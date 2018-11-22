CLOSE

Justin Rogers and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News break down Detroit's loss to Chicago on Thanksgiving and what it means for Matthew Stafford and Jim Bob Cooter. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — As the bones of the turkeys around Metro Detroit were being picked clean Thanksgiving afternoon, the Chicago Bears polished off the Detroit Lions by picking off quarterback Matthew Stafford twice in the fourth quarter of a 23-16 victory at Ford Field. 

The Lions (4-7) had tied the game at 16 with 7:45 left in the fourth quarter on a chip-shot field goal from Matt Prater after stalling out just short of the goal line. And after the defense forced a quick three-and-out, the offense had an opportunity to maintain the momentum and retake the lead the team lost earlier in the quarter. 

Chicago safety Eddie Jackson had other ideas.

As the Bears (8-3) blitzed, Jackson read Stafford’s eyes and jumped a short throw to tight end Michael Roberts, returning it 41 yards for a touchdown. The pick-six put the Bears back on top with a little more than six minutes remaining.

BOX SCORE: Bears 23, Lions 16

"We just do a lot of different blitzes," Jackson said. "We just disguise and that’s when I see (Roberts) going to the flat. I just kept my eyes on him and turned my head at the right time."

The Lions had one last drive in them, and thanks in large part to a 27-yard run by LeGarrette Blount, the offense found itself with a fresh set of downs at the Chicago 12. After a short Blount run, Stafford fired a touch wide to a slanting Kenny Golladay on second down; a fastball the receiver couldn’t corral.

"I kind of wanted it down and in," Stafford said. "I mean, high ball, tip, pick situation. So down and in, maybe I’d move it a foot, I don’t know."

On third down, Stafford attempted a fade to Roberts in the end zone, but cornerback Kyle Fuller muscled the tight end off his route and intercepted the pass, effectively ending the game.

It was an unusual decision, throwing to the second-year tight end who was lined up outside, one-on-one with Chicago's best cornerback. 

"It was more so what I didn’t like about the other side," Stafford said. "You know, I had quite a few defenders (to the left) who were going to cover up, I think, what we had going pretty good. It was one human on one human to my right, so I felt pretty good about it. Mike’s a big guy, I was going to try and get my high ball and go up and jump and get it. Just didn’t throw a good enough pass."

More: Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Stafford subpar, backs pick up slack

The flurry of a finish overshadowed the game's painfully slow start. 

With the Lions missing their top running back and wide receiver, and the Bears down starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, the offenses plodded through the opening quarter. Forgive the holiday joke, but if the tryptophan didn’t put you in a holiday-induced coma, the first 15 minutes might have been enough to land the knockout blow, where the five combined first downs were matched by the number of punts.

Things picked up quickly to start the second quarter. On the first snap, Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead punched out what would have been a drive-extending third-down reception to tight end Trey Burton. The fumble was recovered by linebacker Jarrad Davis, who returned it to the Bears 40.

Overcoming a pair of penalties, the Lions faced third-and-1 in the red zone, only to see Blount stuffed on the short-yardage attempt.

Instead of staying true to personality and settling for the field goal, Lions coach Matt Patricia opted to go for it, but the Bears sniffed out the play-action attempt and deflected Stafford’s pass. That should have ended the possession, but fullback Nick Bellore came out of nowhere to make a diving grab of the redirected throw, setting up Blount's 4-yard touchdown run two plays later.

"Just thought it was a good opportunity for us to go for it and we’re lucky that we got it converted," Patricia said. "We were just fortunate to keep that drive alive."

The Bears nearly knotted it up on the ensuing possession, when running back Tarik Cohen got wide open behind the coverage of defensive back Quandre Diggs, but quarterback Chase Daniel put the ball just beyond his target’s fingertips and forced the Bears to settle for a field goal.

A quick three-and-out for the Lions gave the Bears the ball back with 2:10 remaining in the half and Daniel went to work, completing all four of his passes for 54 yards and capping it with a 10-yard touchdown to third-string running back Taquan Mizzell.

"We added that call literally yesterday morning," Daniel said. "It was one of these pick plays. We felt really good about our matchups on their linebackers and with our running backs."

The officials initially threw a flag on the play as Mizzell ran around a screen by wide receiver Allen Robinson to get open, but after talking it over, the crew opted to pick the flag up.

"There are judgments on all that stuff and that’s what the officials do when they take a look at it," Patricia said.

Chicago surprisingly attempted a two-point conversion after the score. The Bears failed to convert and led 9-7 at the half.

Bears 23, Lions 16
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions' Darius Slay is on defense against Bears' Allen Robinson II who can't pull in a long pass in the end zone in the second quarter. Bears win, 23-16.
Buy Photo
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay defends a pass intended for Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson in the end zone in the second quarter on Thursday, Nov. 22, at Ford Field. The Bears won the Thanksgiving Day matchup, 23-16. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bears' Allen Robinson II pulls in a reception over Lions' Darius Slaty in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Bears' Allen Robinson pulls in a reception over Lions' Darius Slay in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Mike Ford (38) breaks up a pass intended for Bears' Taylor Gabriel In the fourth quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. Bears win, 23-16. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Lions' Mike Ford (38) breaks up a pass intended for Bears' Taylor Gabriel in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Eddie Jackson looks back as he takes his interception towards the end zone to score In the fourth quarter.
Bears' Eddie Jackson looks back as he takes his interception toward the end zone in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back LaGarrette Blount breaks free for long yardage In the fourth quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. Bears win, 23-16. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount breaks free for long yardage In the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Kyle Fuller (23) upends Lions running back LaGarrette Blount on a run In the fourth quarter.
Bears' Kyle Fuller (23) upends Lions running back LeGarrette Blount on a run in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Kyle Fuller (23) upends Lions running back LaGarrette Blount on a run In the fourth quarter.
Bears' Kyle Fuller (23) upends Lions running back LeGarrette Blount on a run in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for an open man late In the fourth quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. Bears win, 23-16. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks for an open man late in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass the ball In the fourth quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. Bears win, 23-16. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks to pass the ball in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears do a group celebration after Kyle Fuller made an interception in the Lions end zone In the fourth quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. Bears win, 23-16. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
The Bears' defense does a group celebration after Kyle Fuller made an interception in the Lions end zone in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Papa Lions holds one of his sleeping cubs In the second quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Papa Lion holds one of his sleeping cubs in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Roquan Smith comes in to sack Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford In the second quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Bears' Roquan Smith comes in to sack Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Nevin Lawson on the tackle of Bears' Anthony Miller In the second quarter.
Lions' Nevin Lawson on the tackle of Bears' Anthony Miller in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Tarik Cohen runs to the endzone for a touchdown In the fourth quarter.
Bears' Tarik Cohen catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Tarik Cohen acts out taking a nap as part of his post touchdown celebration In the fourth quarter.
Bears' Tarik Cohen acts out taking a nap as part of his touchdown celebration in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Bears' Khalil Mack comes in to pressure Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford In the fourth quarter.
Bears' Khalil Mack (52) comes in to pressure Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bears' Allen Robinson II pulls in a reception over Lions' Darius Slaty in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Bears' Allen Robinson pulls in a reception over Lions' Darius Slaty in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' LaGarrette Blount scores a touchdown in the second quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018.
Lions' LeGarrette Blount scores a touchdown in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' LaGarrette Blount, center, celebrates his second half touchdown with Kenny Wiggins, left, and Frank Ragnow (77) In the second quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Lions' LeGarrette Blount, center, celebrates his second touchdown with Kenny Wiggins, left, and Frank Ragnow (77) in the third quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mike Posner and his band perform during half time.
Mike Posner and his band perform during halftime. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Damon Harrison Sr. (98) and Romeo Okwara, top, sack Chicago quarterback Chase Daniel (4) In the first quarter.
Lions' Damon Harrison Sr. (98) and Romeo Okwara, top, sack Bears quarterback Chase Daniel in the first quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Damon Harrison Sr. (98) and Romeo Okwara, top, sack Chicago quarterback Chase Daniel In the first quarter.
Lions' Damon Harrison Sr. (98) and Romeo Okwara, top, sack Bears quarterback Chase Daniel in the first quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts after a delay of game penalty In the second quarter. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018. (Robin Buckson / Detroit News)
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts after a delay of game penalty in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Darius Slay (23) defends a catch by Bears' Allen Robinson II, left, n the second quarter.
Lions' Darius Slay (23) defends a catch by Bears' Allen Robinson in the second quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mike Posner and his band perform during half time.
Mike Posner and his band perform during halftime. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gives one of his three daughters a kiss before heading out for warmups.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gives one of his three daughters a kiss before heading out for warm-ups. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' DeShawn Shead punches the ball out of Bears' Trey Burtons arms and Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' DeShawn Shead punches the ball out of Bears tight end Trey Burton's arms and Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' DeShawn Shead punches the ball out of Bears' Trey Burtons arms and Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' DeShawn Shead punches the ball out of Bears tight end Trey Burton's arms and Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers a fumble by Bears; Trey Burton, punched out by Lions' DeShawn Shead in the second quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on November 22, 2018. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)
Buy Photo
Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers a fumble by Bears tight end Trey Burton that was punched out by Lions' DeShawn Shead in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Nick Bellore pulls in a tipped ball on 4th and one to get the first down in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Nick Bellore pulls in a tipped pass on fourth-and-1 to get the first down in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Theo Riddick continues to work up field on a run in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Theo Riddick continues to work up field on a run in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bears quarterback Chase Daniel is pressured by Lions' Ezekiel Ansah into throwing incomplete in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Bears quarterback Chase Daniel is pressured by Lions' Ziggy Ansah into throwing an incomplete pass in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' DeShawn Shead celebrates a tackle in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' DeShawn Shead celebrates a tackle in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Bruce Ellington is upended by Bears' Prince Amukamara in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Bruce Ellington is upended by Bears' Prince Amukamara in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gets sacked by Bears' Roquan Smith in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford gets sacked by Bears' Roquan Smith in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bears' Taquan Mizzell Sr. is all alone, pulling in a first down pass in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Bears' Taquan Mizzell Sr. is all alone, pulling in a first-down pass in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Despite Bears' Adrian Amos Jr. all over Lions running back LeGarrett Blount, Blount charges into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Despite Bears' Adrian Amos Jr.'s efforts, Lions running back LeGarrette Blount charges into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount celebrates his touchdown run in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount celebrates his touchdown run in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Marty Peck of Plymouth, left, talks with an unidentified man after Peck gives him a turkey dinner during tailgating before the game. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018.
Marty Peck of Plymouth, left, talks with an unidentified man after Peck gives him a turkey dinner during tailgating before the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Linda Bonell of Plymouth eats some of the turkey dinner she made for everyone during tailgating before the game. Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2018.
Linda Bonell of Plymouth eats some of the turkey dinner she made for everyone during tailgating before the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Staffored waits to come out of the tunnel for the Thanksgiving Day against the Chicago Bears.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford waits to come out of the tunnel for the Thanksgiving Day against the Chicago Bears. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A sea of smiling Lions cheerleaders during the pregame ceremony between Detroit and the Chicago Bears.
Buy Photo
A sea of smiling cheerleaders during the pregame ceremony between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Bruce Ellington is pushed out of bounds before the first down by Bears' Bryce Callahan in the first quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Bruce Ellington is pushed out of bounds before the first down by Bears' Bryce Callahan in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions offensive line coach Jeff Davidson works the sidelines in the first quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions offensive line coach Jeff Davidson works the sidelines in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bears' Eddie Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the first quarter.
Buy Photo
Bears' Eddie Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bears' Eddie Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the first quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on November 22, 2018. (Image by Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)
Buy Photo
Bears' Eddie Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bears quarterback Chase Daniel is sacked by Lions' Romeo Okwara and Damon Harrison Sr. in the first quarter.
Buy Photo
Bears quarterback Chase Daniel is sacked by Lions' Romeo Okwara and Damon Harrison Sr. in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Michael Roberts dives for extra yardage along the sidelines with Bears' Bryce Callahan defending in the first quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Michael Roberts dives for extra yardage along the sidelines with Bears' Bryce Callahan defending in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the first half.
Buy Photo
Lions coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the first half. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Singer, songwriter Mike Posner, 30 gets ready to come out to perform during halftime at Ford Field between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears.
Buy Photo
Singer and songwriter Mike Posner, 30, gets ready to come out to perform during halftime at Ford Field between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Detroit Lions charge out of the tunnel to take on the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit.
Buy Photo
The Detroit Lions charge out of the tunnel to take on the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Detroit Lions charge out of the tunnel before taking on the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day.
Buy Photo
The Detroit Lions charge out of the tunnel before taking on the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Detroit Lions charge out of the tunnel before taking on the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day.
Buy Photo
The Detroit Lions charge out of the tunnel before taking on the Chicago Bears at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform during a break in the action between quarters.
Buy Photo
Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform during a break in the action between quarters. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bears' Tarik Cohen goes into the end zone after a reception with Lions' Nevin Lawson defending in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Bears' Tarik Cohen goes into the end zone after a reception with Lions' Nevin Lawson defending in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bears quarterback Chad Daniel is sacked by Lions' Ezekiel Ansah in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Bears quarterback Chase Daniel is sacked by Lions' Ziggy Ansah in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
106 year old WWII U.S. Army photographer Stanley Wrona is recognized during a break in the action.
Buy Photo
WWII U.S. Army photographer Stanley Wrona, 106, is recognized during a break in the action. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bears' Allen Robinson II pulls in a low pass in front of Lions Darius Slay in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Bears' Allen Robinson pulls in a low pass in front of Lions' Darius Slay in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Ezekiel Ansah helps on a sack of Bears quarterback Chase Daniel in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Ziggy Ansah helps on a sack of Bears quarterback Chase Daniel in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks up at the replay of his intercepted pass, intended for Lions' Michael Roberts late in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford looks up at the replay of his intercepted pass that was intended for Michael Roberts late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Bears' James Daniel drags running back Tarik Cohen over the first down line so that Chicago could run out the clock late in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Bears' James Daniel drags running back Tarik Cohen past the first-down marker so that Chicago could run out the clock late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A helmet wearing gobbler contemplates the Lions 23-16 loss to Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day.
Buy Photo
A helmet wearing gobbler contemplates Detroit's 23-16 loss to Chicago on Thanksgiving Day. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The second half started the same way as the first, with the teams trading three punts, before the Lions offense landed a haymaker. On second-and-2, Stafford threw across the grain to Golladay for 43 yards. A 17-yard pass to Theo Riddick put the Lions inside the 10 and Blount finished the scoring drive with another 4-yard touchdown.

    Blount had his best game of the season filling in for injured starter Kerryon Johnson. The veteran finished with 88 yards on 19 carries and the two touchdowns.

    "He’s a great player," Patricia said. "He’s tough, he’s competitive, he works hard and tries to do everything the right way. We know what it is. It was going to be tough early and he has a great knack for continually going after it and eventually, at some point, he was able to break a couple."

    The Lions also attempted and failed a two-point conversion, leaving the lead at 13-9 with 1:35 left in the third quarter.

    Chicago was able to counter early in the fourth quarter on a drive aided by a pair of 15-yard penalties against the Lions. The second, a facemask call against Romeo Okwara, put the ball in the red zone. And when Cohen beat his defender again, this time Daniel didn’t miss, connecting for a 14-yard score to put the Bears up, 16-13, with 13:40 to play.

    "We’ve had that play in our playbook for several weeks now, and I was not going back to the game plan with the quarterbacks next week with that play (still) on the call sheet," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. 

    Matthew Stafford finished 28-for-38 passing for 236 yards, no touchdowns and the two interceptions. Daniel, who was making his first start in four years, completed 27-for-37 passes for 230 yards, two scores and no picks. 

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE