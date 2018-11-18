Lions 20, Panthers 19
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes the winning touchdown catch in front of Panthers cornerback James Bradberry late in the fourth quarter.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay catches the winning touchdown in front of Panthers cornerback James Bradberry late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes the game-winning touchdown catch in front of Panthers cornerback James Bradberry late in the fourth quarter. The Lions beat the Panthers 20-19 as Carolina's two-point conversion failed late in the game at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Nov. 18, 2018.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay catches the winning touchdown in front of Panthers cornerback James Bradberry late in the fourth quarter. The Lions beat the Panthers 20-19 as Carolina's 2-point conversion failed late in the game at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Nov. 18, 2018. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes the winning touchdown catch in front of Panthers cornerback James Bradberry late in the fourth quarter.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay catches the winning touchdown in front of Panthers cornerback James Bradberry late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive back Tracy Walker rips away a reception from Panthers receiver Curtis Samuel for the interception late in the second quarter.
Lions defensive back Tracy Walker rips away a reception from Panthers receiver Curtis Samuel for an interception late in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions teammates chase after Tracy Walker after intercepting a Panthers quarterback Cam Newton pass in the second quarter.
Lions teammates chase after Tracy Walker after intercepting a Panthers quarterback Cam Newton pass in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former University of Michigan head coach Brady Hoke, now the Panthers' defensive line coach, is seen on the sidelines.
Former University of Michigan head coach Brady Hoke, now the Panthers' defensive line coach, is seen on the sideline. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson tries to grab an interception on a bobbled pass to Panthers receiver Devin Funchess (Michigan) in the second quarter.
Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson tries to grab an interception on a bobbled pass to Panthers receiver Devin Funchess (Michigan) in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws an incompletion to tight end Luke Willson in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws an incompletion to tight end Luke Willson in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson races up field in the first quarter.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson races up field in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers need coach Ron Rivera watches over his team in the first quarter.
Panthers need coach Ron Rivera watches over his team in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay brings down a reception over Panthers' James Bradberry in the first quarter.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay brings down a reception over Panthers' James Bradberry in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kenny Golladay picks up extra yardage after pulling down a reception over Panthers' James Bradberry in the first quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay picks up extra yardage after pulling down a reception over Panthers' James Bradberry in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson works up field after a first quarter run.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson works up field after a first quarter run. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Da' Shawn Hand sacks Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the first quarter.
Lions' Da' Shawn Hand sacks Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Lions defense celebrates after teammate Da'Shawn Hands sacks Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, on the ground, in the first quarter.
The Lions defense celebrates after teammate Da'Shawn Hands sacks Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, on the ground, in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Lions punter Sam Martin kick is corralled by special teams players near the goal line to put Carolina once again in bad field position in the second quarter.
A Lions punter Sam Martin kick is corralled by special teams players near the goal line to put Carolina once again in bad field position in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Nevin Lawson tries to grab an interception on a bobbled pass to Panthers' Devin Funchess in the second quarter.
Lions' Nevin Lawson tries to grab an interception on a bobbled pass to Panthers' Devin Funchess in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey gets around Lions' Ricky Jean Francois on a run in the second quarter.
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey gets around Lions' Ricky Jean Francois on a run in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A young Lions fan shows her support for the team during the 20-19 victory over Carolina.
A young Lions fan shows her support for the team during the 20-19 victory over Carolina. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates with teammates after making a field goal in the second quarter to go up 10-7.
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates with teammates after making a field goal in the second quarter to go up 10-7. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Tracy Walker rips away a reception from Panthers' Curtis Amuel for the interception late in the second quarter.
Lions' Tracy Walker rips away a reception from Panthers' Curtis Samuel for the interception late in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Nevion Lawson and Jarrad Davis bring down Panthers wide receiver Jarius Wright in the second quarter.
Lions' Nevin Lawson and Jarrad Davis bring down Panthers wide receiver Jarius Wright in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore brings down a reception in front of the Lions' Mike Ford in the third quarter.
Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore brings down a reception in front of the Lions' Mike Ford in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah slows down Panthers' Torrey Smith, with the defense finishing the job for a loss in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah slows down Panthers' Torrey Smith, with the defense finishing the job for a loss in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah in between plays in the third quarter.
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah in between plays in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Jarrad Davis brings down Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for a sack in the third quarter.
Lions' Jarrad Davis brings down Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for a sack in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Jarrad Davis brings down Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for a sack in the third quarter.
Lions' Jarrad Davis brings down Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for a sack in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis celebrates a sack on Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the third quarter.
Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis celebrates a sack on Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver makes some moves, evading Panthers Donte Jackson on a run in the third quarter.
Lions wide receiver makes some moves, evading Panthers Donte Jackson on a run in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington picks up extra yardage after the catch in the third quarter.
Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington picks up extra yardage after the catch in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson stiff arms Panthers' Mike Adams on a run in the third quarter.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson stiff arms Panthers' Mike Adams on a run in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Charles Washington brings down Panthers' Damiere Byrd on a kick return in the third quarter.
Lions' Charles Washington brings down Panthers' Damiere Byrd on a kick return in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Charles Washington flexes his muscles after bringing down Panthers' Damiere Byrd on a kick return in the third quarter.
Lions' Charles Washington flexes his muscles after bringing down Panthers' Damiere Byrd on a kick return in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is slow to get up after a hit in the third quarter.
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is slow to get up after a hit in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defense including Tavon Wilson and Detroit's defense bring down Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey in the fourth quarter.
Lions defense including Tavon Wilson and Detroit's defense bring down Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers' Curtis Samuel brings down a touchdown reception in front of Lions' Teez Tabor to tie the game at 13 with a failed extra point attempt keeping the teams tied in the fourth quarter.
Panthers' Curtis Samuel brings down a touchdown reception in front of Lions' Teez Tabor to tie the game at 13 with a failed extra point attempt keeping the teams tied in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay heads back to the bench after pulling in a game winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay heads back to the bench after pulling in a winning touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers kicker Graham Gano's extra point attempt goes wide and Detroit and Carolina stay tied at 13 in the fourth quarter. \
Panthers kicker Graham Gano's extra-point attempt goes wide and Detroit and Carolina stay tied at 13 in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn pushes Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington out of bounds and maybe beyond that but it was ruled a fair play in the fourth quarter.
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn pushes Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington out of bounds and maybe beyond that but it was ruled a fair play in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick finds some open room for a first down run in the fourth quarter.
Lions running back Theo Riddick finds some open room for a first down run in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers' Vernon Butler and Julius Peppers sack Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter.
Panthers' Vernon Butler and Julius Peppers sack Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a long first down reception to wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a long first down reception to wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is all smiles on the bench after pulling in a game winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is all smiles on the bench after pulling in a game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel pulls in a reception over Lions' Nevin Lawson late in the fourth quarter.
Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel pulls in a reception over Lions' Nevin Lawson late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers' D.J. Moore brings in a touchdown reception to put Carolina down one point with the extra point left to kick late in the fourth quarter. Carolina decided to go for the two point conversion to go ahead instead of the tie with a minute left in the game but the attempt failed.
Panthers' D.J. Moore brings in a touchdown reception to put Carolina within one late in the fourth quarter. Carolina decided to go for the 2-point conversion instead with a minute left in the game but the attempt failed. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers wide receiver Jarius Wright lets out a yell after not being able to pull down a high pass in the end zone on a two point conversion that would of put Carolina ahead with a minute to go in the fourth quarter.
Panthers wide receiver Jarius Wright lets out a yell after not being able to pull down a high pass in the end zone on a 2-point conversion that would of put Carolina ahead with a minute to go in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and Lions quarterback Matthew Staffoerd meet at the center of the field after the 20-19 Detroit victory.
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and Lions quarterback Matthew Staffoerd meet at the center of the field after the 20-19 Detroit victory. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford runs into the tunnel after beating the Carolina Panthers 20-19.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford runs into the tunnel after beating the Carolina Panthers 20-19. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Picked up after the trade of Lions wide receiver Golden Tate, wide receiver Bruce Ellington warms up on the field before the Lions-Panthers game.
Picked up after the trade of Lions wide receiver Golden Tate, wide receiver Bruce Ellington warms up on the field before the Lions-Panthers game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions general manager Bob Quinn and Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill chat on the sidelines during warm-ups before Detroit takes on Carolina at Ford Field.
Lions general manager Bob Quinn and Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill chat on the sidelines during warm-ups before Detroit takes on Carolina at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
U.S. Air Force technical sergeants Josh Wood, Zachary Carey and Holly Graham gets a selfie with Detroit Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead before the NFL Salute to Service game against the Carolina Panthers.
U.S. Air Force technical sergeants Josh Wood, Zachary Carey and Holly Graham gets a selfie with Detroit Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead before the NFL Salute to Service game against the Carolina Panthers. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ford Field's Christmas tree is lit before the Lions take on the Carolina Panthers.
Ford Field's Christmas tree is lit before the Lions take on the Carolina Panthers. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Ricky Jean Francois signs autographs before Detroit takes on the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field.
Lions' Ricky Jean Francois signs autographs before Detroit takes on the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up on the field before the game against Carolina.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up on the field before the game against Carolina. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception during warm-ups.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — Every Monday morning, undrafted rookie cornerback Mike Ford went to work on the Lions’ practice squad and told himself, “You’re going to get promoted this week.”

    After Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky put up 355 yards and three touchdowns on Detroit’s secondary in Week 10, he was finally right.

    Ford, 23,  was called up to make his NFL debut and start at cornerback opposite of Darius Slay in the Lions’ 20-19 home win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.  

    “It’s just a blessing to finally be able to say I’ve played in the NFL,” Ford said. “(The) preseason, yeah it’s the NFL, but once you get to these regular season games, you’re really playing.”

    Ford made two tackles and served as a gunner on special teams. He said that being notified of his insertion to the starting lineup didn’t affect his preparation during the week.

    More: Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Performance vs. Carolina worthy of honor roll

    More: Rod Wood: Lions ‘have a great head coach’ in Matt Patricia

    “You never know what’s going to happen, you never know whose turn it is, who’s going to get the call,” Ford said. “Once I got to practice and I saw my role was bumped up, I just kept going and brought 100 percent like I do every day.”

    The Southeast Missouri State alum made his biggest impact felt in punt coverage, when he prevented Sam Martin’s second-quarter punt from crossing into the end zone with an acrobatic effort that allowed Tavon Wilson to pin Carolina at the 2.

    "One thing we had been coaching and preaching pretty much all year," Ford said, is that "we need some guys that are going to down the ball inside the 20 and inside the 10."

    Ford said that when he got inside the 10-yard line and saw returner Damiere Byrd "relax his arms," he knew it was time to be that guy.

    “The next thing I'm thinking is, 'Well, I'm inside the 10, so I better look back,” Ford said. "I turn around, look up, and the ball's hitting the ground."

    "I know I can't put myself in the end zone and touch it, so I just smacked it and tried to roll and defend it."

    On defense, Ford was lined up against rookie wideout DJ Moore, Carolina’s 2018 first-round pick.

    “I saw that they had said they wanted to get (Moore) into a bigger role,” Ford said. “So it was kind of like, well OK, I come out here my first game, rookie on rookie, let me lick my chops and go to work.”

    But for the most part, Ford had a tough time containing his rookie adversary.

    Moore caught seven passes for 157 yards; he broke free for an 82-yard reception in the third quarter after Ford overcommitted to a route near the sideline and whiffed on the tackle before Slay eventually tracked him down at the 8-yard line.

    Ford chalked up the error to being overly “anxious” to make a big play in his NFL debut.

    “Your first game, you want to make every play, you want to play real fast,” Ford said. “You’re just trying to fly around. Once I finally settled myself down, after this game, I learned I can’t be that anxious.”

    As the game went on, Ford said he leaned on his veteran teammates to calm his nerves.

    "I got a lot of older guys in my corner and they were there to settle me down, just say, 'Take a breath,'" Ford said. "Once I finally settled myself down, after this game, I learned I can't be that anxious. It's football, at the end of the day."

    Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE