Michigan defensive back Lavert Hill has allowed only nine receptions in 10 games. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Allen Park — Each Saturday during the college football season, we'll highlight five prospects with locally televised matchups who could be a fit for the Detroit Lions in the 2019 NFL Draft, based on projected needs.

Every week, the list will aim to highlight early-, mid- and late-round prospects. This will give you a chance to watch the players performing live, instead of playing catch-up in the weeks before the draft.

Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan (Jersey No. 24)

No. 4 Michigan vs. No. 10 Ohio State, Noon, Fox

I figure most football fans in the area will be tuned into "The Game" on Saturday, so why not take in one of Michigan's half-dozen NFL prospects on defense.

Hill is on the smaller side for the position, and it can be difficult to separate his ability from the dominance of his disruptive defensive front, but that doesn't negate the fact that the 5-foot-11 cornerback has allowed just nine receptions over 10 games.

The Lions have started Mike Ford opposite Darius Slay the past two weeks, and maybe they having something in the undrafted rookie out of Southeast Missouri, but that doesn't diminish the need for more cornerback depth in this draft. Hill could be a great fit in the nickel.

Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama (No. 82)

Auburn vs. No. 1 Alabama, 3:30 p.m., CBS

Not really on most radars entering the season, Smith has blossomed into one of the nation's premier big-play threats at the tight end position. He's averaging 18.3 yards and scored seven times on 32 catches.

You probably shouldn't expect much in the blocking department from the 243-pounder, but the Lions could certainly use an F-type tight end to line up in the slot and win with athleticism.

Qadree Ollison, RB, Pittsburgh (No. 30)

Pittsburgh vs. Miami, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

With LeGarrette Blount on a one-year deal, the Lions are going to need a bigger-body back to complement Kerryon Johnson. At 225 pounds, Ollison can fill that void.

In four years at Pitt, the senior back has averaged 5.5 yards per carry, and he's raised his play this season, churning out 6.6 yards per pop. There's some pass-catching ability there, with 49 receptions during his college career, but the primary skill is getting north-south when running between the tackles.

Ronheen Bingham, DE, Arkansas State (No. 8)

Arkansas State vs. Texas State, 4 p.m., ESPN3

Fire up those laptops and make sure to get a look at Bingham while there's still time.

Coming off back-to-back appearances on Pro Football Focus' Team of the Week, Bingham has been eating the lunch of offensive tackles all season, tallying 63 tackles and 9.0 sacks.

David Woodward, LB, Utah State (No. 9)

No. 21 Utah State vs. No. 23 Boise State, 10:15 p.m., ESPN

Having already added more than 30 pounds to his frame since coming to Utah State, Woodward may need to pack on a few more to be effective in the NFL.

But there's a lot to like about the 6-foot-2, 235 pounder's game. He's shown the ability to beat blocks against the run and stick with his man in coverage. Always around the ball, Woodward has tallied 113 tackles this season, including 11 behind the line. He's coming off his most productive game, racking up 20 stops against Colorado State in a victory that moved the Aggies to 10-1 on the year.

