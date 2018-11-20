CLOSE Rogers and Niyo break down the Lions' upcoming game against the Bears, as well as Monday's wild shootout between Kansas City and Los Angeles. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Safety Don Carey was re-signed by the Detroit Lions on Tuesday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions brought back a familiar face two days before the team's Thanksgiving day meeting with the Chicago Bears. The team announced Tuesday they've re-signed safety Don Carey.

To clear space on the roster, the Lions released defensive end Eric Lee.

Carey spent the better part of seven seasons with the Lions prior to signing with Jacksonville this past offseason. During those years in Detroit, he was one of the team's special teams leaders.

The Lions' coverage units have struggled in his absence. The team ranks last on punt returns, allowing 18.6 yards per return.

The Jaguars placed Carey on injured reserve with a hamstring injury in August and released him a week later.

