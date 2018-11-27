A "Jeopardy!" question from the episode that aired Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, featured the Detroit Lions. (Photo: Twitter)

Will the Detroit Lions ever win a Super Bowl? Even the game show "Jeopardy!" is throwing shade at the team over its inability to secure a championship.

Monday's episode featured a question in the category "Predictions by 2030."

"As of 2018, this NFC North team had never even made the Super Bowl, much less won it. But by 2030? Gotta happen, right?"

The #Lions have struggled so much throughout their history that even tonight's Jeopardy episode threw shade at them: pic.twitter.com/5FZglXG95W — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 27, 2018

Without hesitation, the contestant answers "who are, the Detroit Lions?"

The Lions (currently 4-7) aren't the only franchise to have missed out on a Super Bowl, but they are the only team in the NFC North division to fail to secure a berth. In fact, the last time the Lions won a playoff game was in 1991.

The team won an NFL Championship in 1957, 10 years before the first Super Bowl.

Others teams without a Super Bowl appearance are the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns.