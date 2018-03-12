Jonathan Stewart (Photo: Jonathan Bachman, Getty Images)

On the first day teams are permitted to negotiate with impending free agents, the Detroit Lions are scheduled to meet with a pair of recently released veteran running backs, according to ESPN.

The reports state the Lions will host Jonathan Stewart and DeMarco Murray for visits on Monday.

The 5-foot-11, 235-pound Stewart has spent his entire 10-year career with the Carolina Panthers, averaging 4.3 yards per carry. His production has been on the decline the past three years, bottoming out at a career-worst 3.4 yards per carry last season.

Murray is also coming off a down season, averaging 3.6 yards per carry with the Tennessee Titans last season, but is just one year removed from a 1,287-yard, nine-touchdown campaign.

Both Stewart and Murray are over 30 years old. Stewart turns 31 later this month, while Murray celebrated his 30th birthday last month.

If the Lions pass on both veterans, there are some younger options on the market who could help the team’s long-struggling ground game, including Isaiah Crowell, Carlos Hyde and Dion Lewis. This is also expected to be a deep draft class in the position.

The Lions finished last in the NFL in rushing last season, averaging 3.4 yards per carry.

