Justin Rogers' NFL mock draft 2.0
Justin Rogers' NFL mock draft 2.0
Go through the gallery to view Justin Rogers' NFL mock draft 2.0, led by a handful of talented quarterbacks, including Baker Mayfield (6) of Oklahoma.  Ron Jenkins, Getty Images
1. Cleveland: Sam Darnold, QB, USC. The Browns made some excellent moves this offseason, but Tyrod Taylor is likely only a stopgap at quarterback. After passing on passers the past few seasons, it's time for Cleveland to draft and develop a top-tier quarterback.  Harry How, Getty Images
2. Buffalo (trade): Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming. The Jets trading up to No. 3 forces the Bills' hand. They'll give up their two first-rounders this year (No. 12 and 22), as well as a 2019 first, to move up and get their QB. Allen is the prototype at the position, but his college accuracy raises legitimate concerns about his ability to succeed in the NFL.  Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
3. New York Jets: Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma. Mayfield's personality and the bright lights of New York are a match made in heaven. Sure, Mayfield is undersized, but he makes up for it with accuracy and confidence.  Harry How, Getty Images
4. Cleveland: Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State. The Browns could always go defense, but it's tough to pass up on Barkley, who has a skill set reminiscent of Marshall Faulk, complemented by chart-busting athleticism.  Jay LaPrete, Associated Press
5. Denver: Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA. Rosen is arguably the draft's most talented passer, but whether it's fair or not, there are concerns about his attitude and commitment to his profession, driving his stock down. John Elway will happily roll the dice, allowing Rosen to be groomed behind free-agent addition Case Keenum for at least a year.  Harry How, Getty Images
6. Indianapolis: Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. State. The Colts were able to move down three spots, pick up three second-round picks, and still get the best pass rusher in the draft. Chubb would provide a much-needed boost to a unit that finished 31st in sacks in 2017.  Darron Cummings, Associated Press
7. Tampa Bay: Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama. Fitzpatrick gives the Bucs a lengthy playmaker to pair with safety Justin Evans, a second-round pick last year. Veteran Chris Conte, holding a starting job right now, is only under contract for 2018 and has very little guaranteed money if the team simply chooses to move on.  Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
8. Chicago: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame. With Kyle Fuller and Prince Amukamara signing multi-year deals with the Bears this offseason, the team can turn its attention to replacing guard Josh Sitton with the consensus best offensive lineman in the draft.  Tony Avelar, Associated Press
9. San Francisco: Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech. The 6-foot-5 Edmunds played in space in college, but has a frame that projects to him being able to handle assignments at the line of scrimmage, adding versatility to the 49ers' young front seven.  Michael Shroyer, Getty Images
10. Oakland: Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia. A thumping playmaker in the middle of the defense to pair with the free-agent addition of Tahir Whitehead revamps the Raiders at the second level.  Joe Robbins, Getty Images
11. Miami: Derwin James, DB, Florida State. A top talent coming off an injury, James has the makings of an All-Pro safety. He has drawn comparisons to Kansas City's Eric Berry and Jacksonville's Jalen Ramsey, both picked No. 5 in their respective drafts.  Mark Wallheiser, Associated Press
12. New York Giants (trade): Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame. The Giants badly need help up front, even after inking Nate Solder. McGlinchey can play right tackle and allow the team to replace Ereck Flowers, who has struggled since coming into the league in 2015.  Gerry Broome, Associated Press
13. Washington: Vita Vea, DT, Washington. Washington has scoured the free-agent market for defensive tackles, but has yet to pony up for an available talent. By sitting tight, they score the biggest fish in the draft pool. Vea, at 347 pounds, is a mountain of a man.  Ted S. Warren, Associated Press
14. Green Bay: Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State. The Packers tried to snatch Kyle Fuller away from the Bears, but Chicago matched. The Packers still need some serious help at cornerback and are fortunate to find the speedy, athletic Ward on the board at No. 14.  Mel Evans, Associated Press
15. Arizona: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville. Jackson is being downplayed by a number of analysts, but the electric college playmaker has the talent to prove his doubters wrong. New Arizona coach Steve Wilks, coming from Carolina, knows plenty about the dimension a mobile passer can add to an offense. Jackson can clean up some accuracy issues sitting behind Sam Bradford for a season.  Stephen B. Morton, Associated Press
16. Baltimore: Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama. Michael Crabtree's addition isn't nearly enough to solve the Ravens' lack of weapons. Ridley, the most polished receiver in this class, could help rejuvenate Joe Flacco's career.  Butch Dill, Getty Images
17. Los Angeles Chargers: Kolton Miller, OT, UCLA. Russell Okung is still solid, but with cap hits of $16 million in 2019 and 2020, it's easy to see the Chargers looking for a long-term answer. Miller has experience at right tackle and could probably replace Joe Barksdale in the meantime.  Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
18. Seattle: Marcus Davenport, DE, UTSA. Davenport is a raw talent, but reassured evaluators of his potential with a strong combine. With Michael Bennett shipped out in a trade, and Cliff Avril's long-term future up in the air after missing most of the 2017 season with a neck injury, Davenport would provide a talent injection on the edge for the Seahawks.  Butch Dill, Associated Press
19. Dallas: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU. Dez Bryant has massive cap hits the next two years, despite averaging fewer than four receptions per game over the past three seasons. The Cowboys should be looking to move on and Sutton is a viable replacement who gives the team the green light to let Bryant go.  Michael Wyke, Associated Press
20. Detroit: Harold Landry, DE, Boston College. The Lions could go any number of directions here, but a defensive lineman remains the best bet. Landry showed excellent athleticism at the combine, validating his first-round profile. Having played for new Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni doesn't hurt.  Tim Bradbury, Getty Images
21. Cincinnati: Isaiah Wynn, OL, Georgia. Dropping down nine spots in a recent trade with the Bills puts the Bengals in a better spot to address their biggest need without reaching. Wynn played tackle last year, but figures to convert back to guard in the pros.  Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
22. New York Giants (trade): Derrius Guice, RB, LSU. With the second first-round pick acquired from trading down from No. 2, the Giants fill another big need with Guice, a punishing back.  Rogelio V. Solis, Associated Press
23. Los Angeles Rams: Will Hernandez, G, UTEP. The young Rams are stacked, especially on defense. Hernandez, a mauler fresh off earning All-American first-team honors, will help clear paths for running back Todd Gurley and keep quarterback Jared Goff’s pocket clean.  Butch Dill, Associated Press
24. Carolina: Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa. Having missed out on Guice, a logical replacement for Jonathan Stewart, the Panthers secure a No. 1 corner to fill the void created two years ago when the team's former GM unexpectedly rescinded the franchise tag from Josh Norman.  Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press
25. Tennessee: Arden Key, DE, LSU. Thought of as a potential top-10 choice before the 2017 season, Key's stock dipped after a disappointing junior year where he finished with four sacks. He's trimmed down significantly, weighing in closer to 240 pounds at the combine. That could work as a rush linebacker in the Titans' 3-4 base defense.  Jonathan Bachman, Getty Images
26. Atlanta: Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama. After losing Dontari Poe in free agency, the Falcons need to find some beef for their defensive front. It will be a schematic transition for Payne, but the dominant run-stopper flashed the necessary athleticism in the college playoff to be a backfield disruptor in an attacking front.  Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
27. New Orleans: Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M. As long as Drew Brees is playing, the Saints' window to contend will remain open, even if just a crack. But the future Hall of Fame quarterback needs more weapons to target, with only Michael Thomas serving as a consistent threat. Kirk would provide the offense with a dynamic option in the slot.  Bob Levey, Getty Images
28. Pittsburgh: Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama. Ryan Shazier won't play next season, and honestly, it's difficult to see him playing again. The Steelers certainly can't count on it. Evans could provide them with a long, speedy replacement in the middle of the defense.  Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images
29. Jacksonville: D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland. Do the Jaguars have any receivers left? They lost Allen Robinson in free agency and cut loose Allen Hurns this week. It's tough to imagine any team being scared of the tandem of Marqise Lee and Donte Moncrief. Moore had prolific production at Maryland and followed it up with top-5 numbers in the 40, as well as the broad and vertical jumps, at the combine.  Rob Carr, Getty Images
30. Minnesota: Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida. Do the Vikings really have an immediate need a corner? No, probably not with All-Pro Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes opposite him. But the latter is in the final year of his contract and the team will have to eventually part with some talent after committing a huge deal to Kirk Cousins this year. With a year to be eased into things, Hughes could be a long-term solution opposite Rhodes.  Willie J. Allen Jr., Associated Press
31. New England: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville. The Patriots let Malcolm Butler walk in free agency and the team will need to fill that void. Alexander has a skill set that allows him to play inside and outside. That kind of versatility is what the Patriots desire in their defensive backs.  Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press
32. Philadelphia: James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State. I could see the Eagles grabbing a tight end here, but Washington's talent is too good to pass up. He is a vertical threat who can line up outside and in the slot, which will work particularly well if the Eagles continue to incorporate run-pass options into their offense.  John Raoux, Associated Press
    The Relative Athletic Score (RAS) system was developed by Kent Lee Platte in 2012 to provide a contextualized score on a scale of zero to 10 to make it easier to understand how athletic NFL draft prospects are compared to their position dating back to 1987.

    The Detroit Lions’ running game woes can be blamed on a number of factors, but one that has stood out the past couple of seasons is the lack of a truly dangerous back who threatens defenses.

    No running back on the roster has shown the combination of above-average vision and athleticism that often sets apart lead backs in the NFL, the type of traits that can mask an underperforming scheme and inconsistent blocking.

    Vision and football intelligence can be gauged from scouting a player’s tape, but teams use the combine and pro days to measure athletic ability. This year’s running back class has not disappointed in either area.

    If the Lions want to take their ground game to another level, they’re almost certainly going to draft a running back who can complement the recently signed LeGarrette Blount. With so many promising prospects on tape, the team would be well served to select a player who, like Alvin Kamara last year, possesses the elite athleticism needed to break big plays.

    RAS is a simple way to take a high-level look at a player and identify who possesses elite tools, without relying on a single measurement like the 40 time. Players like Le’Veon Bell often get dinged for being a poor athlete, but it’s unfair since they often only underperform in a single area while excelling overall. Bell had a poor 40-yard dash and vertical, but measured so well in every other area that his RAS of 8.91 out of 10 shows the elite athlete he was coming out of Michigan State.

    More: 'Stout in the middle': Lions sign DT Sylvester Williams

    It isn’t just Bell, though. More than half of running backs drafted in the past three decades who ran for 750 yards or more in a season at least once in their careers measured above 8.0 RAS, with a whopping 82 percent measuring above 5.0. It’s a great way to improve the odds of selecting a top-tier performer after weighing their game films and team fit. The Lions should have their choice of this year’s top athletes, with the noted exception of Saquon Barkley, whose 9.96 RAS rated top-five out of more than 1,000 RBs since the late 1980s.

    DETROIT LIONS RB RAS:

    Ameer Abdullah: 8.86

    Theo Riddick: 3.32

    Dwayne Washington: 9.83

    Tion Green: 1.12

    The Lions haven’t shown any recent trends with athleticism at RB, but the larger trends for NFL success shouldn’t be ignored.

    With receiving ability likely a premium after signing Blount, the Lions could look to Georgia’s Sony Michel (8.81 RAS) to fill that void in the early rounds. His teammate Nick Chubb (9.03) is no slouch in terms of athleticism either, though he isn’t as much of a receiving threat. Each of those scores compare favorably to DeMarco Murray (9.20) and Ezekiel Elliott (8.67) in recent drafts.

    LSU’s Derrius Guice didn’t score as highly (7.21), but his angry running style and speed would make a strong tandem with a powerful runner like Blount. Guice’s score was only a little shy of the player he idolizes, Marshawn Lynch (7.84). Like Guice, Rashaad Penny (7.20) is another big and fast option in the early rounds. It should be noted, both have a shot to raise their scores further if they complete agility drills at their pro days.

    If Detroit doesn’t land a top back in the early rounds, later-round options include Arizona State’s Kalen Ballage (9.10 RAS) or Fordham’s Chase Edmonds (7.84). Both are solid runners who bring a dynamic element in the passing game. Previous mid-round picks, like Jay Ajayi (8.65) and Michael Turner (7.67), have turned their tools into strong NFL seasons.

    More: Windsor's Luke Willson happy to be closer to home with Lions

    N.C. State’s Nyheim Hines only posted a 6.63 RAS, but his speed scores are some of the best in the class after running a 4.38 40-yard dash at the combine. That’s both more speed and more relative athleticism than Tarik Cohen (3.84), who used his speed to carve out a role for the Bears as a rookie last season.

    The numbers will never replace good old-fashioned scouting, and even composite metrics like RAS will never tell you the whole story. They help provide context when looking at likelihood of an NFL prospect to succeed at the highest level, something needed to assess risk in the NFL draft.

    The numbers alone would push you away from players like Devonta Freeman (2.34) and Mark Ingram (2.58), for instance, but also help identify players like Lamar Miller (9.38), Curtis Martin (9.35), and David Johnson (9.85) outside of the first couple rounds.

    There’s a glut of talent in the 2018 draft and the Lions are in prime position to find the best rusher in Detroit since Barry Sanders. He had a 9.74 RAS, by the way.

    Kent Lee Platte is a freelance writer.

