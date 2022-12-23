Friday's NFL: Ex-Spartan Jack Conklin, Browns agree on 4-year, $60 million deal

By Tom Withers

Associated Press

Cleveland — Right tackle Jack Conklin has agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract extension to stay with the Cleveland Browns, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.

Conklin, who was in the final year of a three-year, $42 million deal he got in 2020 as a free agent, will sign the deal in the coming days, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the agreement.

His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, first told ESPN about the extension.

Conklin bounced back this season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in 2021. The 28-year-old pushed himself during rehab to get back and has started 12 games after sitting out the first two weeks.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Conklin has been a stabilizing force during his time with the Browns, who have made previous long-term investments on their line with five-time Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio (three years, $48 million) and right guard Wyatt Teller (four years, $56.8 million).

Conklin was recently named the team’s Ed Block Courage Award winner for his dedication to overcoming the injury as well as community involvement.

A two-time All-Pro, Conklin spent his first four seasons with Tennessee. He was a walk-on at Michigan State before being drafted eighth overall in 2016 by the Titans.

Jenkins inks extension

Green Bay’s Elgton Jenkins has signed a contract extension that assures the Packers won’t lose one of the NFL’s most versatile offensive linemen to free agency.

Terms weren’t disclosed, but a person familiar with the situation says Jenkins received a four-year extension with a base value of $68 million that could go up to $74 million.

NFL Network and ESPN first reported the extension. Jenkins’ contract had been set to expire at the end of the season.

Jenkins has played his entire career with the Packers, who selected him out of Mississippi State in the second round of the 2019 draft.

The 2020 Pro Bowl selection has started multiple games at every position on the line other than right guard.

Jenkins primarily plays left guard, but he took over at left tackle for eight games last season to fill in for the injured David Bakhtiari. Jenkins played only those eight games last season before a torn anterior cruciate ligament knocked him out for the remainder of the year.

The knee injury caused Jenkins to miss the Packers’ opening game this season, but he has started all 12 games in which he has played. He started at right tackle for his first five games and has played left guard in his seven games. He missed a game on Oct. 30 against Buffalo with a foot injury.

Jenkins has 33 career starts at left guard, eight at left tackle, six at right tackle and three at center. His performance on the line helped the Packers win three straight NFC North titles from 2019-21.