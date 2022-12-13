Tuesday's NFL: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray out for season with torn ACL

By David Brandt

Associated Press

Tempe, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed the extent of the injury during his Tuesday news conference.

The news is not a surprise after the 25-year-old injured his knee on the third play of Monday night’s 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots.

The fourth-year quarterback was flushed out of the pocket and running to his right when he tried to juke past a Patriots defender, but tumbled to the grass in obvious pain.

Players from both teams surrounded the quarterback before he was carted off the field with a towel draped over his head.

The Cardinals and Kingsbury feared that Murray had a serious injury after Monday’s game with Kingsbury admitting it “doesn’t look good.”

Further tests on Tuesday confirmed that pessimism.

Murray was replaced by backup Colt McCoy, who will likely remain the starter for the rest of the season. The Cardinals (4-9) have lost five of six, including their past three.

The Cardinals posted to social media “Minor setback for a major comeback. We know @K1 will be back and better than ever. Heal soon QB1.”

Arizona’s recent hopes as a franchise have revolved around the development of Murray, who was taken with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2019.

The quarterback’s fourth season has been a tough one. And that was before Monday’s injury.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection signed a $230.5 million contract during the offseason that could keep him with the franchise until 2028, but that was when a steady stream of unwanted headlines started.

Murray took a lot of ridicule after it was discovered his new contract mandated at least four hours of “independent study” during game weeks, which was unusual for an NFL quarterback. The clause was later removed, but the damage to his reputation was done.

Murray also battled a bout of COVID-19 during training camp which kept him out for about a week and he recently took criticism from former teammate Patrick Peterson, who said on his “All Things Covered” podcast that “Kyler Murray don’t care about nobody but Kyler Murray.”

Now he has to deal with the most serious injury of his professional career. In 11 games this season, he finished with 2,368 yards passing, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Personnel dept.

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is likely to miss the rest of the season with his sprained right ankle, coach Sean McVay says.

McVay announced he doesn’t expect Kupp to play again this season, although he left open the slightest possibility the 2021 AP Offensive Player of the Year could return. Kupp has missed the past four games for the Rams, who have four games remaining.

“You won’t see Cooper this year,” McVay said. “Aaron (Donald), there’s still a possibility, but Cooper, I would be hard-pressed to see any scenario that he would play again this year.”

… Receiver Cole Beasley ended a brief retirement to take one more shot at extending his career by reuniting with Josh Allen and the Bills.

Beasley was signed to Buffalo’s practice squad, rejoining the team that cut him in March for salary-cap reasons and after failing in their bid to trade him. The 11th-year player was out of work until being signed to Tampa Bay’s practice squad in late September.

The 33-year-old Beasley had four catches for 17 yards in two games with the Buccaneers before announcing his retirement on Oct. 5.

… Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss the final four games of the season after sustaining a left foot injury late in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals.

Owusu-Koramoah was placed on injured reserve. He’s the fourth Browns linebacker lost for the season because of injury, joining middle linebackers Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips and Sione Takitaki.