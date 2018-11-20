CLOSE Rogers and Niyo break down the Lions' upcoming game against the Bears, as well as Monday's wild shootout between Kansas City and Los Angeles. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Allen Park — The Chicago Bears aren't practicing this week, opting for mental work over physical preparation as they get set for a Thanksgiving showdown with the Detroit Lions. But if the Bears were practicing, the team would be doing so without quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Late in last Sunday's victory over Minnesota, which extended Chicago's lead in the NFC North, Trubisky was hit by Vikings safety Harrison Smith, injuring the quarterback's shoulder.

That injury has coach Matt Nagy labeling his starter day-to-day.

"I wish I could tell you, I wish I could tell people here," Nagy said on a conference call with Detroit media on Tuesday. "It’s just, we have to be able to see exactly where he’s at as we go forward and we won’t know that, really ... it’s such a short week we won’t even know it up until the game."

Last year's No. 2 overall pick, Trubisky has thrived in Nagy's offensive system. The second-year quarterback is completing 65.4 percent of his throws with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His passer rating is up 20 points from a year ago, while also racing past last year's rushing production, with 363 yards on the ground through 10 games.

Trubisky torched the Lions in the teams' meeting less than two weeks ago, completing 23-30 for a career-high 355 yards and three touchdowns.

While there is cautious optimism Trubisky will be able to suit up on Thursday, Nagy is confident Chase Daniel is prepared to step in if needed.

A perennial backup, Daniels is in his first season with Chicago. His familiarity with Nagy, and his system, played a big role in the signing.

"The nice thing about having a guy like Chase, regardless of which direction you go, is I was Chase’s quarterback coach in Kansas City for three years," Nagy said. "So, I know Chase inside-out and he knows me. And so, that’s why you bring in a guy like Chase, is not only for his expertise in this offense, but in the way he handles his position each and every week. You know that if you ever get into a situation where you’re going to need him or call on him, you feel very comfortable."

Daniel last started a game in 2014. During his nine-year career, he's thrown just 78 passes, completing 51 for 480 yards, one touchdown and one interception.