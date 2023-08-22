Tuesday's NFL: Rodgers and Jets' starters could play a few series vs. Giants

Associated Press

Florham Park, N.J. — Aaron Rodgers might see more than just a few snaps in his New York Jets preseasondebut against the Giants on Saturday night.

The four-time NFL MVP will play in an exhibition game for the first time since 2018, when he was with the Green Bay Packers. It will be a final tuneup for Rodgers and the Jets' starters before the regular-season opener at home on Sept. 11 against the Buffalo Bills.

“I used to enjoy playing in the preseason back in my younger years,” the 39-year-old Rodgers said Tuesday. “Just to kind of maybe take that first hit or feel the nerves on the first drive, so I look forward to being out there.”

Rodgers, acquired from the Packers in April, has throughout the summer said he’d be open to playing some snaps in the preseason with the Jets. Coach Robert Saleh would like to see Rodgers and the starters on offense play in more than just one drive.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Saleh said. “I don’t want to just throw him out there for a series and get him out. Would like to see those guys go through transition, get to the sideline, have some adjustments, get back to the field, play with those adjustments. So you’d like to see that transition happen a few times.”

Saleh said he and Rodgers spoke before deciding the quarterback would play.

“It was not much of a conversation with Robert,” Rodgers said. “I think he was a little more nervous I might have said no, but I was already leaning toward asking him to play — so it was an easy conversation.”

Saleh thought it would be good for Rodgers to take the field at least for a few plays on his new home's turf before the regular-season opener.

“Just didn't want the first time he goes out with his new team, new colors, new teammates, new stadium — didn't want Sept. 11 to be the first time,” Saleh said.

Rodgers has remained on the sideline during the Jets' first three preseason games while Zach Wilson has started, including New York's 13-6 loss to Tampa Bay last Saturday night at MetLife Stadium.

The decision to play Rodgers before the regular season has caused anxiety for some Jets fans, not wanting to see their quarterback get injured — especially with many having Super Bowl aspirations.

“You can't coach scared, you can't play scared,” Saleh said. "You can slip out of your car and have something happen to you. We'll be — knock on wood — fine. You see the great ones out there. Kansas City's playing their guys, Buffalo's playing their guys — it's not uncommon.

“You can always play the hindsight game or the fearful game, but what's in the best interest for our team is to go out there and play some football together and prepare us the best way we can for Sept. 11.”

Rodgers' previous preseason game was Aug. 16, 2018, when he started and went 2 of 4 for 35 yards and a touchdown in his one series.

“There's always that risk-reward,” Rodgers said of playing in the preseason. “I think over the years, it just hasn't made sense based on a number of different factors.”BECTON'S ALL RIGHT

Saleh said Mekhi Becton would start at right tackle against the Giants after he played 25 snaps there against the Buccaneers and performed well in his NFL debut at the position.

Becton found out in the team meeting Tuesday morning he had drawn the assignment for the preseason finale.

“I felt real comfortable where I was at,” Becton said. “I felt good.”

Becton, who has missed almost all of the past two seasons with knee injuries, has been a left tackle to start his career but Duane Brown is the expected starter there. After the Jets used a few players on the right side during training camp, Becton — healthy again, slimmer after dropping 30 pounds and confident in his surgically repaired knee — practiced last week there and played with the backups.

Titans spin kicker carousel again giving former Detroit Lion Michael Badgley another chance

Nashville, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans ended their experiment with a pair of undrafted kickers Tuesday and brought back veteran Michael Badgley after his release by Washington.

“Just trying to find somebody that can help us,” coach Mike Vrabel said of the decision to waive Caleb Shudak and Trey Wolff and bring in Badgley.

Wolff, a rookie from Texas Tech, made the only field goal attempted in the first two exhibitions for the Titans (1-1). Shudak played in one game in 2022 as a rookie and made three of four field goals attempted. The Titans kept Shudak when releasing Randy Bullock in February in a salary cap move.

Badgley was on the field Tuesday morning for a team scrimmage that replaced the Titans' joint practice with New England previously canceled. Badgley lasted one game with Tennessee, cut after missing one of two extra points and a 46-yard field-goal attempt in the 2021 season opener.

He was released Sunday by Washington. With the quick turnaround, Badgley went 7 of 10 at one point, missing wide right on kicks of 33, 43 and 48 yards. He connected from 49 yards to wrap up practice after a penalty flag gave him another chance.

Being the only kicker a week before the final roster cutdown helps.

But Badgley, 28, has kicked for five different NFL teams, including the Titans in his one-game appearance, since entering the NFL in 2018. He's been with the Chargers, Colts, Chicago and Detroit not counting his short stint with Washington this preseason.

He has made 81.7% of his career field-goal attempts, including 24 of 28 last season over 13 games with Chicago and Detroit. He also made all 33 extra points.

“I got to do my job," Badgley said. "You know, it doesn’t really matter who’s where or what? Just go out there and keep it simple.”

Badgley said he got a call and arrived in Nashville on Monday night. Only about 20 Titans remain from his previous very short stint, though that does include long snapper Morgan Cox.

Cox is a five-time Pro Bowl long snapper, and the holder is punter Ryan Stonehouse going into his second season with the team. Vrabel made clear his expectations for any kicker is that he “just needs to make” his kicks."

Badgley was signed to the Titans' practice squad two days before the 2021 season opener and promoted when Sam Ficken was placed on injured reserve a day later. Vrabel noted Badgley has been with them before.

“He’s got the next crack at it,” Vrabel said. “I’m sure we’ll look at other ones, too.”

Badgley's next chance in a game will be Friday night when Tennessee wraps up the preseason hosting New England (1-1).

Mayfield lands Buccaneers QB job, beats out Trask in competition to replace Brady

Tampa, Fla. — Baker Mayfield was selected as the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ending the competition for Tom Brady’s old job on Tuesday.

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 NFL draft prevailed over third-year pro Kyle Trask, a 2021 second-round draft pick who spent the past two seasons as the third-string quarterback behind Brady and Blaine Gabbert.

Mayfield, who’s with his fourth team since July 2022, signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Bucs after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns. He made six starts for the Carolina Panthers and four more with the Los Angeles Rams a year ago, going a combined 2-8.

Tampa Bay opens the regular season at Minnesota on Sept. 10.

“There’s a lot that goes into it. I can’t sit up here and give you every detail,” coach Todd Bowles said after practice Tuesday.

Mayfield started and played 1½ quarters of Tampa Bay’s preseason opener, completing eight of nine passes for 63 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 28-year-old didn’t play last Saturday against the New York Jets, when Trask started and wound up playing most of the game after third-stringer John Wolford was injured.

“We love everything Kyle has done. He’s gotten leaps and bounds better. ... And we're excited about Baker," Bowles said. "We like where we’re at right now experience-wise and his understanding the playbook just a little bit better.”

From the day he joined the Bucs and began learning the system installed by first-year offensive coordinator Dave Canales, Mayfield's experience figured to make him the favorite to replace Brady, who retired after last season.

While Trask has only seen action in one regular-season game, attempting nine passes; Mayfield is 31-38 in 69 starts and thrown for 16,288 yards, 102 touchdowns and 64 interceptions over five seasons.

Mayfield, who led the Browns to the playoffs once in four seasons in Cleveland, was not surprised by Tuesday’s decision.

“I expect to be the starter,” he said. “I know how talented I am. I know what kind of leader I am.”