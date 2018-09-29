Eric Lee, right, was promoted to the Lions' active roster. (Photo: Jim Rogash, Getty Images)

Allen Park — With ZIggy Ansah still ailing from a shoulder injury suffered in the season-opener, the Detroit Lions announced Saturday they've promoted defensive end Eric Lee from the practice squad.

Lee initially signed with the Lions earlier this month, after he was waived by the New England Patriots. Undrafted out of South Florida in 2016, the 6-foot-3, 255-pounder appeared in six games for the Patriots last season, tallying 19 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

To create room on the roster, the Lions waived offensive tackle Andrew Donnel.

Lee gives the Lions needed depth at defensive end. Ansah has already been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Dallas Cowboys. It marks the third consecutive game he will miss.

Romeo Okwara started in Ansah's place last week and played a heavy workload, taking 40 of the team's 48 defensive snaps.

