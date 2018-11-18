Lions 20, Panthers 19
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes the winning touchdown catch in front of Panthers cornerback James Bradberry late in the fourth quarter.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay catches the winning touchdown in front of Panthers cornerback James Bradberry late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes the game-winning touchdown catch in front of Panthers cornerback James Bradberry late in the fourth quarter. The Lions beat the Panthers 20-19 as Carolina's two-point conversion failed late in the game at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Nov. 18, 2018.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay catches the winning touchdown in front of Panthers cornerback James Bradberry late in the fourth quarter. The Lions beat the Panthers 20-19 as Carolina's 2-point conversion failed late in the game at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Nov. 18, 2018. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay makes the winning touchdown catch in front of Panthers cornerback James Bradberry late in the fourth quarter.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay catches the winning touchdown in front of Panthers cornerback James Bradberry late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive back Tracy Walker rips away a reception from Panthers receiver Curtis Samuel for the interception late in the second quarter.
Lions defensive back Tracy Walker rips away a reception from Panthers receiver Curtis Samuel for an interception late in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions teammates chase after Tracy Walker after intercepting a Panthers quarterback Cam Newton pass in the second quarter.
Lions teammates chase after Tracy Walker after intercepting a Panthers quarterback Cam Newton pass in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former University of Michigan head coach Brady Hoke, now the Panthers' defensive line coach, is seen on the sidelines.
Former University of Michigan head coach Brady Hoke, now the Panthers' defensive line coach, is seen on the sideline. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson tries to grab an interception on a bobbled pass to Panthers receiver Devin Funchess (Michigan) in the second quarter.
Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson tries to grab an interception on a bobbled pass to Panthers receiver Devin Funchess (Michigan) in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws an incompletion to tight end Luke Willson in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws an incompletion to tight end Luke Willson in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson races up field in the first quarter.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson races up field in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers need coach Ron Rivera watches over his team in the first quarter.
Panthers need coach Ron Rivera watches over his team in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay brings down a reception over Panthers' James Bradberry in the first quarter.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay brings down a reception over Panthers' James Bradberry in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kenny Golladay picks up extra yardage after pulling down a reception over Panthers' James Bradberry in the first quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay picks up extra yardage after pulling down a reception over Panthers' James Bradberry in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson works up field after a first quarter run.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson works up field after a first quarter run. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Da' Shawn Hand sacks Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the first quarter.
Lions' Da' Shawn Hand sacks Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Lions defense celebrates after teammate Da'Shawn Hands sacks Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, on the ground, in the first quarter.
The Lions defense celebrates after teammate Da'Shawn Hands sacks Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, on the ground, in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A Lions punter Sam Martin kick is corralled by special teams players near the goal line to put Carolina once again in bad field position in the second quarter.
A Lions punter Sam Martin kick is corralled by special teams players near the goal line to put Carolina once again in bad field position in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Nevin Lawson tries to grab an interception on a bobbled pass to Panthers' Devin Funchess in the second quarter.
Lions' Nevin Lawson tries to grab an interception on a bobbled pass to Panthers' Devin Funchess in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey gets around Lions' Ricky Jean Francois on a run in the second quarter.
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey gets around Lions' Ricky Jean Francois on a run in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A young Lions fan shows her support for the team during the 20-19 victory over Carolina.
A young Lions fan shows her support for the team during the 20-19 victory over Carolina. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates with teammates after making a field goal in the second quarter to go up 10-7.
Lions kicker Matt Prater celebrates with teammates after making a field goal in the second quarter to go up 10-7. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Tracy Walker rips away a reception from Panthers' Curtis Amuel for the interception late in the second quarter.
Lions' Tracy Walker rips away a reception from Panthers' Curtis Samuel for the interception late in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Nevion Lawson and Jarrad Davis bring down Panthers wide receiver Jarius Wright in the second quarter.
Lions' Nevin Lawson and Jarrad Davis bring down Panthers wide receiver Jarius Wright in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore brings down a reception in front of the Lions' Mike Ford in the third quarter.
Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore brings down a reception in front of the Lions' Mike Ford in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah slows down Panthers' Torrey Smith, with the defense finishing the job for a loss in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah slows down Panthers' Torrey Smith, with the defense finishing the job for a loss in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah in between plays in the third quarter.
Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah in between plays in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Jarrad Davis brings down Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for a sack in the third quarter.
Lions' Jarrad Davis brings down Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for a sack in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Jarrad Davis brings down Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for a sack in the third quarter.
Lions' Jarrad Davis brings down Panthers quarterback Cam Newton for a sack in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis celebrates a sack on Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the third quarter.
Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis celebrates a sack on Panthers quarterback Cam Newton in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver makes some moves, evading Panthers Donte Jackson on a run in the third quarter.
Lions wide receiver makes some moves, evading Panthers Donte Jackson on a run in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington picks up extra yardage after the catch in the third quarter.
Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington picks up extra yardage after the catch in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson stiff arms Panthers' Mike Adams on a run in the third quarter.
Lions running back Kerryon Johnson stiff arms Panthers' Mike Adams on a run in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Charles Washington brings down Panthers' Damiere Byrd on a kick return in the third quarter.
Lions' Charles Washington brings down Panthers' Damiere Byrd on a kick return in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Charles Washington flexes his muscles after bringing down Panthers' Damiere Byrd on a kick return in the third quarter.
Lions' Charles Washington flexes his muscles after bringing down Panthers' Damiere Byrd on a kick return in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is slow to get up after a hit in the third quarter.
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is slow to get up after a hit in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions defense including Tavon Wilson and Detroit's defense bring down Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey in the fourth quarter.
Lions defense including Tavon Wilson and Detroit's defense bring down Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers' Curtis Samuel brings down a touchdown reception in front of Lions' Teez Tabor to tie the game at 13 with a failed extra point attempt keeping the teams tied in the fourth quarter.
Panthers' Curtis Samuel brings down a touchdown reception in front of Lions' Teez Tabor to tie the game at 13 with a failed extra point attempt keeping the teams tied in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay heads back to the bench after pulling in a game winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay heads back to the bench after pulling in a winning touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers kicker Graham Gano's extra point attempt goes wide and Detroit and Carolina stay tied at 13 in the fourth quarter. \
Panthers kicker Graham Gano's extra-point attempt goes wide and Detroit and Carolina stay tied at 13 in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn pushes Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington out of bounds and maybe beyond that but it was ruled a fair play in the fourth quarter.
Panthers' Captain Munnerlyn pushes Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington out of bounds and maybe beyond that but it was ruled a fair play in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Theo Riddick finds some open room for a first down run in the fourth quarter.
Lions running back Theo Riddick finds some open room for a first down run in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers' Vernon Butler and Julius Peppers sack Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter.
Panthers' Vernon Butler and Julius Peppers sack Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a long first down reception to wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws a long first down reception to wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is all smiles on the bench after pulling in a game winning touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is all smiles on the bench after pulling in a game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel pulls in a reception over Lions' Nevin Lawson late in the fourth quarter.
Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel pulls in a reception over Lions' Nevin Lawson late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers' D.J. Moore brings in a touchdown reception to put Carolina down one point with the extra point left to kick late in the fourth quarter. Carolina decided to go for the two point conversion to go ahead instead of the tie with a minute left in the game but the attempt failed.
Panthers' D.J. Moore brings in a touchdown reception to put Carolina within one late in the fourth quarter. Carolina decided to go for the 2-point conversion instead with a minute left in the game but the attempt failed. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers wide receiver Jarius Wright lets out a yell after not being able to pull down a high pass in the end zone on a two point conversion that would of put Carolina ahead with a minute to go in the fourth quarter.
Panthers wide receiver Jarius Wright lets out a yell after not being able to pull down a high pass in the end zone on a 2-point conversion that would of put Carolina ahead with a minute to go in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and Lions quarterback Matthew Staffoerd meet at the center of the field after the 20-19 Detroit victory.
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and Lions quarterback Matthew Staffoerd meet at the center of the field after the 20-19 Detroit victory. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford runs into the tunnel after beating the Carolina Panthers 20-19.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford runs into the tunnel after beating the Carolina Panthers 20-19. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Picked up after the trade of Lions wide receiver Golden Tate, wide receiver Bruce Ellington warms up on the field before the Lions-Panthers game.
Picked up after the trade of Lions wide receiver Golden Tate, wide receiver Bruce Ellington warms up on the field before the Lions-Panthers game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions general manager Bob Quinn and Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill chat on the sidelines during warm-ups before Detroit takes on Carolina at Ford Field.
Lions general manager Bob Quinn and Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill chat on the sidelines during warm-ups before Detroit takes on Carolina at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
U.S. Air Force technical sergeants Josh Wood, Zachary Carey and Holly Graham gets a selfie with Detroit Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead before the NFL Salute to Service game against the Carolina Panthers.
U.S. Air Force technical sergeants Josh Wood, Zachary Carey and Holly Graham gets a selfie with Detroit Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead before the NFL Salute to Service game against the Carolina Panthers. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ford Field's Christmas tree is lit before the Lions take on the Carolina Panthers.
Ford Field's Christmas tree is lit before the Lions take on the Carolina Panthers. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Ricky Jean Francois signs autographs before Detroit takes on the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field.
Lions' Ricky Jean Francois signs autographs before Detroit takes on the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up on the field before the game against Carolina.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up on the field before the game against Carolina. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception during warm-ups.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Game summary

    The Lions were without Marvin Jones Jr. and lost rookie back Kerryon Johnson to a knee injury in the third quarter, but still hung on to beat the Panthers at home, 20-19.

    Kenny Golladay came through for Detroit's weathered offense, hauling in 8 catches for 113 yards and the winning touchdown with 5:13 left in the game. Before exiting the game, Johnson rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. 

    Final leaders

    Passing

    DET - Matthew Stafford: 23/37, 220 yds., TD

    CAR - Cam Newton: 25/37, 357 yds., 3 TDs, INT

    Rushing

    DET - Kerryon Johnson: 15 atts., 87 yds., TD

    CAR - Christian McCaffrey: 13 atts., 53 yds.

    Receiving

    DET - Kenny Golladay: 8 recs., 113 yds., TD

    CAR - DJ Moore: 7 recs., 157 yds., TD

    Lions recover onside kick, kneel to victory

    Carolina lines up for an onside kick.

    Timeout #1 Detroit (1:07 4th)

    Graham Gano's kick is recovered by the Lions' Zach Zenner.

    Stafford takes two knees and the Lions will escape with a 1-point win.

    Lions 20, Panthers 19 (FINAL)

    Carolina scores touchdown, misses two-point conversion

    Carolina takes over at the 25.

    Cam Newton gets it in the shotgun, loads, and fires to Christian McCaffrey, who's wide open down the right sideline, for a 34-yard gain.

    Newton misfires on a pass to McCaffrey on the next play. On second down from the Detroit 41, Newton throws it complete to Curtis Samuel at the 29-yard-line for a 12-yard pickup.

    Two-minute warning

    Devon Kennard flies into the backfield on first down and forces Newton to throw it out-of-bounds. Jarius Wright catches a pass on second down and gets to the 8-yard-line after the catch. Carolina taking its time with the clock winding down.

    DJ Moore gets away from Darius Slay in the end zone and pulls in an 8-yard touchdown reception.

    The Panthers are lining up to attempt a two-point conversion.

    Timeout #2 Panthers (1:07 4th)

    Newton misses a wide-open Wright in the end zone and the Lions have a 1-point lead.

    Lions 20, Panthers 19 (1:07 4th)

    Lions give the ball right back after three plays

    LeGarrette Blount takes the rock up the middle on first down for a 4-yard gain. He's smacked by Luke Kuechly in the backfield for a loss of 4 on second down.

    Timeout #1 Carolina (3:40 4th)

    Bruce Ellington hauls in a pass from Matt Stafford on third down, but Thomas Davis makes a nice tackle to ensure he doesn't get the first down. 

    Sam Martin's punt is downed at the 25-yard-line.

    Lions 20, Panthers 13 (2:44 4th)

    Lions force three-and-out after touchdown

    Sam Martin's kick goes through the end zone. Cam Newton and Co. will start at the 25.

    Newton hits McCaffrey on a quick out route for a gain of 2. Newton's pass to DJ Moore on second down is wide and sails out-of-bounds. Newton goes at Darius Slay on third down with a throw to Devin Funchess, and the pass has a little too much mustard on it as it falls incomplete. The Panthers will punt.

    Michael Palardy's punt is fair caught at the 21.

    Lions 20, Panthers 13 (4:28 4th)

    Golladay touchdown puts Lions on top in fourth

    Graham Gano's goes through the end zone. Detroit takes over at the 25.

    LeGarrette Blount gets the pitch on first down and is stopped for no gain. Bruce Ellington makes a catch while heading toward the sideline and gets a shove from Captain Munnerlyn after the fact. The referees throw a flag that's eventually picked up. Third-and-2 now. Theo Riddick takes a forward pitch from Matt Stafford and takes off for a gain of 17.

    Julius Peppers sacks Stafford at the Detroit 45 for a loss of 5 on first down. Stafford is hit as he throws on the next play, forcing the ball to the ground. Carolina declines an illegal formation penalty assessed to the Lions. Stafford is chased from the pocket and then throws deep to Kenny Golladay; Golladay hauls in the pass for a 36-yard gain. 

    Injury update: Kerryon Johnson is out for the game with a knee injury.

    Riddick is wrapped up at the 19-yard-line on first down for no gain. Stafford's second-down pass intended for Golladay is just a bit high. Golladay makes a magnificent catch on third-and-10 to give the Lions the lead with a 19-yard touchdown pass.

    The play is now under review.

    And the play is confirmed. Touchdown, Lions.

    Lions 20, Panthers 13 (5:13 4th)

    Panthers tie game with long touchdown drive

    Cam Newton is back in the game for Carolina as the Panthers take over at the 8-yard-line.

    Tavon Wilson wraps up Curtis Samuel after a gain of 1 on first down. Wilson then makes a nice play to break up a pass attempt to Devin Funchess on second down. Funchess hauls in a pass with Darius Slay in coverage on third down, picking up 16 yards and a Carolina first down at the 25.

    Newton hits Samuel near the right sideline on first down and Samuel gets 17 on the play. 

    Then it's Greg Olsen getting some space, as he catches an 8-yard pass that moves Carolina to midfield. Christian McCaffrey picks up the first down with a 6-yard run. 

    Newton hits DJ Moore on the next play for a 10-yard gain, moving Carolina to the 34.

    McCaffrey catches a short pass and runs to a 9-yard gain. Detroit is getting picked apart on this drive. Samuel catches a 13-yard pass with Teez Tabor in coverage and Carolina has a first down at the 12.

    Newton goes right back at Tabor on the next play with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Samuel.

    But Graham Gano misses the extra point, and we're tied here in Detroit.

    Lions 13, Panthers 13 (9:23 4th)

    Johnson questionable to return, Lions' drive stalls in Carolina territory

    Injury update: Kerryon Johnson was hurt on his last run and is now questionable to return with a knee injury.

    Matt Stafford completes a first-down pass to Kenny Golladay that goes for 11 yards and picks up a first down at the Carolina 41. That's the last play of the third quarter.

    Lions 13, Panthers 7 (End 3rd)

    LeGarrette Blount gains 1 yard on first down. Stafford throws to Theo Riddick on second down; the ball bounces off Riddick's hands and falls to the turf. Bruce Ellington drops the third-down throw.

    Matt Prater trots out to try a 58-yard field goal, but it may have been a decoy. The Lions are flagged for delay-of-game and Sam Martin will have some extra room to work with on the upcoming punt.

    Martin's punt is fair caught at the 8-yard-line.

    Lions 13, Panthers 7 (13:56 4th)

    Newton hurt; Lions make big third-down stop

    Damiere Byrd is brought down by Charles Washington after a 12-yard kickoff return. Carolina will start at its own 13-yard-line.

    Injury update: Darius Slay has returned to the field for Detroit.

    Cam Newton swings it out to Christian McCaffrey on a first-down completion that's good for 7 yards. McCaffrey is stuffed up the middle on second down for no gain. McCaffrey's 3-yard run on third down gets just enough for a first down.

    Nevin Lawson makes a nice play to contain McCaffrey to 2 yards after he catches a pass out of the backfield. Newton is hit as he throws, and his pass is broken up at the line by Damon Harrison.

    Injury: Cam Newton was thrown to the ground hard by Ziggy Ansah and was hurt on the play. He eventually limps off the field after being examined by the training staff.

    Taylor Heinicke is in at quarterback for Carolina. He targets Devin Funchess on a third-down throw that's broken up by Darius Slay.

    Michael Palardy's punt is returned by TJ Jones to the 49-yard-line.

    Lions 13, Panthers 7 (0:32 3rd)

    Lions extend lead with second Prater field goal

    After the missed field goal, Detroit will take over at the 24. Kerryon Johnson can't find a lane on first down and is dropped for no gain. Kenny Golladay hauls in a pass from Matt Stafford and shakes off two defenders before getting up the sideline for a 13-yard gain. 

    Stafford's throw to Bruce Ellington on first down is right on the money; Ellington picks up 11 to gives the Lions a first down at the 48. 

    LeGarrette Blount loses a yard on first down.Theo Riddick breaks free from his defender and cuts upfield for a gain of 25. He got hit hard by Eric Reid at the end of the play, but Detroit has a first down at the Panther 35.

    Bryan Cox gets into the backfield with ease on first down and takes Johnson to the turf for a loss of 3. Ellington gets open and makes a nice cut to escape from his defender after hauling in a second-down pass. He picks up 21 yards and Detroit is in the red zone.

    Stafford's throw to Golladay on first down falls incomplete. Johnson takes the strong-side handoff, reverses field, and picks up 4 yards to set up third-and-6. Stafford is forced from the pocket and sails it out-of-bounds on third down with no open receiver in sight.

    Matt Prater's 32-yard field goal is good.

    Lions 13, Panthers 7 (3:47 3rd)

    Lions' defense makes red-zone stand; Gano misses field goal

    Christian McCaffrey is tackled at the line by Devon Kennard for no gain on first down. Cam Newton makes a dangerous throw to Greg Olsen on second down; his pass is broken up by Nevin Lawson. DJ Moore makes a great play to haul in a a pass near the sideline and then break free from Mike Ford. He runs all the way to Detroit's 12-yard-line before getting chased down by Darius Slay.

    Injury: Darius Slay was hurt on the play. His return is questionable.

    McCaffrey bounces a run to the outside for a pickup of 3 on first down. He then gets 5 yards up the middle on second down to make it third-and-2 from the 4. Nobody can get open for Carolina in the end zone, and second-year linebacker Jarrad Davis sacks Newton for a 12-yard loss. 

    Graham Gano's 34-yard field goal attempt clanks off the uprights. Ford Field erupts, as the Lions still have the lead.

    Lions 10, Panthers 7 (9:11 3rd)

    Johnson dazzles on opening play of drive, Lions punt in Carolina territory

    Graham Gano's kick goes for a touchback. Detroit will start at the 25.

    Kerryon Johnson opens the half with a 24-yard run up the middle on first down. He's pushed out-of-bounds at the 49.

    Johnson is wrapped up for a loss of 1 on the next play. Kenny Golladay doesn't turn around quick enough on Matt Stafford's second-down throw to make a play on the pass. It'll be third-and-11. Stafford is flushed from the pocket and is brought down at the 3 yards short of the line at the Carolina 44. 

    Sam Martin's punt is downed by Miles Killebrew at the 6-yard-line.

    Lions 10, Panthers 7 (12:55 3rd)

    First half leaders 

    Passing

    DET - Matthew Stafford: 13/20, 64 yds.

    CAR - Cam Newton: 9/14, 103 yds., TD, INT

    Rushing

    DET - Kerryon Johnson: 10 atts., 64 yds., TD

    CAR - Christian McCaffrey: 7 atts., 35 yds.

    Receiving

    DET - Kenny Golladay: 4 recs., 34 yds.

    CAR - DJ Moore: 4 recs., 57 yds.

    Walker picks off Newton before halftime

    Sam Martin's kick bounces into the end zone. Carolina has all three timeouts and will start from the 25 with 0:37 remaining.

    The Panthers draw yellow laundry for a false start. The ball is now at the 20. 

    Cam Newton goes deep to Curtis Samuel on first down and Tracy Walker travels across the field to take it away from the Panthers' receiver. The Lions will take over at the 47 with all three timeouts remaining and 29 seconds on the clock.

    Lions 10, Panthers 7 (0:29 2nd)

    Matt Stafford's pass to Bruce Ellington misses the mark on first down. Stafford goes down the left sideline to Ellington on second down, a play that draws two flags: One on Ellington and one on Carolina defensive back Captain Munnerlyn. The penalties will offset and they'll do the down over again.

    Stafford goes deep to Golladay down the right sideline on second down, but Golladay can't gain position on his defender and the pass falls incomplete. Ellington can't hold onto the third-down pass while getting decked over the middle.

    Injury: Bruce Ellington was hurt on the play and is being examined by the training staff.

    Sam Martin's punt is almost blocked, and eventually goes into the end zone. That'll do it for the first half.

    Lions 10, Panthers 7 (End 2nd)

    Lions take lead before end of first half

    Kerryon Johnson bounces a first-down run to the outside and gets up the sideline for a gain of 14. 

    Kenny Golladay goes down at the 35-yard-line after picking up 5 yards on the reception.

    Injury: Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson was hurt on the play and is helped off the field by the training staff.

    Johnson moves the chains with a 5-yard run up the middle. 

    Johnson catches a screen pass and shoots forward for a gain of 7 on the next play to set up second-and-3 at the 47.

    Two-minute warning

    Following the two-minute warning, Johnson moves the chains with a 4-yard run that'll put the Lions in Carolina territory at the 49.

    Levine Toilolo catches a pass near the left sideline and makes a defender miss on his way to a 13-yard gain that'll give the Lions another first down.

    Stafford's first-down throw to Kenny Golladay falls to the ground out-of-bounds. Stafford is forced to dump it off to Luke Willson quickly on second down on a play that gets 2 yards to set up third-and-8.

    Timeout #1 Detroit (0:43 2nd)

    After Detroit's timeout, officials blow things dead so the replay booth will have a chance to review Willson's catch on second down. 

    Officials overturn the call on the field. It'll be third-and-10 from the 34. Because of the clock would have been blown dead after the incompletion, Detroit gets its timeout back.

    Stafford sails it over Golladay's head on third down. Matt Prater will try a 54-yard field goal.

    Prater's 54-yard attempt is good.

    Lions 10, Panthers 7 (0:37 2nd)

    Lions' defense keeping Newton in check

    Cam Newton's first-down throw to Devin Funchess is just a bit beyond the open receiver and the Lions catch a break as he bobbles it to the turf. Christian McCaffrey picks up 10 on a second-down run to move the chains.

    DJ Moore reaches the the 45-yard-line with a 5-yard reception on first down. McCaffrey gets a first down on the next play after taking a halfback pitch for an 8-yard gain.

    Newton misses the mark on a first-down throw to Curtis Samuel. McCaffrey gains 3 yards up the middle on second down to make it third-and-7. The Lions bring the heat on third down and Ziggy Ansah tears around the edge to sack Newton for a loss of 10.

    JJ Jansen's punt is fair caught by Bruce Ellington at the Detroit 16.

    Lions 7, Panthers 7 (4:13 2nd)

    Lions going backwards on offense

    Theo Riddick catches a 2-yard pass to Matt Stafford's right on first down. LeGarrette Blount gets the carry on second down and is wrapped up by Luke Kuechly for a loss of 2. Stafford checks down to Riddick on third down, and Riddick can't get away from the several Carolina defenders in his area. He's taken down for a loss of 4. 

    Damiere Byrd loses a yard on the punt return and the Panthers will take over at their own 26.

    Lions 7, Panthers 7 (7:45 2nd)

    Lions stop Panthers' offense on second consecutive drive

    Christian McCaffrey is brought down by Damon Harrison after a gain of 2. DJ Moore gets open and Cam Newton hits him for a 10-yard pass that'll move the chains and give Carolina some breathing room.

    Newton gets it to Jarius Wright on the next play over the middle for a gain of 5. The Panthers run a screen on second down, and the Lions are ready for it; McCaffrey is wrapped up for a gain of 3 to set up third-and-2. Funchess streaks down the sideline on third down, and Darius Slay gets over just in time to break up the pass from Newton. 

    Bruce Ellington fair catches the ensuing punt at Detroit's 31-yard-line.

    Lions 7, Panthers 7 (9:44 2nd)

    Lions can't bounce back from loss of yardage

    Matt Stafford has a defender in his face immediately after rolling out in play-action and is forced to throw away the first-down pass. He hits Bruce Ellington over the middle on second down for a 10-yard gain that'll give the Lions a first down at the 40-yard-line and also end the first quarter.

    Lions 7, Panthers 7 (End 1st)

    Kerryon Johnson has nowhere to go up the middle on first down and is dropped behind the line for a loss of 1. Stafford swings it out to Theo Riddick on second down, who tries to reverse field and ends up losing 3 yards. Third-and-14 coming up. Stafford gets it to Kenny Golladay just beyond the line-of-scrimmage; Golladay can't outrun Thomas Davis and is tackled short of the first-down marker.

    Sam Martin's punt takes a great bounce and is downed at the 2-yard-line.

    Lions 7, Panthers 7 (12:46 2nd)

    Lions' defensive front flashes teeth

    Sam Martin's kick bounces out of the end zone. Carolina will start at the 25.

    Christian McCaffrey is tackled by Devon Kennard after a 5-yard gain up the middle on first down. Cam Newton keeps it on second down and is stopped for no gain to set up third-and-5. The pocket collapses on Newton quickly on third down and Kennard sacks the Carolina quarterback by his ankles for a loss of 5.

    Bruce Ellington calls for a fair catch on JJ Jansen's punt at the 30-yard-line.

    Lions 7, Panthers 7 (0:25 1st)

    Johnson puts a jolt in Lions' offense on touchdown drive

    Luke Willson shows off some shiftiness on the Lions' kick return, getting out to the 28.

    Matt Stafford hits Kenny Golladay on a hook route for a gain of 9 on first down. Kerryon Johnson takes what probably should have been a loss and makes it a 2-yard gain that'll give the Lions a first down.

    Johnson catches a pass to Stafford's right on first down and is pushed out-of-bounds after a gain of 3. Johnson then takes the handoff and bursts through the middle for a gain of 8 to give the Lions a new set of downs at midfield.

    TJ Jones catches a short pass that goes for 2 yards on first down. Johnson hits a hole and runs with authority through the middle of the field, picking up 11 yards on second down to move the sticks. It'll be first-and-10 at the 37.

    Bruce Ellington has nowhere on a bubble screen and gets wrapped up for no gain. LeGarrette Blount rushes for 3 yards on second down to set up third-and-7. Carolina corner James Bradberry jumps Golladay's route, but the Lions receiver snags it away, anyway. He gets up the field for a gain of 13.

    Johnson is stopped at the 20 on first down, picking up a yard with a first-down run. Johnson runs into a handful of defenders and then bounces to the right side, picking up 12 yards and a Lions first down. It'll be first-and-goal from the 8.

    Johnson hits a huge hole on the left side on the next play and waltzes into the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown run.

    Johnson rushed for 42 yards on 6 carries during the opening drive.

    Lions 7, Panthers 7 (2:36 1st)

    Carolina cruises on opening drive

    Detroit has won the toss and elects to defer.

    Sam Martin's kick is fielded by Damiere Byrd and returned to the 20. A holding penalty will back Carolina back to the 10 to start its opening drive.

    Christian McCaffrey takes the handoff and gets 4 yards to the left side before being pushed out-of-bounds. The Lions are all over a second-down run by Cameron Artis-Payne, wrapping up the Carolina back after a gain of only 1. Jarius Wright beats Nevin Lawson to the outside and pulls in a 14-yard reception to give Carolina a first down at the 29.

    DJ Moore pulls in a 13-yard reception on the next play to move the sticks again.

    Cam Newton goes over the top to former Michigan Wolverine Devin Funchess, who's open in space and picks up 23 yards on the catch. Carolina has a new set of downs at the Detroit 35-yard-line.

    Newton is flushed from the pocket and scrambles for a gain of 2 before getting pushed out-of-bounds by Christian Jones on first down. Newton fakes the handoff to McCaffrey and hits Moore with a dart over the middle. Moore advances to the Detroit 4-yard-line with a gain of 29. First-and-goal coming up.

    Newton throws to Funchess to his left, and Darius Slay makes a nice play to smack the ball out of his hands. McCaffrey is stopped by Damon Harrison short of the goal line on second down to set up third-and-goal from the 1. The whole defense bites on play-action to McCaffrey on third down, and Newton tosses it to a wide-open Greg Olsen to give Carolina an early lead.

    Panthers 7, Lions 0 (9:27 1st)

    Inactives

    Lions: Wide receivers Marvin Jones Jr. and Brandon Powell, linebacker Kelvin Sheppard, offensive lineman Andrew Donnal, tight end Michael Roberts and defensive linemen A'Shawn Robinson and Eric Lee are inactive for Detroit. Additionally, wide receiver Andy Jones has been promoted to the active roster from the practice squad.

    Panthers: Wide receiver Torrey Smith, running backs Kenjon Barner and Travaris Cadet, linebacker Andre Smith, defensive end Efe Obada and offensive guards Brendan Mahon and Amini Silatolu are inactive for Carolina.

    Pregame notes

    The Detroit Lions will try to end their three-game losing streak on Sunday when the Carolina Panthers visit Ford Field. Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

    Damon "Snacks" Harrison, who was acquired by Detroit in exchange for a fifth-round pick from the New York Giants on Oct. 24, leads the league in tackles (51) by a defensive tackle this season.

    Rookie running back Kerryon Johnson is averaging 5.38 yards per carry through nine games, trailing only San Francisco back Matt Breida in that statistic this season.

    Sunday's game will be a "Color Rush" matchup, with Detroit donning their all-silver uniforms and Carolina rocking black jerseys and pants. 

    LIONS VS. PANTHERS 

    Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Ford Field, Detroit

    TV/radio: Fox/760

    Records: Lions 3-6, Panthers 6-3

    Line: Panthers by 4

    MORE COVERAGE

    Five things to watch: Lions vs. Panthers

    Kerryon Johnson pursues McCaffrey-like impact in Lions' offense

    Detroit News predictions: Lions vs. Panthers

    View from the other side: Lions vs. Panthers

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE