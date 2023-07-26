Wednesday's NFL: Aaron Rodgers takes pay cut and agrees to a 2-year, $75 million deal with the Jets

Associated Press

Florham Park, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers has a new deal with the New York Jets — and he's taking a pay cut to try to help deliver a Super Bowl to the winning-starved franchise.

Rodgers agreed to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the Jets on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The four-time NFL MVP had nearly $110 million in guaranteed money remaining on his previous deal signed with Green Bay. But Rodgers is taking less money with New York in a move that appears to also reiterate his stay with the Jets is likely to last beyond just this season.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team didn't announce the contract. NFL Network first reported the sides had agreed to a new deal — that includes no-franchise tag and no-trade clauses — after Rodgers confirmed a ProFootballTalk report Tuesday night he had agreed to a reworked contract.

“Yeah, there’s going to be something hitting probably later on today,” Rodgers said.

Turns out, it was a totally new contract for a player who has repeatedly hinted he was more than just a one-year rental for New York, which hasn't been to the Super Bowl since its only win with Joe Namath leading the way in 1969.

“The team gave up significant pieces for it to just be a one-year deal,” Rodgers said a few hours before the news of the contract circulated. “I’m aware of that. I think there was an awareness of that. Now, again, anything could happen with my body or the success that we have this year, but I’m having a blast, so I don't really see this as a one-year-and-done thing.”

The Jets sent a first-, second- and sixth-round pick in this year’s draft to the Packers in April, along with a conditional second-rounder next year that could become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays at least 65% of the snaps. Green Bay gave up first and fifth-round picks this year, along with the quarterback.

Rodgers previously agreed to a reworked contract that helped push the trade forward. He was due a fully guaranteed $58.3 million option bonus, but it was shifted to next year. That left New York needing to pay Rodgers the minimum during his first three months with the team, which cost only $1.2 million against the salary cap — helping the Jets make additional roster moves and signings.

But that restructuring also meant Rodgers’ 2024 salary would have counted $107.6 million against next year’s cap — an enormous hit.

Instead, the Jets and Rodgers were able to work out a new deal to satisfy both sides. It also gives Jets fans hope they can see a winner soon after the team has failed to make the playoffs for 12 straight years, the NFL's longest active postseason drought.

“Change can be difficult, for sure, especially when it’s that drastic — 18 years in one spot,” Rodgers said, referring to his time in Green Bay. “But if you can lean into it and embrace it, there’s some really beautiful things on the other side. And I’ve been experiencing it so far and the people have been great, both in Jersey and in the city. And I’m just having a hell of a time.”

New York Giants lock in left tackle Andrew Thomas with five-year, $117.5 million extension

East Rutherford, N.J. — The New York Giants locked in left tackle Andrew Thomas on Wednesday with a five-year contact extension worth $117.5 million.

The Giants announced the signing hours before the team stepped on the field for its first practice of the 2023 season.

The signing comes a day after star running back Saquon Barkley received a one-year, $11 million contract. In the offseason general manager Joe Schoen also worked out a four-year, $160 million deal with quarterback Daniel Jones and gave star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence a four-year, $90 million extension.

The fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Thomas has played in 45 regular-season games with 44 starts in addition to two postseason contests. He had a breakout season in 2022 helping the Giants (9-7-1) make the playoffs for the first time since 2016, while helping Barkley rush for a career-best 1,312 yard and 10 touchdowns.

New York finished fourth in the league in rushing.

Jones joined Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts as one of four quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 3,200 passing yards, a 65% completion percentage, and 700 rushing yards in a season. Jones also set the franchise single-season record for completion percentage and led the NFL by throwing an interception on just 1.1% of his passes.

Chicago Bears, tight end Cole Kmet agree to $50 million contract extension

Lake Forest, Ill. — The Chicago Bears and tight end Cole Kmet agreed Wednesday to a multi-year, $50 million contract extension, a reward for a homegrown player coming off his best season.

Kmet had 50 receptions for 544 yards and seven touchdowns last season after catching just two scoring passes through his first two years. He has 138 catches for 1,399 yards in his career.

“When you look back at kind of the stuff I was doing my rookie year, I look like an idiot out there at times, ya know?” Kmet said. "But it’s cool to see the progression and where things are going. I’ve seen the improvement every year and I’m looking to continue to take those steps this coming year and the years beyond.”

Kmet grew up about 30 miles northwest of Soldier Field in Lake Barrington, Ill. He played three seasons at Notre Dame before the Bears drafted him in the second round in 2020 under former general manager Ryan Pace. Kmet is the first player to agree to a multi-year extension in current GM Ryan Poles' 18 months on the job.

“You get homegrown players, it means you drafted the right guy, you developed the right guy," coach Matt Eberflus said. "And he is the right guy. His experiences with the club and his experiences in football are really good, and you wanna keep him. You’d like to do that as much as you can.”

Kmet said negotiations that began near the end of offseason workouts intensified last week. He found out from his agent about 20 minutes before the first training camp practice that an agreement was in place.

“This whole thing from the beginning has been a dream come true,” Kmet said. "Just being drafted here first and being able to get an extension done and agree to terms on that is amazing. Looking forward to it, and looking forward to the things that come with it. And many playoff appearances and Super Bowls to come.”