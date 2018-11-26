CLOSE The Lions opened the year with one of the NFL's best receiving corps. Heading into the home stretch, it's now one of the league's thinnest units. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions have opted to place wide receiver Marvin Jones on injured reserve and he is done for the season.

Lions coach Matt Patricia opened up his Monday news conference with the announcement. Jones suffered a knee injury in the second half against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 11 and missed the past two games.

More: Wojo: Stafford tosses away what's left of Lions' season

Jones finishes his season with 35 catches for 508 yards and five touchdowns.

To fill the roster spot, the Lions signed linebacker Nicholas Grigsby off the team's practice squad.

