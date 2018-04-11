The NFL announced its preseason schedule on Wednesday and the Lions are slated to make trips to Oakland and Tampa Bay during the exhibition slate. (Photo: Daniel Mears / Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions will be racking up some frequent-flyer miles this preseason. The NFL announced its preseason schedule on Wednesday and the Lions are slated to make trips to Oakland and Tampa Bay during the exhibition slate.

The opener, in Oakland, will take place between Aug. 9-12. The trip to Tampa Bay will be the third preseason game for both teams. Commonly considered the dress rehearsal for the regular season, the contest will nationally televised, airing on CBS at 8 p.m. on Aug. 24.

Detroit’s two home opponents will be the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns. The Giants come to Ford Field between Aug. 16-19, while the Browns will be in town for the finale on either Aug. 30 or 31. This will be the 47th time the two franchises have met in the preseason.

Noticeably absent from the Lions’ list of preseason opponents are the Buffalo Bills. The two teams had gone head-to-head every year since 2002. They are scheduled to meet in Buffalo during the regular season later this year.

The regular-season schedule is expected to be released later this month. In addition to the annual home-and-home division matchups, the Lions will host the Seahawks, Panthers, Jets, Patriots and Rams and travel to play the Dolphins, 49ers, Cowboys, Cardinals and Bills.

