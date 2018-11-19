CLOSE Justin Rogers, Bob Wojnowski, and John Niyo break down the Detroit Lions' 20-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Marvin Jones

Allen Park -- The Detroit Lions didn't hold a practice on Monday, but were still required by the league to provide a projected injury report on the first day of preparation for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Had the Lions practiced, they would have been without two offensive starters, running back Kerryon Johnson and wide receiver Marvin Jones. Both players are dealing with knee injuries, with Jones missing Sunday's game against Carolina and Johnson suffering his injury in the third quarter of the victory.

In addition to those two, seven players were projected as limited: Defensive end Ziggy Ansah (shoulder), wide receiver Bruce Ellington (back), defensive tackle Damon Harrison (shoulder), linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck), tight end Michael Roberts (shoulder), defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (ankle) and cornerback Darius Slay (knee).

Robinson and Roberts didn't practice last week and missed the game against Carolina. Ansah and Harrison were limited last week, but did play.

