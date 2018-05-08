The Lions are one of nine teams projected by Bovada to finish the regular season with eight wins. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

If you think the Detroit Lions are in for another mediocre season, well, Vegas agrees.

The Lions' opening over-under win total for the 2018 season is eight, according to odds released by Bovada on Tuesday.

That places the Lions third in the NFC North, behind the Green Bay Packers (10 wins) and Minnesota Vikings (10) and ahead of the Chicago Bears (six).

The New England Patriots have the highest projected total at 11, while the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns are tied for the lowest at five.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are one of four teams listed at 10 wins.

NFL over-under win totals

New England Patriots, 11

Green Bay Packers, 10

Minnesota Vikings, 10

Philadelphia Eagles, 10

Pittsburgh Steelers, 10

Atlanta Falcons, 9

Carolina Panthers, 9

Jacksonville Jaguars, 9

L.A. Chargers, 9

L.A. Rams, 9

New Orleans Saints, 9

Baltimore Ravens, 8

Dallas Cowboys, 8

Detroit Lions, 8

Houston Texans, 8

Kansas City Chiefs, 8

Oakland Raiders, 8

San Francisco 49ers, 8

Seattle Seahawks, 8

Tennessee Titans, 8

Denver Broncos, 7

Washington, 7

Buffalo Bills, 6

Chicago Bears, 6

Cincinnati Bengals, 6

Indianapolis Colts, 6

Miami Dolphins, 6

N.Y. Giants, 6

N.Y. Jets, 6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6

Arizona Cardinals, 5

Cleveland Browns, 5