Damon Harrison (Photo: Rey Del Rio, AP)

Detroit -- The Detroit Lions' inactive list for Sunday's matchup with the Carolina Panthers offered few surprises.

The team had ruled out wide receiver Marvin Jones (knee), A'Shawn Robinson (ankle) and tight end Michael Roberts (shoulder) earlier in the week. Also not dressing for the contest are wide receiver Brandon Powell, defensive end Eric Lee, linebacker Kelvin Sheppard and offensive tackle Andrew Donnal.

Both Ziggy Ansah and defensive tackle Damon Harrison (shoulder) are active, after each had been listed as questionable coming into the day.

It marks the third straight game Ansah will be active following an early-season shoulder injury that sidelined him six weeks. Harrison's game status keeps him on track to become the eighth player to participate in 17 regular season games since the league's shift to a 16-game schedule.

With Powell down, it clears the way for Bruce Elllington to make his Lions debut. Signed two weeks ago, the fifth-year veteran has 56 career receptions for 637 yards and five touchdowns.

