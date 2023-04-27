Live updates: NFL Draft, first round

Commissioner Goodell kicks things off

Roger Goodell read his introduction speech and introduced a few guests, including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The Panthers are officially on the clock. Let the chaos begin.

After months of mock drafts and rumors, the 2023 NFL Draft begins tonight with the first round.

The Carolina Panthers hold the No. 1 overall pick after a trade with the Chicago Bears last month. They are expected to take a quarterback, but it is still unclear which one they will select. Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Kentucky's Will Levis all seem to be in play.

The Lions have picks No. 6 and No. 18 in the first round, so they have a chance to land two impact players. One thing is for sure — there will be chaos. Would it be the NFL Draft without absolute insanity?

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Matthew Scheidel.

2023 NFL Draft

▶ When: Thursday-Saturday

▶ Where: Kansas City, Missouri

▶ Schedule (TV): Round 1, 8 p.m. Thursday ( ESPN, ABC, NFL Network); Rounds 2-3, 7 p.m. Friday (ESPN, ABC, NFL Network); Rounds 4-7, noon Saturday (ESPN, ABC, NFL Network)

▶ Lions picks: Nos. 6, 18 (first round), 48, 55 (second round), 81 (third round), 152, 159 (fifth round), 183 and 194 (sixth round)