Thursday's NFL: Jaguars LT Cam Robinson suspended four games for PEDs

By Mark Long

Associated Press

Jacksonville, Fla. — The NFL suspended Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson on Thursday for the first four games of the regular season for violating league policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Robinson and the team had been awaiting his punishment for more than two months. Knowing it was coming, the Jaguars signed veteran and oft-injured backup Josh Wells to a one-year deal in early April and then used their first-round draft pick on Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison. They hope those moves will help offset being without Robinson for nearly a quarter of the season.

“As a veteran leader in the locker room, I always want to set a good example and my actions in this instance are not a reflection of that goal,” Robinson said in a statement. “I apologize to the fans, my coaches and, most importantly, my teammates."

Robinson’s suspension is without pay, meaning he will lose roughly $900,000 a game. He’s the highest-paid player on Jacksonville’s roster.

“While we certainly respect the NFL’s ruling and are disappointed with this development, we will support Cam as he works his way through the suspension," the team said in a statement. "We are confident that Cam and our team will rise above this challenge as we collectively move forward.”

Walker Little, a second-round pick in 2021, is expected to fill in for Robinson when Jacksonville opens the season Sept. 10 at Indianapolis. Harrison has worked solely at right tackle during the team’s offseason program.

Robinson is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the team's facility during the second half of his suspension and would be eligible to make his regular-season debut when the Jaguars play the Buffalo Bills in London on Oct. 8.

“It hurts me that I cannot be out there with my brothers at the start of the regular season,” Robinson said. "I will attack training camp the same way I have for the last six seasons, to make sure I am ready both mentally and physically.”

Under the NFL's collective bargaining agreement with players, the suspension voids all remaining guarantees in the three-year, $52.75 million contract Robinson signed last year. The deal included a $15 million signing bonus and $33 million guaranteed.

Now, the Jaguars could cut or trade Robinson before or during this season with no additional salary-cap repercussions. A more likely outcome: Jacksonville simply slides Robinson back into his starting spot once he returns and moves Little to left guard, a position he worked at during OTAs.

“That’s a scenario that’s something that we can see doing,” coach Doug Pederson said during minicamp earlier this month. “When Cam comes back, what type of shape is he in, things of that nature. … With Walker, who ended the season at left tackle, I think that’s a really good fit for him, played that in college and then potentially slide him in (at left guard). … We’ll see how that goes during (training) camp.”

Robinson was held back during most of offseason workouts. He tore the meniscus in his right knee in mid-December and missed the final five games of the season, including two in the playoffs.

A second-round pick from Alabama in 2017, Robinson has started 75 games over six seasons in Jacksonville.

Watt's new role

J.J. Watt has signed a multi-year deal with CBS Sports to serve as a studio analyst. The announcement was made by CBS Sports President David Berson.

Watt's first appearance will be on “The NFL Today” during Week 1 on Sept. 9. He'll also be an analyst for NFL shows on CBS Sports Network and online.

“I love the game too much to be away from it entirely. I’m very excited to be joining CBS Sports to contribute across all their NFL shows and platforms, including working alongside and learning from JB, Coach, Boomer, Phil and Nate this fall,” Watt said in a statement. “Hopefully fans will enjoy the insights and knowledge I’ve gained over my 12 years in the NFL and if we’re lucky, we’ll share a few laughs along the way as well.”

Watt was a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year and retired last season after a 12-year career in which he had 114½ sacks. He was the 11th overall pick in the 2011 draft by Houston and spent 10 seasons with the Texans before playing the last two years for the Arizona Cardinals.

The 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year is the only player in league history to record multiple seasons with at least 20 sacks.

Watt has been busy since retiring. Watt and his wife, former U.S. soccer midfielder Kealia Watt, became investors in the Burnley Football Club in May.