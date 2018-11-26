Cornerback Jamal Agnew doesn't need surgery on his injured left knee. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — Detroit Lions cornerback and All-Pro returner Jamal Agnew hinted a possible late-season return Monday at the team’s facility in Allen Park.

Agnew, who was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return after suffering a knee injury in a win over the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 7, said that the next step in his rehab process is to be cleared for practice, but sent a handful of mixed signals regarding whether he’d be back within the next five weeks.

Regarding the possibility of his injury being season-ending, Agnew said, “It’s one of those weird things where it possibly could look like that.”

“Their decision was to put me on IR, designated to return, and I took it with a grain of salt. I saw it as a challenge.”

Agnew confirmed that he didn’t need surgery on his injured left knee, but wouldn’t say whether he’s been able to run on it yet.

“I’ve been doing a lot of things,” he said.

Agnew was the NFL’s leading punt return man in 2017, averaging 15.4 yards per punt, and took on an expanded role at corner in the nickel package before being hurt this season. He said that he won’t rush back from injury just because there’s an opportunity to get reps on the defensive side of the ball.

“I just wanna get back there and help the team win. I don’t like watching football,” Agnew said. “(In the) back of my head, I’m thinking longevity and protect myself.”

