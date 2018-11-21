CLOSE Rogers and Niyo break down the Lions' upcoming game against the Bears, as well as Monday's wild shootout between Kansas City and Los Angeles. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Allen Park -- Both the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears are likely to be without key starters for Thursday's Thanksgiving matchup.

As expected, Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) and wide receiver Marvin Jones (knee) will be sidelined for the contest.

With Johnson out, the Lions will be forced to lean on the backfield trio of LeGarrette Blount, Theo Riddick and Zach Zenner, who have combined to average 2.6 yards per carry this season.

The Bears ruled out starting linebacker Aaron Lynch and tight end Adam Shaheen, who both are in concussion protocol. More importantly, the team listed starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky as doubtful. He's battling through a shoulder injury he suffered last Sunday night, in the team's victory over Minnesota.

With Trubisky likely out, Chase Daniel would be called upon to make his first start in four years. The nine-year veteran has spent time with five teams during his career and is in his first season with the Bears.

First-year coach Matt Nagy offered a vote of confidence for Daniel during a conference call earlier this week.

"The nice thing about having a guy like Chase, regardless of which direction you go, is I was Chase’s quarterback coach in Kansas City for three years," Nagy said. "I know Chase inside-out and he knows me. And so, that’s why you bring in a guy like Chase, is not only for his expertise in this offense, but in the way he handles his position each and every week.

"You know that if you ever get into a situation where you’re going to need him or call on him, you feel very comfortable," Nagy continued. "We’ll see where it goes, but I have ultimate trust in him. And if that is the direction that we end up going, then that’s the way it goes. He’ll be excited and we’ll give it our best."

For Detroit, in addition to Jones and Johnson, the team listed seven players questionable for Thursday: Defensive end Ziggy Ansah (shoulder), cornerback Darius Slay (knee), defensive tackle Damon Harrison (shoulder), defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (ankle), tight end Michael Roberts (shoulder), wide receiver Bruce Ellington (back) and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck).