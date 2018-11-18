Lions 20, Panthers 19
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes the winning touchdown catch in front of Panthers cornerback James Bradberry late in the fourth quarter.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay catches the winning touchdown in front of Panthers cornerback James Bradberry late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes the game-winning touchdown catch in front of Panthers cornerback James Bradberry late in the fourth quarter. The Lions beat the Panthers 20-19 as Carolina's two-point conversion failed late in the game at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Nov. 18, 2018.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay catches the winning touchdown in front of Panthers cornerback James Bradberry late in the fourth quarter. The Lions beat the Panthers 20-19 as Carolina's 2-point conversion failed late in the game at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Nov. 18, 2018. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes the winning touchdown catch in front of Panthers cornerback James Bradberry late in the fourth quarter.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay catches the winning touchdown in front of Panthers cornerback James Bradberry late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive back Tracy Walker rips away a reception from Panthers receiver Curtis Samuel for the interception late in the second quarter.
Lions defensive back Tracy Walker rips away a reception from Panthers receiver Curtis Samuel for an interception late in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions teammates chase after Tracy Walker after intercepting a Panthers quarterback Cam Newton pass in the second quarter.
Lions teammates chase after Tracy Walker after intercepting a Panthers quarterback Cam Newton pass in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former University of Michigan head coach Brady Hoke, now the Panthers' defensive line coach, is seen on the sidelines.
Former University of Michigan head coach Brady Hoke, now the Panthers' defensive line coach, is seen on the sideline. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson tries to grab an interception on a bobbled pass to Panthers receiver Devin Funchess (Michigan) in the second quarter.
Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson tries to grab an interception on a bobbled pass to Panthers receiver Devin Funchess (Michigan) in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws an incompletion to tight end Luke Willson in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws an incompletion to tight end Luke Willson in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson races up field in the first quarter.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson races up field in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers need coach Ron Rivera watches over his team in the first quarter.
Panthers need coach Ron Rivera watches over his team in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay brings down a reception over Panthers' James Bradberry in the first quarter.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay brings down a reception over Panthers' James Bradberry in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kenny Golladay picks up extra yardage after pulling down a reception over Panthers' James Bradberry in the first quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay picks up extra yardage after pulling down a reception over Panthers' James Bradberry in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson works up field after a first quarter run.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson works up field after a first quarter run. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Da' Shawn Hand sacks Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the first quarter.
Lions' Da' Shawn Hand sacks Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Lions defense celebrates after teammate Da'Shawn Hands sacks Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, on the ground, in the first quarter.
The Lions defense celebrates after teammate Da'Shawn Hands sacks Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, on the ground, in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Lions punter Sam Martin kick is corralled by special teams players near the goal line to put Carolina once again in bad field position in the second quarter.
A Lions punter Sam Martin kick is corralled by special teams players near the goal line to put Carolina once again in bad field position in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Nevin Lawson tries to grab an interception on a bobbled pass to Panthers' Devin Funchess in the second quarter.
Lions' Nevin Lawson tries to grab an interception on a bobbled pass to Panthers' Devin Funchess in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey gets around Lions' Ricky Jean Francois on a run in the second quarter.
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey gets around Lions' Ricky Jean Francois on a run in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A young Lions fan shows her support for the team during the 20-19 victory over Carolina.
A young Lions fan shows her support for the team during the 20-19 victory over Carolina. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates with teammates after making a field goal in the second quarter to go up 10-7.
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates with teammates after making a field goal in the second quarter to go up 10-7. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Tracy Walker rips away a reception from Panthers' Curtis Amuel for the interception late in the second quarter.
Lions' Tracy Walker rips away a reception from Panthers' Curtis Samuel for the interception late in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Nevion Lawson and Jarrad Davis bring down Panthers wide receiver Jarius Wright in the second quarter.
Lions' Nevin Lawson and Jarrad Davis bring down Panthers wide receiver Jarius Wright in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore brings down a reception in front of the Lions' Mike Ford in the third quarter.
Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore brings down a reception in front of the Lions' Mike Ford in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah slows down Panthers' Torrey Smith, with the defense finishing the job for a loss in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah slows down Panthers' Torrey Smith, with the defense finishing the job for a loss in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah in between plays in the third quarter.
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah in between plays in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Jarrad Davis brings down Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for a sack in the third quarter.
Lions' Jarrad Davis brings down Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for a sack in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Jarrad Davis brings down Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for a sack in the third quarter.
Lions' Jarrad Davis brings down Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for a sack in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis celebrates a sack on Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the third quarter.
Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis celebrates a sack on Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver makes some moves, evading Panthers Donte Jackson on a run in the third quarter.
Lions wide receiver makes some moves, evading Panthers Donte Jackson on a run in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington picks up extra yardage after the catch in the third quarter.
Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington picks up extra yardage after the catch in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson stiff arms Panthers' Mike Adams on a run in the third quarter.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson stiff arms Panthers' Mike Adams on a run in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Charles Washington brings down Panthers' Damiere Byrd on a kick return in the third quarter.
Lions' Charles Washington brings down Panthers' Damiere Byrd on a kick return in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Charles Washington flexes his muscles after bringing down Panthers' Damiere Byrd on a kick return in the third quarter.
Lions' Charles Washington flexes his muscles after bringing down Panthers' Damiere Byrd on a kick return in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is slow to get up after a hit in the third quarter.
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is slow to get up after a hit in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defense including Tavon Wilson and Detroit's defense bring down Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey in the fourth quarter.
Lions defense including Tavon Wilson and Detroit's defense bring down Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers' Curtis Samuel brings down a touchdown reception in front of Lions' Teez Tabor to tie the game at 13 with a failed extra point attempt keeping the teams tied in the fourth quarter.
Panthers' Curtis Samuel brings down a touchdown reception in front of Lions' Teez Tabor to tie the game at 13 with a failed extra point attempt keeping the teams tied in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay heads back to the bench after pulling in a game winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay heads back to the bench after pulling in a winning touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers kicker Graham Gano's extra point attempt goes wide and Detroit and Carolina stay tied at 13 in the fourth quarter. \
Panthers kicker Graham Gano's extra-point attempt goes wide and Detroit and Carolina stay tied at 13 in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn pushes Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington out of bounds and maybe beyond that but it was ruled a fair play in the fourth quarter.
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn pushes Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington out of bounds and maybe beyond that but it was ruled a fair play in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick finds some open room for a first down run in the fourth quarter.
Lions running back Theo Riddick finds some open room for a first down run in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers' Vernon Butler and Julius Peppers sack Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter.
Panthers' Vernon Butler and Julius Peppers sack Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a long first down reception to wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a long first down reception to wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is all smiles on the bench after pulling in a game winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is all smiles on the bench after pulling in a game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel pulls in a reception over Lions' Nevin Lawson late in the fourth quarter.
Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel pulls in a reception over Lions' Nevin Lawson late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers' D.J. Moore brings in a touchdown reception to put Carolina down one point with the extra point left to kick late in the fourth quarter. Carolina decided to go for the two point conversion to go ahead instead of the tie with a minute left in the game but the attempt failed.
Panthers' D.J. Moore brings in a touchdown reception to put Carolina within one late in the fourth quarter. Carolina decided to go for the 2-point conversion instead with a minute left in the game but the attempt failed. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers wide receiver Jarius Wright lets out a yell after not being able to pull down a high pass in the end zone on a two point conversion that would of put Carolina ahead with a minute to go in the fourth quarter.
Panthers wide receiver Jarius Wright lets out a yell after not being able to pull down a high pass in the end zone on a 2-point conversion that would of put Carolina ahead with a minute to go in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and Lions quarterback Matthew Staffoerd meet at the center of the field after the 20-19 Detroit victory.
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and Lions quarterback Matthew Staffoerd meet at the center of the field after the 20-19 Detroit victory. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford runs into the tunnel after beating the Carolina Panthers 20-19.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford runs into the tunnel after beating the Carolina Panthers 20-19. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Picked up after the trade of Lions wide receiver Golden Tate, wide receiver Bruce Ellington warms up on the field before the Lions-Panthers game.
Picked up after the trade of Lions wide receiver Golden Tate, wide receiver Bruce Ellington warms up on the field before the Lions-Panthers game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions general manager Bob Quinn and Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill chat on the sidelines during warm-ups before Detroit takes on Carolina at Ford Field.
Lions general manager Bob Quinn and Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill chat on the sidelines during warm-ups before Detroit takes on Carolina at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
U.S. Air Force technical sergeants Josh Wood, Zachary Carey and Holly Graham gets a selfie with Detroit Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead before the NFL Salute to Service game against the Carolina Panthers.
U.S. Air Force technical sergeants Josh Wood, Zachary Carey and Holly Graham gets a selfie with Detroit Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead before the NFL Salute to Service game against the Carolina Panthers. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ford Field's Christmas tree is lit before the Lions take on the Carolina Panthers.
Ford Field's Christmas tree is lit before the Lions take on the Carolina Panthers. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Ricky Jean Francois signs autographs before Detroit takes on the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field.
Lions' Ricky Jean Francois signs autographs before Detroit takes on the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up on the field before the game against Carolina.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up on the field before the game against Carolina. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception during warm-ups.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — Lions rookie running back Kerryon Johnson suffered a left knee injury during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers and did not return.

    Coach Matt Patricia had little to offer in the way of an update after the game.

    “Immediately after a game, you never really know,” Patricia said. “Emotions, adrenaline and the body is revving a high level, so you really got to — obviously if there’s something that’s really serious, you make sure they’re OK — but other than that, you just gotta wait, which is hard. We’ve got to wait for the doctors, all the appropriate people that understand that stuff more than I do give me the information on that.”

    Johnson was having one of the best games of his young Lions career when he reversed field on a run and was tackled by a pair of Panther defenders.

    Johnson showed immediate discomfort when getting to his feet, and after a quick evaluation at the training table, where he exhibited discomfort during the examination, he was taken to the locker room.

    “You could see him earlier in the game, showing some visible signs of distress,” Fox sideline reporter Jennifer Hale said during the broadcast. “I can tell you, as he left the field and got to the privacy of the tunnel, it looks like he was tearing up, obviously in a lot of pain.”

    Former Los Angeles Chargers team doctor David Chao, who provides injury assessments from broadcast video via social video, speculated with a degree of uncertainty that Johnson may have torn an ACL.

    The Lions defeated the Panthers, 20-19, to improve their record to 4-6. Johnson finished his day with 87 yards on 15 carries with one touchdown, pushing his season rushing total to 641 yards with three rushing touchdowns.

    “He’s obviously a great runner when you hand it to him,” Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “He does a nice job out of the backfield when you throw it to him — had a nice play on a screen here today. He’s got some big-play ability, obviously. You see it. He’s got some 20-plus runs.

    “I’ve got the best view in the house, right behind him sometimes, splits a guy, splits a seam and he’s out. He’s done a nice job for us and it was more of the same today.”

    Stafford didn’t care to speculate on how the Lions would overcome the potential loss of Johnson, but Patricia said the team wouldn't have any other option than to move forward.

    “You just have to just keep going,” Patricia said. “You don’t really have any other choices. We can’t do anything about it. Whatever it is, we’ll figure it out.”

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @justin_rogers

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE