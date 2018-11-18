Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford wore a wrist band to help with play calls on Sunday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit — Matthew Stafford had a new fashion accessory for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers; a wrist band on his left arm containing a list of plays.

Commonly worn by many of his peers, it was a new addition for Detroit's quarterback, who offered two reasons for the change.

"A couple, obviously, some changes because of some personnel stuff, not so much scheme or anything," Stafford said. "We’ve had our headsets go out during some inopportune times and had to burn some timeouts in the last couple weeks. We just wanted to cover all the bases and, shoot, if I was going to wear it, might as well use it a little bit.

"It was kind of one of those emergency things, but if we wanted to go out there, if the headsets went out or something, at least be able to at least get a play call off with what coach wanted," Stafford said.

The Lions receiving corps against the Panthers looked significantly different than a month ago, when Stafford was throwing to the trio of Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Golden Tate. Tate was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles three weeks ago, while Jones was sidelined with a knee injury for this week's contest.

With Jones out, Golladay shifted into a clear No. 1 role and was supplemented by TJ Jones, Andy Jones and Bruce Ellington, who was making his Lions debut.

Stafford finished his day 23-for-37 for 220 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

