Bears 23, Lions 16
Lions' Darius Slay is on defense against Bears' Allen Robinson II who can't pull in a long pass in the end zone in the second quarter. Bears win, 23-16.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay defends a pass intended for Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson in the end zone in the second quarter on Thursday, Nov. 22, at Ford Field. The Bears won the Thanksgiving Day matchup, 23-16. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' Mike Ford (38) breaks up a pass intended for Bears' Taylor Gabriel In the fourth quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. Bears win, 23-16. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Lions' Mike Ford (38) breaks up a pass intended for Bears' Taylor Gabriel in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears' Eddie Jackson looks back as he takes his interception towards the end zone to score In the fourth quarter.
Bears' Eddie Jackson looks back as he takes his interception toward the end zone in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions running back LaGarrette Blount breaks free for long yardage In the fourth quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. Bears win, 23-16. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount breaks free for long yardage In the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears' Kyle Fuller (23) upends Lions running back LeGarrette Blount on a run in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for an open man late In the fourth quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. Bears win, 23-16. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for an open man late in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass the ball In the fourth quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. Bears win, 23-16. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass the ball in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Chicago Bears do a group celebration after Kyle Fuller made an interception in the Lions end zone In the fourth quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. Bears win, 23-16. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
The Bears' defense does a group celebration after Kyle Fuller made an interception in the Lions end zone in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Papa Lion holds one of his sleeping cubs in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears' Roquan Smith comes in to sack Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford In the second quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Bears' Roquan Smith comes in to sack Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions' Nevin Lawson on the tackle of Bears' Anthony Miller in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears' Tarik Cohen catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears' Tarik Cohen acts out taking a nap as part of his touchdown celebration in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears' Khalil Mack (52) comes in to pressure Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions' LaGarrette Blount scores a touchdown in the second quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018.
Lions' LeGarrette Blount scores a touchdown in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions' LaGarrette Blount, center, celebrates his second half touchdown with Kenny Wiggins, left, and Frank Ragnow (77) In the second quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Lions' LeGarrette Blount, center, celebrates his second touchdown with Kenny Wiggins, left, and Frank Ragnow (77) in the third quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Mike Posner and his band perform during halftime. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions' Damon Harrison Sr. (98) and Romeo Okwara, top, sack Bears quarterback Chase Daniel in the first quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions' Damon Harrison Sr. (98) and Romeo Okwara, top, sack Bears quarterback Chase Daniel in the first quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts after a delay of game penalty In the second quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts after a delay of game penalty in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay (23) defends a catch by Bears' Allen Robinson in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Mike Posner and his band perform during halftime. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gives one of his three daughters a kiss before heading out for warmups.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gives one of his three daughters a kiss before heading out for warm-ups. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' DeShawn Shead punches the ball out of Bears tight end Trey Burton's arms and Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers a fumble by Bears tight end Trey Burton that was punched out by Lions' DeShawn Shead in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' Nick Bellore pulls in a tipped pass on fourth-and-1 to get the first down in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' Theo Riddick continues to work up field on a run in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Bears quarterback Chase Daniel is pressured by Lions' Ziggy Ansah into throwing an incomplete pass in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' DeShawn Shead celebrates a tackle in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' Bruce Ellington is upended by Bears' Prince Amukamara in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gets sacked by Bears' Roquan Smith in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Bears' Taquan Mizzell Sr. is all alone, pulling in a first-down pass in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Despite Bears' Adrian Amos Jr.'s efforts, Lions running back LeGarrette Blount charges into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount celebrates his touchdown run in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Marty Peck of Plymouth, left, talks with an unidentified man after Peck gives him a turkey dinner during tailgating before the game. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018.
Marty Peck of Plymouth, left, talks with an unidentified man after Peck gives him a turkey dinner during tailgating before the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Linda Bonell of Plymouth eats some of the turkey dinner she made for everyone during tailgating before the game. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018.
Linda Bonell of Plymouth eats some of the turkey dinner she made for everyone during tailgating before the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford waits to come out of the tunnel for the Thanksgiving Day against the Chicago Bears. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
A sea of smiling cheerleaders during the pregame ceremony between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' Bruce Ellington is pushed out of bounds before the first down by Bears' Bryce Callahan in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions offensive line coach Jeff Davidson works the sidelines in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Bears' Eddie Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Bears quarterback Chase Daniel is sacked by Lions' Romeo Okwara and Damon Harrison Sr. in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' Michael Roberts dives for extra yardage along the sidelines with Bears' Bryce Callahan defending in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the first half. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Singer and songwriter Mike Posner, 30, gets ready to come out to perform during halftime at Ford Field between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
The Detroit Lions charge out of the tunnel to take on the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
The Detroit Lions charge out of the tunnel before taking on the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
The Detroit Lions charge out of the tunnel before taking on the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform during a break in the action between quarters. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Bears' Tarik Cohen goes into the end zone after a reception with Lions' Nevin Lawson defending in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Bears quarterback Chase Daniel is sacked by Lions' Ziggy Ansah in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
WWII U.S. Army photographer Stanley Wrona, 106, is recognized during a break in the action. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Bears' Allen Robinson pulls in a low pass in front of Lions' Darius Slay in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' Ziggy Ansah helps on a sack of Bears quarterback Chase Daniel in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks up at the replay of his intercepted pass that was intended for Michael Roberts late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Bears' James Daniel drags running back Tarik Cohen past the first-down marker so that Chicago could run out the clock late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
A helmet wearing gobbler contemplates Detroit's 23-16 loss to Chicago on Thanksgiving Day. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
    Detroit — The magnitude wasn't anywhere close to the same, but the officials' decision to pick up a flag and allow a Chicago Bears' touchdown to stand in the team's 23-16 win on Thursday undoubtedly caused Lions fans to shudder with a mix of frustration and rage. 

    In the closing minute of the first half, the Bears had a first-and-goal from the 10-yard line. The offense lined up with three receivers, two to quarterback Chase Daniel's left and running back Taquan Mizzell in the backfield.

    Prior to the snap, Mizzell motioned to the left slot, and as Daniels took the ball in shotgun, the back ran a corner route into the end zone. 

    From there, it was pitch and catch. Mizzell was wide open because receiver Allen Robinson had run a short comeback route, stopping three yards from the line of scrimmage, effectively setting a screen for his teammate. 

    Intentional picks are allowed but only within a yard from the line, so a flag quickly came out. But after briefly convening, the officiating crew determined Robinson wasn't guilty of interference. 

    Lions coach Matt Patricia called it a judgment call. 

    "I think I got pretty much the same explanation that everybody else did," he said. "Just the mechanics of the play, where it went to as far as the view and who had a better shot of it."

    More: Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Stafford subpar, backs pick up slack

    After the game, the head of the officiating crew, Brad Allen, was asked about the decision to not stick with the original call and offered an unsatisfactory explanation. 

    "There was a flag down for offensive pass interference initially," Allen said. "Another official who had a different view of the play came in and offered information and we picked the flag up."

    When pressed further on the decision, Allen said he couldn't elaborate more because he hadn't seen the video of the play. 

    The best possible explanation is the officiating crew ultimately determined the contact was incidental.

    As Robinson collided with linebacker Christian Jones, who was the man responsible for covering Mizzell, the receiver feigned reaching back for a pass, a dramatic emphasis that he was only running his route and didn't intend to block the defender. 

    The touchdown gave the Bears their first lead of the game, 9-7, with 40 seconds left before halftime.

    Of course this isn't the first time the Lions have been victimized by an officiating crew changing its collective mind. More famously, a flag for defensive pass interference was picked up in fourth quarter of Detroit's playoff loss to Dallas in 2015. 

    The Lions were leading at the time, 20-17, and had driven into Cowboys territory. Picking up the flag on third down forced the Lions to punt. The Cowboys then drove for a touchdown on the ensuing possession to win the game, 24-20.

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

