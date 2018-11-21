CLOSE Rogers and Niyo break down the Lions' upcoming game against the Bears, as well as Monday's wild shootout between Kansas City and Los Angeles. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Allen Park -- The NFL released its first round of Pro Bowl balloting and not one Detroit Lions player was listed among the top 10 in voting at his position.

Not quarterback Matthew Stafford, cornerback Darius Slay or run-stuffing nose tackle Damon Harrison. Not wide receiver Kenny Golladay or rookie running back Kerryon Johnson, not even kicker Matt Prater.

The fan vote has always been a popularity contest with a heavy dose of recency bias. So when your team starts 1-3 on the year, and stumbles to 3-6, it doesn't help generate national buzz about your players.

The Lions have historically struggled to get players selected to the league's annual all-star game, although they managed to send three -- Slay, return man Jamal Agnew and guard T.J. Lang -- to last year's Pro Bowl.

A handful of former Lions players cracked the top-10 lists at their positions. Larry Warford is seventh among guards, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is fifth, return man Andre Roberts eighth and Eric Ebron, who lead tight ends with nine touchdowns, is fourth.

This year's Pro Bowl is scheduled to be played Jan. 27, 2019 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.