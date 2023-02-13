Former Michigan quarterback Chad Henne retires as Super Bowl champion with Chiefs

Chad Henne is going out on top.

The former Michigan quarterback and backup to Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes announced his retirement following his team's 38-35 victory Sunday over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

"Calling it a career," Henne posted on Instragram, holding a beer amid the celebration at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. "Capping it off with a @budlight and another ring!"

Henne, 37, also won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs following the 2019 season.

Henne spent 15 seasons in the NFL (he didn't appear in any games in the 2015 and 2019 seasons) after the Miami Dolphins selected him in the second round (No. 57 overall) in the 2008 NFL Draft. He started 31 of his 36 games played with the Dolphins before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012, where he played through the 2017 season. He signed with the Chiefs in 2018.

Primarily a backup in the later stages of his career — he appeared in 11 games, making one start, in five seasons in Kansas City — Henne appeared in 78 games (54 starts). He completely 59.6% of his passes for 13,290 yards and 60 touchdowns, with 63 interceptions.

In four seasons at Michigan, Henne was the Wolverines' all-time leader in passing yards (9,715), passing touchdowns (87), completions (828), and attempts (1,387).

Henne wasn't the only player with Michigan ties who enjoyable a notable night.

Skyy Moore, the former Western Michigan standout, caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to help give the Chiefs a 35-27 lead with 9:22 remaining.