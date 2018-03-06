Justin Rogers' NFL mock draft 1.0
Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' NFL mock draft, which includes Michigan defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (73).  David Guralnick, Detroit News
1. Cleveland: Sam Darnold, QB, USC. OK, Browns, it's time to stop messing around and draft a franchise quarterback. Darnold doesn't turn 21 until June and there's no need to rush him. The team also should add a quality veteran and groom the rookie on the sideline for a season.  Tom Pennington, Getty Images
2. N.Y. Giants: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA. Eli Manning is 37 and it's time for the Giants to secure their long-term future at quarterback.  Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
3. Indianapolis: Bradley Chubb, DE, North Carolina State. The Colts finished 31st in sacks last season, while the 6-foot-4, 275-pound Chubb recorded double-digits each of the past two years.  Grant Halverson, Getty Images
4. Cleveland (via Houston): Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State. With a slew of young receiving weapons, Barkley provides an elite backfield complement and gives the Browns a suddenly bright future on offense.  David Guralnick, Detroit News
5. Denver: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma. The Broncos have tried to patchwork the quarterback position with Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, but the Heisman Trophy winner could be the answer to getting the Broncos' offense back on track.  Sean M. Haffey, Getty Images
6. N.Y. Jets: Connor Williams, OT, Texas. The Jets could use a quarterback, but with the top options off the board, they move to the next logical spot and build up the team's offensive line. Left tackle Kelvin Beachum is average, at best, and in the final year of his contract.  Brian Bahr, Getty Images
7. Tampa Bay: Arden Key, DE, LSU. The Bucs finished last in the NFL in sacks and quarterback pressure. Key's production doesn't match his physical gifts, but Tampa can't afford to pass up on the talent.  Chris Graythen, Getty Images
8. Chicago: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama. Whether Fitzpatrick ultimately ends up at safety or cornerback doesn’t matter, he'll provide an instant upgrade to a Bears' secondary that struggled to generate turnovers in 2017.  Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
9. San Francisco: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame. The 49ers scored a franchise quarterback by trading for Jimmy Garoppolo. Now they need to focus on protecting that investment. Nelson is widely considered the draft's best offensive lineman.  Joe Robbins, Getty Images
10. Oakland: Vita Vea, DT, Washington. An athletic 340-pound interior lineman who can stop the run and occasionally disrupt the pocket, Vea could help just about any roster.  Otto Greule Jr., Getty Images
11. Miami: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia. A punishing downhill hitter, Smith could flourish filling the gaps behind a disruptive defensive line led by Ndamukong Suh.  David Goldman, Associated Press
12. Cincinnati: Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma. The Bengals could use multiple upgrades with their blocking and plugging the 345-pound Brown in at right tackle would be a solid start.  Ronald Martinez, Getty Images
13. Washington: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama. With the Kirk Cousins' status up in the air, quarterback is certainly a possibility. But if they can find a way to keep Cousins, wide receiver makes sense. The Terrelle Pryor experiment bombed last season.  Jamie Squire, Getty Images
14. Green Bay: Derwin James, S, Florida State. When healthy, James is a big, physical, play-making safety. He missed most of the 2016 season, but largely returned to form in 2017. He would be a plug-and-play replacement if Morgan Burnett leaves in free agency.  Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
15. Arizona: Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming. Allen is a polarizing prospect who had a dismal junior season when surrounded by subpar talent. Some NFL decision-makers are going to fall in love with the tools, but whoever drafts him must have a good developmental plan in place.  Otto Kitsinger, Associated Press
16. Baltimore: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU. Jeremy Maclin was a disappointment, Breshad Perriman has been a bust and Mike Wallace, at 32, isn’t the vertical threat he once was. It's time for the Ravens to revamp the receiving corps, starting with the big-bodied Sutton.  Mike Stone, Associated Press
17. L.A. Chargers: Mike McGlinchey, OL, Notre Dame. The Chargers top two offensive tackles are under contract for two more years, but neither has a lock on their jobs. Right tackle Joe Barksdale hypothetically could slide inside to guard, with McGlinchey bolstering the overall quality of the unit.  Tony Avelar, Associated Press
18. Seattle: Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa. Richard Sherman will be coming back from a ruptured Achilles at the age of 30. He'll also be entering the final year of his contract. Jackson (right) is a ball-hawking, playmaking corner who can be the long-term solution for Seattle.  Dale G. Young, Detroit News
19. Dallas: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State. Dallas can add another piece to its young, talented secondary with Ward. His presence should help a group that allowed 66.4 percent of passes to be completed against them in 2017, while only coming up with 10 interceptions.  Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
20. Detroit: Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA. The Lions need all kinds of help up front, especially if Ziggy Ansah isn't retained. Davenport (93) is a long, athletic edge defender who was highly productive rushing the passer last season. The competition jump is significant, but the ceiling is high.  Sam Craft, Associated Press
21. Buffalo. Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan. Hurst has the potential to climb up boards if he measures well at the combine, and is another realistic option for the Lions at No. 20. He's currently a bit undersized, but he's an explosive interior lineman who can wreak havoc on backfields.  John T. Greilick, Detroit News
22. Buffalo (via Kansas City): Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama. Preston Brown had a decent year, but is a free agent. Evans would give coach Sean McDermott a more athletic middle linebacker to build his defense around.  Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
23. L.A. Rams: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech. An athletic, well-built linebacker who shouldn’t have to leave the field, Edmunds would give the Rams a cheaper replacement for Mark Barron, who has a $10 million cap hit in 2018.  Don Petersen, Associated Press
24. Carolina: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M. The Panthers surprised many by trading Kelvin Benjamin at the deadline, leaving them with a void on the outside. Kirk’s quickness in the open field can be a nice complement to Devin Funchess running deep and Christian McCaffrey working underneath.  Chuck Burton, Associated Press
25. Tennessee: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College. The Titans' pass rush rolls deep. Despite linebacker Derrick Morgan leading the team with just 7.5 sacks, the team finished top-five. Still, you can never have enough pass rushers, and the speedy, explosive Landry would further solidify the group.  Tim Bradbury, Getty Images
26. Altanta: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama. Arguably no one bolstered their stock more during bowl season than Payne, with a pair of dominant outings in the playoffs. The technically sound interior lineman would pair nice with Grady Jarrett, giving the Falcons an explosive tandem.  Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
27. New Orleans: Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas. Craig Robertson and Manti Te'o are under contract and cheap, but Jefferson's well-rounded skill set would complete the team’s vastly improved front seven.  Ron Jenkins, Getty Images
28. Pittsburgh: Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State. Ben Roethlisberger is saying he wants to play another three years, but flirted with retirement last offseason and might lose some motivation with offensive coordinator Todd Haley on the way out. Rudolph can be groomed as a successor.  John Raoux, Associated Press
29. Jacksonville: Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State. The Jaguars offense looks potent at times, but quarterback Blake Bortles could use some more reliable weapons in the passing game. Goedert is an athletic matchup piece who has been compared to Philadelphia's Zach Ertz.  Daryl Wilson, Associated Press
30. Minnesota: Billy Price, OL, Ohio State. The Vikings offensive line was much improved in 2017, but there's still room to upgrade the unit. The team struck gold with an Ohio State lineman last year, snagging Pat Elflein in the third round. It wouldn't hurt the team to go back to that well. Price, at 315 pounds, can play center or guard.  Michael Conroy, Associated Press
31. Philadelphia: Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State. Jason Peters is under contract for two more years after signing a one-year extension in June. Then he tore his ACL. The nine-time Pro Bowler turns 36 this month and it would be wise for the Eagles to have a backup plan given the franchise’s Super Bowl aspirations.  Michael Woods, Associated Press
32. New England: Derrick Guice, RB, LSU. Leave it to New England to find outstanding value at the end of the round. With three running backs set to hit free agency, including Rex Burkhead and Dion Lewis, Guice will give Tom Brady something he hasn't had the past decade, the support of a premier runner.  Wesley Hitt, Getty Images
    This is the second in a series looking at positional needs for the Detroit Lions in free agency. Teams can begin negotiating with free agents on March 12. The signing period opens March 14 at 4 p.m.

    Allen Park — Maybe we should start referring to the Lions’ anemic ground game as the curse of Barry Sanders. Following the Hall of Famer’s sudden retirement in 1999, the team has consistently ranked near the bottom of the league in rushing.

    Detroit will continue its search for that elusive component of offensive balance, to complement quarterback Matthew Stafford, this offseason. And after not making a significant addition at running back last offseason, preferring to test what Ameer Abdullah could offer as a feature back, general manager Bob Quinn made it clear early this offseason he planned to bring in competition this year.

    Last year’s group, which averaged a league-worst 3.4 yards per carry, largely remains under contract. Only Zach Zenner is set to hit the open market, with the Lions looking unlikely to extend a tender to the restricted free agent. Abdullah, Theo Riddick, Dwayne Washington and feel-good-story Tion Green remain on the roster.

    Like defensive ends, which we wrote about in the first installment of this series, the draft might be the way to go to bolster the group. This class is chock-full of high-end talent who appear capable of contributing immediately — from LSU’s Derrius Guice or USC’s Ronald Jones as potential first-round choices to a slew of Day 2 options that includes San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny, Oregon’s Royce Freeman or one of the two Georgia runners, Sony Michel and Nick Chubb.

    But unlike edge rushers, free agency isn’t devoid of backs who could immediately make the Lions better.

    The top of the class, with Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro Le’Veon Bell getting the franchise tag, is New England’s Dion Lewis. In his first season heading a backfield rotation, he shined in 2017, averaging 5.0 yards per carry. He also continued to serve as a capable receiving option out of the backfield, hauling in 32 passes, including three scores.

    The downside with Lewis is his size (5-foot-8, 195 pounds) and injury history. He missed big chunks of the 2015 and 2016 seasons with knee injuries. If the Lions were looking for a little more bulk and durability, Isaiah Crowell would be an option.

    The 225-pound Crowell has spent his entire career in relative obscurity while playing for the Browns, but he’s quietly put together a solid resume. His best season came in 2016, when he nearly broke 1,000 yards while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He also scored seven times that year. His effectiveness dipped a bit last season, to 4.2 yards per carry, which would still be more-than-welcome production in Detroit.

    Additionally, Crowell is only 25 years old and hasn’t missed a game in four professional seasons. And by averaging just 184 carries, the mileage on his legs remains low.

    Carlos Hyde, 27, also has plenty of tread on the tires, but hasn’t been as durable. He missed time with ankle, foot and knee injuries his first three seasons before playing all 16 games for the first time last season.

    That’s good timing for the 6-foot, 235-pounder who has averaged 4.2 yards per carry during his career and shown a nose for the end zone, scoring 24 touchdowns in four seasons.

    And while it seems unlikely, if the Lions are looking for a veteran stopgap, there are a few accomplished options in the twilight of their careers. Frank Gore turns 35 this offseason, but like Anquan Boldin did for the Lions a few years back, Gore can set a tone for the young players on the roster beyond what he offers on the field.

    There’s also the curious case of LeGarrette Blount, who has largely gone ignored in free agency the past two offseasons before signing a pair of cheap, one-year deals. He was stellar for the Super Bowl champions last season, bullying his way to 4.4 yards per carry for the Eagles.

    Lions RBs under contract: Ameer Abdullah, Theo Riddick, Dwayne Washington, Tion Green

    Lions free agents: Zach Zenner

    Top free agents: Dion Lewis, Isaiah Crowell, Carlos Hyde, Alfred Morris, Rex Burkhead, LeGarrette Blount and Jonathan Stewart.

