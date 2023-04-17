Monday's NFL: Jalen Hurts, Eagles agree to $255 million extension

By Dan Gelston

Associated Press

Philadelphia — Jalen Hurts is set to sign one of the richest deals in NFL history, agreeing to a five-year, $255 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, including $179.3 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

The Eagles announced on Monday “ QB1 is here to stay,“ but terms were not yet announced, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet final. Hurts was rewarded for his breakout season when he wasnamed an AP NFL MVP finalist and led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Keeping the main thing in Philly,” the Eagles tweeted. “We’ve agreed to terms with Jalen Hurts on a 5-year extension through the 2028 season.”

The 24-year-old Hurts was expected to receive $51 million per season, and only Deshaun Watson ($230M) and Kyler Murray ($189.5M) received more in a single contract.

Hurts delivered a record performance in the Super Bowl, throwing for 304 yards and a touchdown, running for 70 yards and three scores and adding a game-tying 2-point conversion.

Philadelphia went 14-1 in his starts and he had 3,701 yards passing, 760 yards rushing and 35 touchdowns combined in the regular season. He led the Eagles under coach Nick Sirianni to the top seed in the NFC and a playoff victory over the New York Giants and over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.

The Eagles went 0-2 when Hurts sat out two late-season games because of a sprained right shoulder.

The Eagles stunned their fans when they drafted Hurts out of Oklahoma in the second round in 2020. They seemingly had Carson Wentz entrenched at QB and had more pressing needs. Hurt was expected to serve as insurance for Wentz. Instead, he supplanted him and became one of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL.

Williams absent

Jets All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is not attending the start of the team's voluntary workouts while he seeks a contract extension, a person with knowledge of the situation told the AP.

Williams is staying away from the team while the sides negotiate a potential new deal, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because teams don’t announce who doesn’t attend the voluntary offseason program. Williams’ absence Monday was expected after he said in January he wouldn’t participate without a new contract.

The 25-year-old Williams, a first-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection last season, is entering the final year of his rookie contract after being drafted third overall out of Alabama in 2019. He is due to make a fully guaranteed $9.6 million this year after his fifth-year option was picked up by the Jets last offseason.

Williams is in line for a big payday as other interior defensive linemen have received large contracts this offseason. Washington's Daron Payne received the franchise tag but then agreed last month to a four-year contract worth $90 million, with $60 million guaranteed.

San Francisco signed Javon Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million contract last month. Tennessee's Jeffrey Simmons agreed earlier this month to a four-year extension reportedly worth up to $94 million, with $66 million guaranteed, including a $24 million signing bonus.