year-old Anderson has been durable and productive for the Jets and Panthers over the past seven seasons. His best year came in 2020, when he caught 95 passes for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns.

Anderson joins a Cardinals offense that will also welcome back three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins, who missed the season’s first six games after being suspended for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

But not all the news for the Cardinals offense is good. The team’s leading receiver Marquise Brown suffered a foot injury in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and could be out for the season, according to ESPN.

The Cardinals host the Saints on Thursday night.

Anderson didn’t seem disappointed by Monday’s news, posting to social media multiple emojis, including a “fingers crossed” symbol.

The Cardinals (2-4) hope that Anderson’s arrival – along with Hopkins’ return – can open up an offense that’s been among the worst in the NFL.

Arizona’s coming off a frustrating 19-9 loss to Seattle. The Cardinals didn’t score an offensive touchdown in the game.

The Cardinals hope Anderson will be happier than he was in Carolina, which is going through its own upheaval after firing coach Matt Rhule last week following a slow start to the season.

Anderson was close with Rhule. The receiver played for Rhule in college at Temple, and signed with the Panthers in 2020 when Rhule became the coach.

During the first half of the Panthers’ game on Sunday, Anderson got into an argument with receivers coach Joe Dailey. He was on a stationary bike early in the third quarter before sitting alone on a cooler.

Anderson came off the field late in the third quarter when he again exchanged words with Dailey. That was the last straw for Wilks, who got between the two and sent Anderson to the locker room.

Neither Wilks nor Anderson seemed committed to a long-term future in Carolina after the sideline dustup.

“You know everybody is being evaluated, as well as myself,” Wilks said on Sunday. “So we’ve got to figure out what’s going to be the right chemistry to put out on the field. And, most importantly as coaches, we got to come up with the right game plan.”

Said Anderson: “I wouldn’t say I want to be traded, but I’ll let things take its course.”

Texans exec let go

The Texans, off to a 1-3-1 start, have parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.

The move was confirmed by a person familiar with the details who spoke with the AP on condition of anonymity because it had not been announced. The news was first reported by ESPN.

Easterby came to Houston in 2019 after working for the Patriots for several years in jobs such has chaplain and character coach. He was hired as executive vice president of team development before being promoted to his current role in January 2020.

He was close to team owner Cal McNair and gained more power in the organization after coach and general manager Bill O’Brien was fired following the team’s 0-4 start in 2020.

Easterby and the Texans drew criticism in 2021 when they ignored a search firm’s recommendations and instead hired former Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio as their new GM. Andre Johnson, the team’s all-time leading receiver, was among those who publicly criticized Easterby and his power in the organization.

Easterby seemed to very involved in the team’s decision-making process after that hire, but had been less vocal and visible this season after coach Lovie Smith was hired to replace David Culley, who was fired after just one season.

Before working with the Patriots, Easterby worked for the Chiefs for two seasons where he focused on player development and character development. Easterby didn’t immediately respond to a message from The AP seeking comment.

Smith would not comment on Easterby’s job status, saying you don’t talk about “anything until it’s official,” but did address their relationship.

“My dealing with Jack has been great,” Smith said. “He’s been good for our organization. One of the first guys that I got a chance to talk with before I came down here.”