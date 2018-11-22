Bears 23, Lions 16
Lions' Darius Slay is on defense against Bears' Allen Robinson II who can't pull in a long pass in the end zone in the second quarter. Bears win, 23-16.
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay defends a pass intended for Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson in the end zone in the second quarter on Thursday, Nov. 22, at Ford Field. The Bears won the Thanksgiving Day matchup, 23-16. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Bears' Allen Robinson II pulls in a reception over Lions' Darius Slaty in the second quarter.
Bears' Allen Robinson pulls in a reception over Lions' Darius Slay in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' Mike Ford (38) breaks up a pass intended for Bears' Taylor Gabriel In the fourth quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. Bears win, 23-16. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Lions' Mike Ford (38) breaks up a pass intended for Bears' Taylor Gabriel in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears' Eddie Jackson looks back as he takes his interception towards the end zone to score In the fourth quarter.
Bears' Eddie Jackson looks back as he takes his interception toward the end zone in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions running back LaGarrette Blount breaks free for long yardage In the fourth quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. Bears win, 23-16. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount breaks free for long yardage In the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears' Kyle Fuller (23) upends Lions running back LaGarrette Blount on a run In the fourth quarter.
Bears' Kyle Fuller (23) upends Lions running back LeGarrette Blount on a run in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for an open man late In the fourth quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. Bears win, 23-16. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for an open man late in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass the ball In the fourth quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. Bears win, 23-16. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass the ball in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Chicago Bears do a group celebration after Kyle Fuller made an interception in the Lions end zone In the fourth quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. Bears win, 23-16. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
The Bears' defense does a group celebration after Kyle Fuller made an interception in the Lions end zone in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Papa Lions holds one of his sleeping cubs In the second quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Papa Lion holds one of his sleeping cubs in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears' Roquan Smith comes in to sack Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford In the second quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Bears' Roquan Smith comes in to sack Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions' Nevin Lawson on the tackle of Bears' Anthony Miller In the second quarter.
Lions' Nevin Lawson on the tackle of Bears' Anthony Miller in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears' Tarik Cohen runs to the endzone for a touchdown In the fourth quarter.
Bears' Tarik Cohen catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears' Tarik Cohen acts out taking a nap as part of his post touchdown celebration In the fourth quarter.
Bears' Tarik Cohen acts out taking a nap as part of his touchdown celebration in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The Bears' Khalil Mack comes in to pressure Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford In the fourth quarter.
Bears' Khalil Mack (52) comes in to pressure Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions' LaGarrette Blount scores a touchdown in the second quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018.
Lions' LeGarrette Blount scores a touchdown in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions' LaGarrette Blount, center, celebrates his second half touchdown with Kenny Wiggins, left, and Frank Ragnow (77) In the second quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Lions' LeGarrette Blount, center, celebrates his second touchdown with Kenny Wiggins, left, and Frank Ragnow (77) in the third quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Mike Posner and his band perform during half time.
Mike Posner and his band perform during halftime. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions' Damon Harrison Sr. (98) and Romeo Okwara, top, sack Chicago quarterback Chase Daniel (4) In the first quarter.
Lions' Damon Harrison Sr. (98) and Romeo Okwara, top, sack Bears quarterback Chase Daniel in the first quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts after a delay of game penalty In the second quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts after a delay of game penalty in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay (23) defends a catch by Bears' Allen Robinson II, left, n the second quarter.
Lions' Darius Slay (23) defends a catch by Bears' Allen Robinson in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gives one of his three daughters a kiss before heading out for warmups.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gives one of his three daughters a kiss before heading out for warm-ups. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' DeShawn Shead punches the ball out of Bears' Trey Burtons arms and Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers in the second quarter.
Lions' DeShawn Shead punches the ball out of Bears tight end Trey Burton's arms and Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers a fumble by Bears; Trey Burton, punched out by Lions' DeShawn Shead in the second quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on November 22, 2018. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)
Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers a fumble by Bears tight end Trey Burton that was punched out by Lions' DeShawn Shead in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' Nick Bellore pulls in a tipped ball on 4th and one to get the first down in the second quarter.
Lions' Nick Bellore pulls in a tipped pass on fourth-and-1 to get the first down in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' Theo Riddick continues to work up field on a run in the second quarter.
Lions' Theo Riddick continues to work up field on a run in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Bears quarterback Chase Daniel is pressured by Lions' Ezekiel Ansah into throwing incomplete in the second quarter.
Bears quarterback Chase Daniel is pressured by Lions' Ziggy Ansah into throwing an incomplete pass in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' DeShawn Shead celebrates a tackle in the second quarter.
Lions' DeShawn Shead celebrates a tackle in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' Bruce Ellington is upended by Bears' Prince Amukamara in the second quarter.
Lions' Bruce Ellington is upended by Bears' Prince Amukamara in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gets sacked by Bears' Roquan Smith in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gets sacked by Bears' Roquan Smith in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Bears' Taquan Mizzell Sr. is all alone, pulling in a first down pass in the second quarter.
Bears' Taquan Mizzell Sr. is all alone, pulling in a first-down pass in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Despite Bears' Adrian Amos Jr. all over Lions running back LeGarrett Blount, Blount charges into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Despite Bears' Adrian Amos Jr.'s efforts, Lions running back LeGarrette Blount charges into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount celebrates his touchdown run in the second quarter.
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount celebrates his touchdown run in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Marty Peck of Plymouth, left, talks with an unidentified man after Peck gives him a turkey dinner during tailgating before the game. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018.
Marty Peck of Plymouth, left, talks with an unidentified man after Peck gives him a turkey dinner during tailgating before the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Linda Bonell of Plymouth eats some of the turkey dinner she made for everyone during tailgating before the game. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018.
Linda Bonell of Plymouth eats some of the turkey dinner she made for everyone during tailgating before the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Staffored waits to come out of the tunnel for the Thanksgiving Day against the Chicago Bears.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford waits to come out of the tunnel for the Thanksgiving Day against the Chicago Bears. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
A sea of smiling Lions cheerleaders during the pregame ceremony between Detroit and the Chicago Bears.
A sea of smiling cheerleaders during the pregame ceremony between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' Bruce Ellington is pushed out of bounds before the first down by Bears' Bryce Callahan in the first quarter.
Lions' Bruce Ellington is pushed out of bounds before the first down by Bears' Bryce Callahan in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions offensive line coach Jeff Davidson works the sidelines in the first quarter.
Lions offensive line coach Jeff Davidson works the sidelines in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Bears' Eddie Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the first quarter.
Bears' Eddie Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Bears quarterback Chase Daniel is sacked by Lions' Romeo Okwara and Damon Harrison Sr. in the first quarter.
Bears quarterback Chase Daniel is sacked by Lions' Romeo Okwara and Damon Harrison Sr. in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' Michael Roberts dives for extra yardage along the sidelines with Bears' Bryce Callahan defending in the first quarter.
Lions' Michael Roberts dives for extra yardage along the sidelines with Bears' Bryce Callahan defending in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the first half.
Lions coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the first half. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Singer, songwriter Mike Posner, 30 gets ready to come out to perform during halftime at Ford Field between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears.
Singer and songwriter Mike Posner, 30, gets ready to come out to perform during halftime at Ford Field between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
The Detroit Lions charge out of the tunnel to take on the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit.
The Detroit Lions charge out of the tunnel to take on the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform during a break in the action between quarters.
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform during a break in the action between quarters. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Bears' Tarik Cohen goes into the end zone after a reception with Lions' Nevin Lawson defending in the fourth quarter.
Bears' Tarik Cohen goes into the end zone after a reception with Lions' Nevin Lawson defending in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Bears quarterback Chad Daniel is sacked by Lions' Ezekiel Ansah in the third quarter.
Bears quarterback Chase Daniel is sacked by Lions' Ziggy Ansah in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
106 year old WWII U.S. Army photographer Stanley Wrona is recognized during a break in the action.
WWII U.S. Army photographer Stanley Wrona, 106, is recognized during a break in the action. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Bears' Allen Robinson II pulls in a low pass in front of Lions Darius Slay in the third quarter.
Bears' Allen Robinson pulls in a low pass in front of Lions' Darius Slay in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah helps on a sack of Bears quarterback Chase Daniel in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Ziggy Ansah helps on a sack of Bears quarterback Chase Daniel in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks up at the replay of his intercepted pass, intended for Lions' Michael Roberts late in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks up at the replay of his intercepted pass that was intended for Michael Roberts late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Bears' James Daniel drags running back Tarik Cohen over the first down line so that Chicago could run out the clock late in the fourth quarter.
Bears' James Daniel drags running back Tarik Cohen past the first-down marker so that Chicago could run out the clock late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
A helmet wearing gobbler contemplates the Lions 23-16 loss to Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day.
A helmet wearing gobbler contemplates Detroit's 23-16 loss to Chicago on Thanksgiving Day. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
    Detroit — Lions running back LeGarrette Blount was quick to take part of the blame in Thursday’s 23-16 Thanksgiving Day loss to the Chicago Bears.

    On this day, though, Blount was the lone bright spot for Detroit’s sputtering offense, which was without wide receiver Marvin Jones and rookie running back Kerryon Johnson.  

    Blount trotted for 88 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in the Turkey Day clash, setting season highs in yardage and touches. But he said the bounce-back performance wasn’t good enough to take away from the sting of Detroit’s holiday loss.

    “I ain’t running good enough. We lost,” Blount said. “You gotta take the luck out of the game… we didn’t do that.”

    The ninth-year back attributed Detroit’s disappointing offensive showing to its inability to play “complementary” football.

    “We’re turning the ball over, we’re not finishing drives,” Blount said. “We’re stalling inside the 5 and not getting six (points) instead of three. There’s a plethora of things… that can be said about why we didn’t come out on top.”

    One of those moments came with a little over seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, when the Lions failed to take the lead deep in Chicago territory. Lions coach Matt Patricia turned away from Blount’s hot hand and opted to kick a field goal on fourth-and-1 from the 2-yard line.

    Blount said he had “100-percent confidence” that the Lions would have reached the end zone, but didn’t oppose Patricia’s decision to take the points and tie the game.

    “I think he probably played the percentages more than anything,” Blount said.

    More: Lions burned by officials picking up another flag

    More: Wojo: Stafford tosses away what's left of Lions season

    More: Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Stafford subpar, backs pick up slack

    The Lions’ frequent usage of Blount played a part in his effectiveness down the stretch.

    He rushed for eight yards on five carries in the first half, mirroring his seven-carry, 1-yard performance in Sunday’s win over Carolina, then came out strong in the second half and averaged 5.7 yards per carry in the last two quarters.

    Running back Theo Riddick said as the game went on, the physical nature of Blount's game wore down the league’s top run defense.

    “He was making excellent reads, and had really good eyes, really good feet,” Riddick said.

    “When you can do that at his size, a lot of guys aren’t going to want to tackle you all four quarters, so he (started) to weather them down and you started to see that.”

    Blount’s longest carry of the day was a 27-yard run that moved the Lions into Chicago territory when they were trailing 23-16 late in the fourth quarter. Detroit wound up reaching the 11-yard line before a miscommunication between quarterback Matthew Stafford and second-year tight end Michael Roberts resulted in an interception that iced the game for the Bears.

    Blount was reluctant to talk in any sort of specific manner about why things are going south for the Lions in critical moments.

    “I don't think it's anyone's individual fault. A play-caller calls plays, but we have to go out there and execute the plays,” Blount said, referencing offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter.

    “Whether we’re doing it right or whether we’re doing it wrong, people may not know but he does and we do."

    Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE