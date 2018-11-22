Running back LeGarrette Blount of the Detroit Lions breaks the tackle attempt by Adrian Amos of the Chicago Bears to score a touchdown in the second quarter. (Photo: Dave Reginek, Getty Images)

Sam Martin's kick goes for a touchback. Chicago will open the half from its 25.

Taylor Gabriel hauls in a pass from Chase Daniel for a 9-yard gain on first down. He scrambles to pick up the first down with a pickup of 2 yards on second down.

Tarik Cohen is ran out-of-bounds by Darius Slay after a 5-yard gain on first down. Cohen picks up the first down with a 6-yard reception on second down.

Cohen moves the Bears into Lions' territory at the 46 with a 7-yard gain on first down. Jordan Howard moves the chains with a 4-yard run on second down.

Trey Burton takes the shovel pass from Daniel on first down for a gain of 2.

First half leaders

Passing

DET - Matthew Stafford: 16/20, 98 yds.

CHI - Chase Daniel: 16/21, 153 yds., TD

Rushing

DET - Zach Zenner: 2 atts., 9 yds.

CHI - Jordan Howard: 4 atts., 8 yds.

Receiving

DET - Theo Riddick: 3 recs., 25 yds.

CHI - Anthony Miller: 3 recs., 41 yds.

Lions' offense can't cut into deficit before half

Cody Parkey's kick goes for a touchback. Detroit will take over at the 25-yard-line with 40 seconds remaining and two timeouts.

Matthew Stafford completes a pass on first down to Bruce Ellington, who gets out-of-bounds after a gain of 11.

His throw to Kenny Golladay on the next play is incomplete. Theo Riddick gains 3 yards on a second-down completion.

Timeout #2 Detroit (0:26 2nd)

Stafford completes a pass to Michael Roberts, who can't get out-of-bounds on third down and is short of the first-down marker. Detroit calls a timeout with one second remaining.

Timeout #3 Detroit (0:01 2nd)

Chicago responds with a timeout of its own.

Timeout #2 Chicago (0:01 2nd)

Stafford is sacked to end the half.

Bears 9, Lions 7 (End 2nd)

Bears take two-point lead before half

Taylor Gabriel catches a pass near the right side and gets out-of-bounds at the 46-yard-line after a gain of 11.

Two-minute warning

Chase Daniel's throw to Gabriel on the next play is complete for a gain of 7, moving Chicago into Detroit territory. Anthony Miller hauls in a pass over the middle on second down for a gain of 26 that'll make it first-and-10 at the Detroit 21.

Taquan Mizzell stumbles to the turf after hauling in an 11-yard pass on the next play. It's first-and-goal at the 10.

Timeout #1 Chicago (0:44 2nd)

Mizzell gets wide open on the play after the timeout and hauls in a pass in the end zone. The officials initially throw a flag for offensive pass interference, but after conversing, they wave it off. Touchdown, Bears.

The Bears attempt a two-point conversion. Daniel's pass is incomplete to Allen Robinson.

Bears 9, Lions 7 (0:40 2nd)

Third-down sack ends Lions' drive quickly

TJ Jones lets Cody Parkey's kick bounce into the end zone.

Bruce Ellington loses the football after picking up 2 yards on a double reverse, but is ruled down as Khalil Mack picks it up and heads into the end zone. Lions catch somewhat of a break with the whistle. Matthew Stafford's pass to Andy Jones falls incomplete. Stafford is sacked by Roquan Smith on third down for a loss of 7.

Sam Martin's punt is fielded by Tarik Cohen and returned to the 35.

Lions 7, Bears 3 (2:10 2nd)

Bears cut into Lions' lead with field goal

Sam Martin's kick rolls into the end zone and Chicago will start at the 25.

Jordan Howard is brought down by Ziggy Ansah on first down after a gain of 3 yards. Chase Daniel fires complete to Taylor Gabriel on second down for a gain of 7 that'll give Chicago a first down.

Injury update: Bears running back Benny Cunningham is out with an ankle injury.

Howard has another 3-yard pickup on first down. Daniel gets it to Trey Burton, who is immediately decked by Glover Quin, for a gain of 13 that'll move the chains.

Ansah gets to Daniel as he's letting go of the ball on first down, disrupting the pass just enough to make it difficult for Howard to come down with it. Taquan Mizzell is dropped by DeShawn Shead behind the line on second down for a loss of 3. Daniels fires it down the right sideline on third-and-13 to Allen Robinson, who pulls down the pass over Darius Slay for a pickup of 29.

It'll be first-and-10 for Chicago at the 23.

Daniel throws an incomplete pass to Robinson on the next play with Slay in coverage. Christian Jones and A'Shawn Robinson stake down Howard after a gain of 1 on second down.

Timeout #1 Detroit (4:09 2nd)

Tarik Cohen gets separation from Quandre Diggs on third down, but Daniel can't put it on target and his pass falls incomplete in the end zone.

Cody Parkey's 40-yard field goal attempt is good.

Lions 7, Bears 3 (3:58 2nd)

Lions draw first blood with Blount's 4-yard touchdown run

The Lions will take over at the 40 after the Davis fumble recovery. Zach Zenner puts a charge into the Detroit crowd with an 8-yard carry on first down. He picks up another yard on second down to set up third-and-1. Matthew Stafford rolls to his left with nowhere to go and eventually finds Bruce Ellington for a 6-yard completion that will give the Lions a first down at the 25.

Taylor Decker is flagged for a false start before the next snap, setting up first-and-15.

Michael Roberts catches a quick pass from Stafford and picks up 4 yards before getting tripped up by Kyle Fuller. Then the Lions take a delay-of-game penalty to make it second-and-16 from the 31. Stafford hits TJ Jones for a 15-yard completion. Another third-and-1 coming up. LeGarrette Blount is stopped for no gain on third down.

The Lions will go for it on fourth-and-inches. Stafford's pass is batted up by Chicago linebacker Danny Trevathan and Nick Bellore makes a diving effort to pull the redirected ball down safely. He picks up 5 yards and it'll be first-and-10 from the 11.

Injury: Chicago defensive back Prince Amukamara was hurt on the play after colliding with a teammate.

Theo Riddick carries it up the middle on first down for a gain of 7. Blount makes a second effort after being hit in the backfield and dives forward across the goal line for a Lions' touchdown.

Lions 7, Bears 0 (9:03 2nd)

Davis recovers, returns Burton fumble into Detroit territory

Mike Ford makes a great play to bring down Taylor Gabriel in the open field after a bubble screen for a loss of 3 on first down. Chase Daniel scrambles and slides for a 2-yard gain, but is hit by Glover Quin while going to the turf. That's a 15-yard penalty and automatic first down.

Tarik Cohen is wrapped up by Darius Slay on first down for no gain at the Lions' 49-yard-line. Taquan Mizzell goes up the middle for a gain of 7 to end the first quarter.

Lions 0, Bears 0 (End 1st)

Daniel completes a pass to Trey Burton on third down that would have moved the chains, but Burton is stripped by DeShawn Shead. Jarrad Davis returns the ball to Chicago's 40-yard-line.

The play is now being reviewed.

The play stands.

Lions 0, Bears 0 (14:43 1st)

Lions' offense still stumbling near end of first quarter

Bruce Ellington catches a quick pass from Matthew Stafford on first down for a gain of 5. Detroit hurries to the line and Stafford gets it out to Luke Willson for a gain of 4 on second down to set up third-and-1. Stafford fakes to Blount and is forced to sail it over the head of Andy Jones on third down to avoid the impending Bears' rush.

Tarik Cohen is chased out-of-bounds on the punt return at the 37-yard-line.

Lions 0, Bears 0 (2:00 1st)

Sack, penalties force another Bears punt

Jordan Howard is stuffed by Damon Harrison up the middle after a gain of 1 on first down. Chase Daniel's throw on second down is complete to Taylor Gabriel to the 24-yard-line for a gain of 10 that'll move the chains.

Trey Burton catches an 11-yard pass on the next play to give Chicago another first down at the 35.

Daniel runs into his own offensive guard while trying to escape the pocket and is sacked by Harrison and Romeo Okwara for a loss of 6 on first down. Chicago takes a delay-of-game penalty before the next snap, making it second-and-21. Daniels dumps it off to Tarik Cohen, who is then dropped by Quandre Diggs after a gain of 4. The Lions stack the secondary, and Anthony Miller is only able to pick up 9 yards on third down.

Pat O'Donnell's punt is returned by TJ Jones to the Detroit 16-yard-line.

Lions 0, Bears 0 (3:21 1st)

Lions' drive halted near midfield

LeGarrette Blount gains 1 yard on a first-down run. Theo Riddick catches a screen pass to the left and scoots upfield to the 39-yard-line for a gain of 18 that'll give the Lions a first down.

Nick Bellore catches a quick pass on the next play for a pickup of 7. Blount is stopped up the middle for a 1-yard gain on second down. Kenny Golladay makes a nice reception - his first of the game - near the sideline to pick up 3 yards and a Lions' first down at the 48.

Bruce Ellington is run out-of-bounds by Prince Amukamara after catching a bubble screen for a loss of 1. Matthew Stafford's second-down throw to Golladay over the middle is broken up by Eddie Jackson, the rookie out of Alabama. Michael Roberts' reception on third down goes for only 6 yards, and the Lions will have to punt.

Sam Martin's is downed at the 13-yard-line.

Lions 0, Bears 0 (7:41 1st)

Lions' defense returns favor by forcing three-and-out

Anthony Miller catches a pass from Chase Daniel and picks up 6 yards to the left side on first down. Daniel's throw to Miller on second down lands just beyond the target, setting up third-and-4. Daniel misses Taquan Mizzell on an out route near the sideline on third down.

TJ Jones returns Pat O'Donnell's punt to the 18-yard-line.

Lions 0, Bears 0 (12:10 1st)

Lions go three-and-out on opening drive

Chicago has won the toss and will defer to the second half.

Cody Parkey's kick goes out of the end zone and Detroit will start at the 25.

LeGarrette Blount gets the carry on first down and picks up 2 yards. Matthew Stafford swings it out to Theo Riddick on second down, and Riddick throws a couple juke moves on his way to a 4-yard gain. Bruce Ellington's reception near the sideline gets just 2 yards and Detroit will kick it away.

Sam Martin's punt is fielded by Tarik Cohen and returned to the 28.

Lions 0, Bears 0 (13:09 1st)

Inactives

Lions: Wide receivers Brandon Powell and Marvin Jones Jr., running back Kerryon Johnson, cornerback Teez Tabor, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr. and Andrew Donnal are inactive for Detroit.

Bears: Quarterback Mitch Trubisky, offensive lineman Rashaad Coward, wide receiver Javon Wims, tight end Adam Shaheen, defensive tackle Nick Williams and linebacker Aaron Lynch are inactive for Chicago.

Pregame notes

The Detroit Lions take aim at their second consecutive win in a key NFC North game against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Thursday at 12:30 p.m. You can follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

A Turkey Day tradition unlike any other

The Lions played the Bears on the first Thanksgiving Day game on Nov. 29, 1934, when Detroit was defeated by Chicago, 19-16. The Lions are 8-8 all-time in Thanksgiving showdowns with the Bears and defeated Chicago, 34-17, in the last holiday clash between the two teams in 2014.

Reshuffling the secondary

The Lions announced Tuesday the signing of safety Don Carey, who spent seven seasons (2011-2017) in Detroit before a brief stint in Jacksonville, where he was released in August shortly after being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Defensive end Eric Lee was was waived to open a roster spot for Carey.

Daniel out of hibernation

Chicago's ninth-year quarterback Chase Daniel will be making his third career start - and first start since 2014 - in place of Mitch Trubisky (shoulder), who carved up the Lions' defense for 355 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-22 Bears win 11 days ago. Daniel has appeared in three games this season, but is yet to attempt a pass.

LIONS VS. BEARS

Kickoff: Thursday, 12:30 p.m., Ford Field, Detroit

TV/radio: CBS/WJR 760

Records: Lions 4-6, Bears 7-3

Line: Bears by 4

