Allen Park — Don Carey's return to Detroit was short-lived. The veteran safety was waived on Friday — a day after he played 18 special teams snaps against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving — to make room for the Lions' newest addition, cornerback Marcus Cooper.
The 6-foot-2, 197-pound Cooper has bounced around the league since being selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round of the 2013 draft.
Waived by the 49ers after his first training camp, Cooper was claimed by Kansas City where he spent three years, appearing in 39 games during the stretch.
He was traded to Arizona prior to the 2016 season and started 13 games for the Cardinals, recording 69 tackles, 11 pass breakups and four interceptions.
Most recently, Cooper was with the Chicago Bears, signing a three-year, $16 million contract with the team in 2017. He had appeared in just two games this season prior to being waived earlier in the week.
