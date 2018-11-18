Matt Patricia (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Detroit – As the Detroit Lions have stumbled through the heart of their 2018 schedule, the front office has remained quiet. Team president Rod Wood broke management’s silence on Sunday during a sitdown interview with Detroit CBS Channel 62.

In a video tease for interview, Wood provides a vote of confidence for coach Matt Patricia and the plan the team has in place.

"I do think it's important for the fans to know that we have a great head coach and a great general manager and we have a great plan in place to build a foundation I think for success, not only hopefully this year, but for many years to come," Wood said.

Since a dominant victory in Miami last month to climb back to .500, the Lions have lost three straight, all by double digits, heading into Sunday’s game with Carolina.

"Certainly we're disappointed with the 3-6 record," Wood said. "As you said, it's hard to win any game in the NFL and we've had a few games where we've played really well, and had some big wins against the Patriots and Packers and played great at Miami. And we've had a few games we haven't played as well."

Wood was hired as the team’s president in November 2015, replacing Tom Lewand. In his three years on the job, Wood has overseen many key changes at Ford Field, including the complete renovation of the stadium’s suites, enhancing of the scoreboards, sound system and Wi-Fi, and the introduction of cheerleaders.