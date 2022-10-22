Friday's NFL: Russell Wilson questionable for Broncos' game against Jets

Associated Press

Englewood, Colo. — Russell Wilson's pulled hamstring might make him miss a game for just the fourth time in his 11-year NFL career Sunday.

Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett, whose team has lost three straight to fall to 2-4, listed Wilson as questionable for the Broncos' game against the New York Jets (4-2) at Empower Field.

Wilson was injured during the Broncos' 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night and he has been limited at practice all week.

“He is day-to-day up to this point,” Hackett said Friday. “So, it will probably be (a) game-time (decision).”

“We just want to be sure that he can protect himself," Hackett said. “I think that is the most important thing."

Wilson's game is based on his ability to slide the pocket and make off-schedule throws on the run, although he hasn't been adept at that in Denver as he was during his decade in Seattle.

Wilson is off to a tough start in Denver with just five touchdown passes and 20 sacks through six weeks, after the Broncos' new ownership group signed the nine-time Pro Bowl QB to a five-year, $245 million extension before the season.

Wilson said Wednesday he hoped to play, saying, “If I can go, I'll go.”

The only games Wilson has missed as a pro came during his final season in Seattle last year when he sat out three games with a broken finger.

With Wilson compromised by his second injury in two games, Hackett gave a good chunk of the first-team snaps at practice this week to backup QB Brett Rypien, whose only career start came against the Jets in 2020, when he threw for two touchdowns and was intercepted three times in a 37-28 Denver win.

Wilson and practice squad veteran Josh Johnson also got some work at practice this week. Wilson, however, appeared limited in his range of motion during stretches prior to practice the last two days.

Two weeks ago, Wilson flew to Los Angeles following a 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts to receive an injection to treat pain in a muscle near his throwing shoulder.

Hackett said Wilson is no longer bothered by the shoulder injury and that he looked good at practice Thursday and Friday following a walkthrough on Wednesday.

“He’s a grinder. He works hard and he’s tough," Hackett said. "That’s who he is — he fights through everything.”

Steelers QB Pickett clears concussion protocol, will start

Pittsburgh — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will start on Sunday night against Miami after being released from the NFL's concussion protocol on Friday.

Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft, left last week's upset win over Tampa Bay in the third quarter after being knocked legally to the ground by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Doctors gave Pickett the OK to practice this week without limitations and he will make his third career start when Pittsburgh (2-4) visits the Dolphins (3-3).

“I felt great going through my routine and (practicing),” Pickett said. “If I didn’t, obviously, I wouldn't have been out there.”

Pickett added that he feels “great” but declined to get into specifics about the play in which he was injured or what his first time in the NFL's concussion protocol was like.

“I trusted what the doctors were telling me,” Pickett said. “That’s what they were advising me to do and that’s what they wanted me to do, so, I followed their lead and now I’m good to go this week.”

Backup Mitch Trubisky played well in relief of Pickett, throwing for 144 yards and a touchdown as Pittsburgh ended a four-game losing streak. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin praised Trubisky's performance but said the team would stick with Pickett if he was available, a vote of confidence in the 24-year-old who is the team's long-term successor to the retired Ben Roethlisberger.

Pickett has looked capable since taking over for Trubisky at halftime of a loss to the New York Jets on Oct. 2, completing 66% (55 of 83) of his passes for 514 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions, three of them in the second half against the Jets.

Pickett is one of three Steelers who will return to action after being released from the concussion protocol. Tight end Pat Freiermuth, who sustained a concussion in a loss to Buffalo on Oct. 9, will play against the Dolphins. So will cornerback Levi Wallace, who also entered the protocol against the Bills.

Personnel dept.

... Keenan Allen could return for the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, despite the team’s bye coming up next week after missing the past five games due to a hamstring injury. He is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, but coach Brandon Staley said it will be a game-time decision.

This is the second straight week Allen has been listed as limited in all the team’s practices, but he did participate in team and individual drills on Friday. Allen has not played since the first half of the Sept. 11 opener against Las Vegas.

... Baltimore running back J.K. Dobbins has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns because of his knee injury.

Dobbins has played four games since returning from the knee injury that kept him out all last season, but he had only seven carries in last weekend's loss to the New York Giants. Running back Justice Hill, who missed the past two games with a hamstring issue, appears set to return this weekend.