Running back Frank Gore told ESPN he will visit the Lions on Wednesday. (Photo: Andy Lyons, Getty Images)

While the top running backs on the market are agreeing to multi-year deals ranging from $5-7 million per season, the Detroit Lions are continuing to look at older, stopgap options with the franchise's eyes seemingly on the wealth of talent in the upcoming draft.

After meeting with Jonathan Stewart and DeMarco Murray earlier in the week, the Lions are set to host Frank Gore at the team's facility on Wednesday, the veteran running back told ESPN.

All three backs have put together accomplished careers, but each is 30 years or older. Gore is the oldest of the bunch. The 13-year veteran will celebrate his 35th birthday in May.

Still, Gore fell just short of reaching 1,000 rushing yards for the 10th time in his career last season for the lowly Colts. The ageless wonder ranked 10th in the NFL with 49 first-down carries, and according to Pro Football Focus, also ranked 10th in broken tackles on carries, with 35. But he is also no longer a big-play threat at this stage, recording a long of 21 yards in 2017.

The addition of Gore could be viewed as similar to Detroit's signing of Anquan Boldin two years ago. In his final NFL season, Boldin posted a career-low 584 receiving yards for the Lions, but also led the team with eight touchdown catches, while also setting a tone in the locker room with his practice and maintenance routines. Gore has a similar reputation, which has helped him avoid missing a game the past seven seasons.

As for the other two options the Lions talked with, Stewart reportedly has a deal in place with the New York Giants. According to NFL.com, it's a two-year pact worth $6.9 million with incentives that could bring it up to $8.4 million. Murray left Detroit and is scheduled to meet with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Lions finished last in the NFL last season, averaging 3.4 yards per carry.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/Justin_Rogers