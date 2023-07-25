Tuesday's NFL: Saquon Barkley, Giants settle on 1-year deal worth up to $11 million

Associated Press

East Rutherford, N.J. — Saquon Barkley and his contract are not going to be a distraction in training camp for the New York Giants.

The two-time Pro Bowl running back and the Giants surprisingly came to an agreement on a one-year, $11 million deal on Tuesday as players reported to camp and looked forward to getting back to the playoffs for the second straight year under coach Brian Daboll.

Those plans seemed in jeopardy for the past week as the Giants faced the prospect of their star back missing camp. Barkley was unhappy having a franchise tag put on him in March and his mood probably didn't improve on July 17 when the two sides failed to reach an agreement on a long-term extension. It meant Barkley would have to play for the $10.1 million value of the franchise tag, if he chose to play.

There was speculation he might sit out all of camp and maybe even miss some of the season. That would have been a major disruption because Barkley is well liked by teammates and fans and his absence would have forced Daboll to constantly field questions about him. The coach doesn't like to discuss missing players.

The concern ended Tuesday with the Giants confirming Barkley signed his franchise tender. The potential value of the contract was bumped up to $11 million with $909,000 worth of incentives, a person close to the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Giants did not release the incentive details.

"Obviously we are glad we were able to work things out with Saquon,” general manager Joe Schoen said in a statement. “We all recognize the player and person Saquon is and what he means to our team. He is a good teammate, a leader and a really good player. We are looking forward to getting on the field tomorrow.”

The Giants did not make Barkley available on Tuesday. Emails to his agents Ed Berry of Creative Artists Agency and Kim Maile of Roc Nation Sports seeking comment were not immediately answered.

The Giants and Barkley, who is entering his sixth season, cannot discuss a new contract again until the end of this season. New York maintains the right to franchise him again in 2024.

Barkley ran for a career-best 1,312 yards and scored 10 touchdowns last season in helping the Giants (9-7-1) make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. He also shared the team lead in receptions with 57.

The $11 million salary puts Barkley among the NFL’s highest-paid running backs. San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey ($16 million) New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara ($15 million), Tennessee’s Derrick Henry ($12.5 million) and Cleveland’s Nick Chubb ($12.2 million) are the top four earners among running backs in average annual salary.

Barkley’s injury history was a concern during negotiations. He was spectacular as a rookie out of Penn State, rushing for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 91 passes for 721 yards and four more TDs. An ankle injury caused him to miss three games in 2019. The devastating injury was a season-ending torn ACL in the second game of the 2020 season, and he wasn’t the same player coming off the injury in 2021, rushing for 593 yards. He returned to form in 2022.

Barkley was one of six players franchised after last season. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson got a five-year, $260 million contract. Washington defensive lineman Daron Payne got $90 million over four years and Jacksonville tight end and former Giants player Evan Engram received $41.25 million in a three-year deal.

Barkley and fellow running backs Josh Jacobs of Las Vegas and Tony Pollard of Dallas didn’t get deals in a market where the value of running back has fallen dramatically. Pollard signed his tender offer. Jacobs did not.

Cowboys, Trevon Diggs agree on extension; Zack Martin becomes camp holdout

There’s a new No. 1 on the to-do list at training camp as the Dallas Cowboys once again start their pursuit of the playoff breakthrough that has eluded them for 27 years.

Owner/general manager Jerry Jones and company did manage to scratch one thing off the list Tuesday.

Dallas and cornerback Trevon Diggs agreed on a $97 million, five-year contract extension, locking up the player who led the NFL and tied a franchise record with 11 interceptions in 2021.

The Diggs news on reporting day for camp came just as right guard Zack Martin officially became a holdout, a person with knowledge of Martin's decision told The Associated Press.

The six-time All-Pro is seeking a reworked contract, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because of the private nature of the talks.

Martin is one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, but only eighth among the highest-paid guards with an annual average of $14 million on the extension he signed five years ago. The 32-year-old has two years remaining on his deal.

Jones danced around questions about Martin with various versions of “no comment” during his annual camp-opening news conference in Oxnard, California. Martin could be fined $50,000 per day for not reporting.

“I don’t want to get into what we are doing here or not doing,” Jones told reporters after the formal part of the news conference was over. “I just want to say that he is in our plans.”

Diggs was a second-round pick in 2020, so he is entering the final year of his rookie deal after tying for the NFL lead with 17 interceptions over his first three seasons. The $19.4 million per-year average on the extension is among the top six for cornerbacks, according to overthecap.com.

Chiefs' Kadarius Toney has surgery for torn meniscus in his knee

St. Joseph, Mo. — Wide receiver Kadarius Toney underwent surgery Tuesday morning for a torn meniscus in his knee.

However Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid hasn’t ruled Toney out of the team’s season opener against Detroit.

“There is a chance for the first game, but we’ll see,” Reid said after Tuesday’s practice. “We’ll just have to see how other recovery goes with him. But he’s bound and determined he’s gonna be there for the first game. We’ll see how it goes.”

Toney tweaked his knee just minutes into Sunday’s opening practice of the team’s training camp at Missouri Western State University. Toney was receiving punts during warmups when he injured the cartilage in his knee. Reid said Toney previously had surgery on the same knee while with the New York Giants.

“He might have had a little something in there anyways, and it just caught a little bit more,” Reid said. “So you take care of those things.”

The Chiefs expect a significant role from Toney this season after he joined the club last season in an Oct. 27 trade with the Giants. Toney played in parts of seven games with the Chiefs while hauling in 14 catches for 171 yards and two scores. He also played a key role in the team’s Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles, catching a 5-yard touchdown pass and returning a punt for 65 yards that set up another score.

With the speedster Toney on the sideline for now, quarterback Patrick Mahomes expects to lean more on the team’s other starting receivers, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore. Justin Watson and rookie Rashee Rice also saw more snaps in practice with Toney missing.

Mahomes believes the team’s offense can adjust without Toney out of the lineup.

“When Kadarius is in there, we run it one way because of his talent and what he can do,” Mahomes said. “When he’s not in there, we can run a different way to really accelerate the other guys’ talents. Guys like Skyy Moore and Rashee Rice will step up as well as guys like Marquez and Justin Watson.”

Reid says he’s not concerned about Toney falling behind while missing training camp with the injury.

“I’m glad they caught it, you know that it happened this early, where he can get himself back and we got a lot of time still left,” Reid said. “He’s a smart kid. He picks this stuff up fairly easy. I don’t think he’s going to have a tough time getting back in. It’s just getting back into football shape.”

Personnel Dept.

... Edge rusher Von Miller, still recovering from having surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right knee in December, is one of three Buffalo Bills players set to open training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Miller’s timetable, however, is more uncertain with the potential of him missing the start of the season.

... San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been cleared to take part in training camp after undergoing surgery on his throwing elbow in the offseason.

General manager John Lynch said Tuesday that Purdy has been given the green light from doctors to practice after making good progress in his rehabilitation.

“Brock’s cleared and ready to go,” general manager John Lynch said. “He’s been cleared. He’s going to be without restrictions. Having said that, we’re sticking to and adhering to a plan. He got after it the last couple days and we upped his pitch count. We believe in that plan."

The Niners will ease Purdy back into the flow and won't have him throw more than two days in a row so he won't take part in the team's first practice Wednesday after throwing the past two days.

But Purdy is expected to resume his role as starter with the first team at practice Thursday, with Trey Lance and Sam Darnold sharing first-team reps when Purdy can't go.