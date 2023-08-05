Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel reveals in documentary he tried to commit suicide at end of 'bender'

Tom Withers

Associated Press

Cleveland — Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel revealed in an upcoming documentary that he tried to commit suicide after being cut by the team in 2016.

Manziel, who was drafted by the Browns in 2014 following a wildly successful college career at Texas A&M, said in the Netflix documentary “Untold: Johnny Football” that a drug addiction contributed to his downfall.

Manziel said he lost 40 pounds after going on a “$5 million bender.” He was also in legal trouble at the time on charges he allegedly hit and threatened his then-girlfriend.

At his low point, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner tried to end his life.

“I had planned to do everything I wanted to do at that point in my life, spend as much money as I possibly could and then my plan was to take my life,” Manziel said in the documentary, which is scheduled to be released next week. “I wanted to get as bad as humanly possible to where it made sense, and it made it seem like an excuse and an out for me.”

Manziel said when he pulled the trigger the gun malfunctioned.

“Still to this day, don’t know what happened. But the gun just clicked on me,” he said.

Manziel was released by the Browns in 2016 after playing 14 games in two seasons.

The 30-year-old tried several comebacks but never returned to the NFL.