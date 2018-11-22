CLOSE

Justin Rogers and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News break down Detroit's loss to Chicago on Thanksgiving and what it means for Matthew Stafford and Jim Bob Cooter. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance from Thursday's 23-16 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Quarterback

After Matthew Stafford was sacked six times by the Bears less than two weeks ago, the Lions rolled out a more conservative game plan centered around short, quick-hitting passes. Beyond a well-executed design that netted Kenny Golladay 43 yards out of play-action, Stafford averaged 7.1 yards per completion.

That would have been good enough if executed for 60 minutes, but two interceptions in the fourth quarter tank Stafford's mark. I can't put the last one fully on the quarterback, since Michael Roberts allowed himself to be bumped off his route by a smaller corner. But the pick-six a few minutes earlier was a case of seeing the safety crashing down on the route and forcing it anyway. 

One play before that game-ending pick, Stafford had a chance to tie it up on a slant to Golladay, but the placement and velocity significantly increased the degree of difficulty for the catch, resulting in an incompletion. Grade: D-

Running backs

No one expected much from a backfield missing Kerryon Johnson and facing the NFL's top run defense, but LeGarrette Blount quieted his critics — at least for the day — with 88 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

Theo Riddick chipped in 48 yards receiving, including a 17-yard catch that set up Blount's second score, while fullback Nick Bellore had two receptions. His second, a diving effort on a fourth-down deflection, paved the way for Blount's first score. Grade: A-

Wide receivers/tight ends

Golladay led the charge with five receptions for 90 yards. He did have a bad drop early in the game, and while it would have been a tough catch, it would be nice if the team's clear-cut No. 1 option could have hauled in the low-and-away fastball from Stafford late in the contest.

Roberts is absolved of blame for Stafford's first interception, but the 250-pound tight end outweighs Kyle Fuller by 60 pounds and can't allow himself to be knocked off the fade route so easily. Grade: D+

Offensive line

As noted, the Lions went to a quick passing game to negate the pass-rush, but when the Lions needed time, the line largely held up its end of the bargain. A prime example came on a third-and-1 in the first half, when Stafford had all day to find an open receiver, eventually connecting with Bruce Ellington for the conversion. 

As for the run blocking, there were a number of minimal gains early. But as the game wore on, the lanes started to open, helping the Lions average a healthy 4.6 yards per carry. Grade: B+

Defensive line

Once again, the run defense was stellar, limiting the Bears to a measly 38 yards on 15 carries. As for the pass rush, Ziggy Ansah continued to be a force, forcing a punt with a third-down sack and causing an incompletion with another QB hit. Nose tackle Damon Harrison had 1.5 sacks, splitting his second with Romeo Okwara. 

The biggest downside from the unit was penalties. Harrison allowed himself to lose his footing, falling in quarterback Chase Daniel's legs. That will draw a roughing the passer every time. Meanwhile, Okwara grabbed Daniel's facemask at the end of a trick play. That drive ended in a touchdown. Grade: B+

Linebackers

The linebackers had a nondescript day, with Devon Kennard, Jarrad Davis and Christian Jones combining for 13 tackles, one for a loss, and a quarterback hit. Jones didn't show great awareness on the Bears' first touchdown, allowing himself to get picked while covering third-string running back Taquan Mizzell. Grade: C-

Secondary

Daniel, who was making his first start in four years, misfired on two throws into tight coverage on Chicago's opening possession before connecting on 26 of his final 34 tosses for 230 yards and two scores.

Running back Tarik Cohen twice got behind a Lions cornerback in man coverage, with Daniel misfiring on the first and connecting in the end zone on the second.

Add a dumb penalty by Glover Quin, for hitting Daniel as the quarterback gave himself up with a slide, and it's another subpar performance from the back end. Grade: D+

Special teams

The return game remains nonexistent and Matt Prater was only called upon once, to bang home a 20-yard chip shot, so this grade primarily focused on punter Sam Martin and the coverage units. 

Martin looked to be booting the ball farther than he has much of the year, but he was out-kicking his coverage that's been shaky all season. The result was a disappointing 36.2-yard net, sacrificing valuable field position throughout the contest. Grade: D+

Coaches

The game plan was good enough to win. The defense played well, holding the Bears to 16 points, while the offense, although conservative, moved the ball as effectively as you could expect given the absence of Marvin Jones and Johnson from the lineup.

You have to like Matt Patricia's willingness to go for it on fourth-and-1 instead of settling for a field goal. Sure, they needed some luck to convert, but fortune often favors the bold. As for Stafford's second interception, the fade to Roberts, wasn't a great call. You're asking a player to run a route in a situation where he doesn't have a lot of experience against the opposition's best cornerback. There's something to be said about trusting your players to make plays, but that wasn't the right time. Grade: B-

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

Bears 23, Lions 16
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions' Darius Slay is on defense against Bears' Allen Robinson II who can't pull in a long pass in the end zone in the second quarter. Bears win, 23-16.
Buy Photo
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay defends a pass intended for Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson in the end zone in the second quarter on Thursday, Nov. 22, at Ford Field. The Bears won the Thanksgiving Day matchup, 23-16. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bears' Allen Robinson II pulls in a reception over Lions' Darius Slaty in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Bears' Allen Robinson pulls in a reception over Lions' Darius Slay in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Mike Ford (38) breaks up a pass intended for Bears' Taylor Gabriel In the fourth quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. Bears win, 23-16. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Lions' Mike Ford (38) breaks up a pass intended for Bears' Taylor Gabriel in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Eddie Jackson looks back as he takes his interception towards the end zone to score In the fourth quarter.
Bears' Eddie Jackson looks back as he takes his interception toward the end zone in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back LaGarrette Blount breaks free for long yardage In the fourth quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. Bears win, 23-16. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount breaks free for long yardage In the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Kyle Fuller (23) upends Lions running back LaGarrette Blount on a run In the fourth quarter.
Bears' Kyle Fuller (23) upends Lions running back LeGarrette Blount on a run in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Kyle Fuller (23) upends Lions running back LaGarrette Blount on a run In the fourth quarter.
Bears' Kyle Fuller (23) upends Lions running back LeGarrette Blount on a run in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for an open man late In the fourth quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. Bears win, 23-16. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for an open man late in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass the ball In the fourth quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. Bears win, 23-16. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass the ball in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears do a group celebration after Kyle Fuller made an interception in the Lions end zone In the fourth quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. Bears win, 23-16. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
The Bears' defense does a group celebration after Kyle Fuller made an interception in the Lions end zone in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Papa Lions holds one of his sleeping cubs In the second quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Papa Lion holds one of his sleeping cubs in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Roquan Smith comes in to sack Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford In the second quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Bears' Roquan Smith comes in to sack Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Nevin Lawson on the tackle of Bears' Anthony Miller In the second quarter.
Lions' Nevin Lawson on the tackle of Bears' Anthony Miller in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Tarik Cohen runs to the endzone for a touchdown In the fourth quarter.
Bears' Tarik Cohen catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Tarik Cohen acts out taking a nap as part of his post touchdown celebration In the fourth quarter.
Bears' Tarik Cohen acts out taking a nap as part of his touchdown celebration in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Bears' Khalil Mack comes in to pressure Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford In the fourth quarter.
Bears' Khalil Mack (52) comes in to pressure Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Allen Robinson II pulls in a reception over Lions' Darius Slaty in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Bears' Allen Robinson pulls in a reception over Lions' Darius Slaty in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' LaGarrette Blount scores a touchdown in the second quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018.
Lions' LeGarrette Blount scores a touchdown in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' LaGarrette Blount, center, celebrates his second half touchdown with Kenny Wiggins, left, and Frank Ragnow (77) In the second quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Lions' LeGarrette Blount, center, celebrates his second touchdown with Kenny Wiggins, left, and Frank Ragnow (77) in the third quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mike Posner and his band perform during half time.
Mike Posner and his band perform during halftime. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Damon Harrison Sr. (98) and Romeo Okwara, top, sack Chicago quarterback Chase Daniel (4) In the first quarter.
Lions' Damon Harrison Sr. (98) and Romeo Okwara, top, sack Bears quarterback Chase Daniel in the first quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Damon Harrison Sr. (98) and Romeo Okwara, top, sack Chicago quarterback Chase Daniel In the first quarter.
Lions' Damon Harrison Sr. (98) and Romeo Okwara, top, sack Bears quarterback Chase Daniel in the first quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts after a delay of game penalty In the second quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts after a delay of game penalty in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Darius Slay (23) defends a catch by Bears' Allen Robinson II, left, n the second quarter.
Lions' Darius Slay (23) defends a catch by Bears' Allen Robinson in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mike Posner and his band perform during half time.
Mike Posner and his band perform during halftime. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gives one of his three daughters a kiss before heading out for warmups.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gives one of his three daughters a kiss before heading out for warm-ups. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' DeShawn Shead punches the ball out of Bears' Trey Burtons arms and Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' DeShawn Shead punches the ball out of Bears tight end Trey Burton's arms and Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' DeShawn Shead punches the ball out of Bears' Trey Burtons arms and Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' DeShawn Shead punches the ball out of Bears tight end Trey Burton's arms and Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers a fumble by Bears; Trey Burton, punched out by Lions' DeShawn Shead in the second quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on November 22, 2018. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)
Buy Photo
Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers a fumble by Bears tight end Trey Burton that was punched out by Lions' DeShawn Shead in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Nick Bellore pulls in a tipped ball on 4th and one to get the first down in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Nick Bellore pulls in a tipped pass on fourth-and-1 to get the first down in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Theo Riddick continues to work up field on a run in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Theo Riddick continues to work up field on a run in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bears quarterback Chase Daniel is pressured by Lions' Ezekiel Ansah into throwing incomplete in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Bears quarterback Chase Daniel is pressured by Lions' Ziggy Ansah into throwing an incomplete pass in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' DeShawn Shead celebrates a tackle in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' DeShawn Shead celebrates a tackle in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Bruce Ellington is upended by Bears' Prince Amukamara in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Bruce Ellington is upended by Bears' Prince Amukamara in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gets sacked by Bears' Roquan Smith in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gets sacked by Bears' Roquan Smith in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bears' Taquan Mizzell Sr. is all alone, pulling in a first down pass in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Bears' Taquan Mizzell Sr. is all alone, pulling in a first-down pass in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Despite Bears' Adrian Amos Jr. all over Lions running back LeGarrett Blount, Blount charges into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Despite Bears' Adrian Amos Jr.'s efforts, Lions running back LeGarrette Blount charges into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount celebrates his touchdown run in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount celebrates his touchdown run in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Marty Peck of Plymouth, left, talks with an unidentified man after Peck gives him a turkey dinner during tailgating before the game. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018.
Marty Peck of Plymouth, left, talks with an unidentified man after Peck gives him a turkey dinner during tailgating before the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Linda Bonell of Plymouth eats some of the turkey dinner she made for everyone during tailgating before the game. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018.
Linda Bonell of Plymouth eats some of the turkey dinner she made for everyone during tailgating before the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Staffored waits to come out of the tunnel for the Thanksgiving Day against the Chicago Bears.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford waits to come out of the tunnel for the Thanksgiving Day against the Chicago Bears. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A sea of smiling Lions cheerleaders during the pregame ceremony between Detroit and the Chicago Bears.
Buy Photo
A sea of smiling cheerleaders during the pregame ceremony between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Bruce Ellington is pushed out of bounds before the first down by Bears' Bryce Callahan in the first quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Bruce Ellington is pushed out of bounds before the first down by Bears' Bryce Callahan in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions offensive line coach Jeff Davidson works the sidelines in the first quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions offensive line coach Jeff Davidson works the sidelines in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bears' Eddie Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the first quarter.
Buy Photo
Bears' Eddie Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bears' Eddie Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the first quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on November 22, 2018. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)
Buy Photo
Bears' Eddie Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bears quarterback Chase Daniel is sacked by Lions' Romeo Okwara and Damon Harrison Sr. in the first quarter.
Buy Photo
Bears quarterback Chase Daniel is sacked by Lions' Romeo Okwara and Damon Harrison Sr. in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Michael Roberts dives for extra yardage along the sidelines with Bears' Bryce Callahan defending in the first quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Michael Roberts dives for extra yardage along the sidelines with Bears' Bryce Callahan defending in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the first half.
Buy Photo
Lions coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the first half. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Singer, songwriter Mike Posner, 30 gets ready to come out to perform during halftime at Ford Field between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears.
Buy Photo
Singer and songwriter Mike Posner, 30, gets ready to come out to perform during halftime at Ford Field between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Detroit Lions charge out of the tunnel to take on the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit.
Buy Photo
The Detroit Lions charge out of the tunnel to take on the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Detroit Lions charge out of the tunnel before taking on the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day.
Buy Photo
The Detroit Lions charge out of the tunnel before taking on the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Detroit Lions charge out of the tunnel before taking on the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day.
Buy Photo
The Detroit Lions charge out of the tunnel before taking on the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform during a break in the action between quarters.
Buy Photo
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform during a break in the action between quarters. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bears' Tarik Cohen goes into the end zone after a reception with Lions' Nevin Lawson defending in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Bears' Tarik Cohen goes into the end zone after a reception with Lions' Nevin Lawson defending in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bears quarterback Chad Daniel is sacked by Lions' Ezekiel Ansah in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Bears quarterback Chase Daniel is sacked by Lions' Ziggy Ansah in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
106 year old WWII U.S. Army photographer Stanley Wrona is recognized during a break in the action.
Buy Photo
WWII U.S. Army photographer Stanley Wrona, 106, is recognized during a break in the action. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bears' Allen Robinson II pulls in a low pass in front of Lions Darius Slay in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Bears' Allen Robinson pulls in a low pass in front of Lions' Darius Slay in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah helps on a sack of Bears quarterback Chase Daniel in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Ziggy Ansah helps on a sack of Bears quarterback Chase Daniel in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks up at the replay of his intercepted pass, intended for Lions' Michael Roberts late in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks up at the replay of his intercepted pass that was intended for Michael Roberts late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bears' James Daniel drags running back Tarik Cohen over the first down line so that Chicago could run out the clock late in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Bears' James Daniel drags running back Tarik Cohen past the first-down marker so that Chicago could run out the clock late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A helmet wearing gobbler contemplates the Lions 23-16 loss to Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day.
Buy Photo
A helmet wearing gobbler contemplates Detroit's 23-16 loss to Chicago on Thanksgiving Day. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE