Friday's NFL: Falcons' Jeff Okudah carted off practice field with ankle injury

By Charles Odum

Associated Press

Flowery Branch, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah was carted off the practice field on Friday with a potentially serious right ankle injury, dealing a significant blow to the team's defensive overhaul.

Okudah suffered the injury while covering wide receiver Frank Darby during a training camp drill in full pads. Teammates knelt while Okudah was examined on the field before being driven off the field on a cart.

Coach Arthur Smith confirmed Okudah was being examined for an ankle injury. Smith said he would wait on results from an MRI before discussing the severity of the injury.

“I’m always hesitant, the way information travels you have to be mindful of people’s family and loved ones and friends and if that information gets out, then parents are looking at it or the wife or whatever,” Smith said. “You just never know until the MRI.”

The Falcons acquired Okudah, the No. 3 overall NFL Draft pick in 2020, from Detroit for a fifth-round draft pick as part of their offseason overhaul of the defense.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson said Okudah had been working hard each day and proving himself to teammates. “Hopefully, it's nothing major,” he said.

Injuries made made it dificult for Okudah to realize his potential as a top draft pick with the Lions. Hamstring and shoulder ailments limited the former Ohio State standout to nine games as a rookie. He suffered a season-ending Achilles tendon injury one game into his second season.

Okudah started 15 games in 2022 and had an interception, which he returned 20 yards for a touchdown, and a forced fumble with 73 tackles.

Okudah, 24, was a big part of the Falcons' defensive overhaul in the offseason. He was expected to join A.J. Terrell to make cornerback a strength of the defense.

Atlanta devoted about $140 million in free agency to bring in Calais Campbell at defensive end, as well as safety Jessie Bates III, defensive tackle David Onyemata, outside linebackers Kaden Elliss and Bud Dupree, and cornerback Mike Hughes. Okudah was projected to be one of as many as six new starters on defense.

If Okudah is forced to miss significant time, Hughes, rookie Clark Phillips III, Tre Flowers, Dee Alford and Darren Hall are among the candidates to move up at cornerback.

Smith said offensive tackle Ethan Greenidge, who was placed on the reserve/injured list on Thursday after he was carted off the field with a left leg injury on Wednesday, will need surgery.

Kamara suspended

Saints star running back Alvin Kamara and Colts defensive back Chris Lammons each have been suspended for three regular-season games by the NFL because of their involvement in a February 2022 fight in Las Vegas.

The NFL released its decision two days after Kamara was excused from training camp to meet with commissioner Roger Goodell.

Kamara and Lammons pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges last month in a deal with prosecutors in Las Vegas that avoided trial and potential jail time.

Kamara has been one of New Orleans' most productive players as a rusher and receiver since being named offensive rookie of the year for the 2017 season.

Speaking after practice, but before the suspension had been announced, Kamara was contrite and expressed a desire to make wiser decisions going forward.

“I never want to be involved in something where someone gets hurt or severely injured or anything. Poor judgment on my end, definitely a bad decision,” Kamara said. “I was completely wrong, embarrassed the Saints, embarrassed my family, my mother. Embarrassed myself.

“I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t tough,” Kamara continued. “I’ve lost a lot throughout this ordeal. I’m definitely not looking for any pity and not looking for somebody to give me a pat on the back and say, ‘It’s OK.’ I know what I did. … And I definitely take responsibility. That’s part of being a man and growing. From here, I just got to make the right decisions and make the right choices.”

Personnel dept.

Saints all-time sack leader Cameron Jordan has agreed to a two-year contract extension that could keep him with the club that drafted him for 15 seasons.

Jordan, whose new deal was announced, was entering the final season of a three-year, $52.5 million extension he signed in 2019.

Last season, Jordan led the Saints with 8½ sacks, giving him a career total of 115½, eclipsing Pro Football Hall of Famer Ricky Jackson’s 115 with the club.