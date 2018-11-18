CLOSE Justin Rogers, Bob Wojnowski, and John Niyo break down the Detroit Lions' 20-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay had eight catches for 113 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit — Second-year receiver Kenny Golladay kept the Lions’ battered offense afloat Sunday, pulling down the winning touchdown with 5:13 remaining in the fourth quarter as the capstone to an eight-catch, 113-yard performance.

Golladay picked up the workload of injured receiver Marvin Jones, with 14 of Matthew Stafford’s 37 passing attempts heading his direction. Golladay said that he welcomed the attention from Carolina’s defense as Detroit’s premier playmaker.

“Of course, they know Golden (Tate) is gone, they know Marvin is out, so who else are they going to look to,” Golladay said. “I just got to take that challenge.”

On the late touchdown pass, Golladay stretched out over defender James Bradberry and snagged a sailing throw while going to the ground.

Stafford complimented Golladay’s blue-collar demeanor and his ability to perform when a defense zeroes in on him.

“He doesn’t say much, and those guys with quiet confidence, I feel good about,” Stafford said. “He had a lot on his shoulders coming into this game against a really good opponent and a good corner, I was happy for him.”

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.