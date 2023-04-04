Tuesday's NFL: Ex-Cardinals executive accuses owner of cheating

Associated Press

Tempe, Ariz. — Former Arizona Cardinals front office executive Terry McDonough has filed an arbitration claim against the team that accuses owner Michael Bidwill of cheating, according to a person with knowledge of the claim.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the matter is pending the league’s arbitration procedures.

The NFL confirmed receipt of the filing on Tuesday, but did not disclose its contents.

McDonough claims he was eventually demoted after he objected to a scheme that would involve the use of so-called “burner phones” to circumvent the 2018 suspension of then-GM Steve Keim, who had been arrested for DUI.

McDonough claims he still has the phone used in the scheme. He worked 10 seasons for the Cardinals front office, including several years as vice president of player personnel.

ESPN and The Athletic first reported about McDonough's arbitration claim.

McDonough's contract was not renewed during Arizona's recent offseason shakeup. Coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired and Keim was not retained after the team went 4-13 last season and the organization made several new hires, including coach Jonathan Gannon and GM Monti Ossenfort.

“We are reluctantly obliged to provide a public response along with broader context for some disappointing and irresponsible actions by Terry McDonough,” said Jim McCarthy, external public relations advisor to the Cardinals. “Claims he has made in an arbitration filing are wildly false, reckless, and an opportunistic ploy for financial gain.”

McCarthy's response, which was provided to AP, acknowledged the burner phone situation, but attributed that to another Cardinals executive and that “Mr. Bidwill took swift action when he learned of that situation and directed the phones be retrieved and communications stopped.”

Extra points

The Bills moved one major step closer to breaking ground on their new stadium by June 1 after formally submitting the final contractual agreements — including a detailed 30-year lease — to the county.

The Erie County legislature now has 30 days to review the documents and ratify the agreement. The county's approval would clear the way for construction on the now-projected $1.5 billion-plus, 60,000-plus seat facility to begin across the street from the Bills current stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The cost of the facility has increased from the original estimate of $1.4 billion.

A majority of the construction on the open-air stadium is expected to be completed in time for the 2026 season.

… The Raiders have their potential backup to Jimmy Garoppolo, returning to a familiar place to sign quarterback Brian Hoyer.

Hoyer, a 15-year NFL veteran out of Michigan State, was the Patriots' backup quarterback the past three seasons. That was one of three stints in New England; he also has played for six other teams.

He has started 40 career games and appeared in 36 others, passing for 10,668 yards with 53 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.