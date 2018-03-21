USC’s Sam Darnold will be part of a quarterback-heavy first round of the NFL draft. (Photo: Ron Jenkins / Getty Images)

Go through the gallery to see Justin Rogers’ NFL mock draft 2.0. Click here if you have trouble viewing the gallery.

The first wave of free agency is over and the market has been pretty picked over. Sure, there are still a handful of difference makers to be had, led by five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, but for the most part, depth options are what remain.

With the spending frenzy winding down, attention figures to shift to next month’s draft, the most critical event of the NFL offseason.

We did a mock draft earlier this year, in large part to familiarize you with some of the top prospects coming out of college. But the focus of team needs has narrowed following the plugging of roster holes in free agency, so now seemed as good a time as any to attempt a second projection of the first round.

And the cherry on top of this fool’s errand, we’ve thrown a massive trade into the mix. After the Jets and Colts shook up the top of the board, with the Jets moving up three spots to No. 3, we figured the Bills might want to get in on the action, before all the QBs are gone.

The Bills already have moved up, from 21 to 12, when they traded offensive tackle Cordy Glenn to the Bengals. In our hypothetical, we have the Bills sending both of their first-round choices (they also hold the No. 22 selection), plus their 2019 first-rounder, to the Giants to move up to No. 2.

Seems plausible. Right? Well, this is my mock draft, so you’re going to have to live with it. On to the picks…

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

twitter.com/Justin_Rogers