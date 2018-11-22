CLOSE Rogers and Niyo break down the Lions' upcoming game against the Bears, as well as Monday's wild shootout between Kansas City and Los Angeles. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Teez Tabor (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park -- The Detroit Lions have benched Teez Tabor for the team's Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears.

The second-year cornerback has struggled all season and his playing time had been on the decline. He was on the field for just nine defensive snaps against Carolina last weekend, after the Lions promoted Mike Ford off the practice squad and immediately thrust the undrafted rookie into the starting lineup.

Running back Kerryon Johnson, wide receiver Marvin Jones, defensive tackle Kerry Hyder, wide receiver Powell, linebacker linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, and offensive tackle Andrew Donnal rounded out Detroit's inactives.

Johnson and Jones had been ruled out a day earlier. Both players are dealing with knee injuries. Reeves-Maybin had been questionable with a neck injury, although he was active against Carolina with the same issue.

For the Bears, starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who had been doubtful with a shoulder injury, was officially scratched. Chase Daniel will start in Trubisky's place, with Tyler Bray serving as the team's backup.