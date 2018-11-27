Will the Detroit Lions ever win a Super Bowl? Even the game show "Jeopardy!" is throwing shade at the team over its inability to secure a championship.
Monday's episode featured a question in the category "Predictions by 2030."
"As of 2018, this NFC North team had never even made the Super Bowl, much less won it. But by 2030? Gotta happen, right?"
Without hesitation, the contestant answers "who are, the Detroit Lions?"
The Lions (currently 4-7) aren't the only franchise to have missed out on a Super Bowl, but they are the only team in the NFC North division to fail to secure a berth. In fact, the last time the Lions won a playoff game was in 1991.
The team won an NFL Championship in 1957, 10 years before the first Super Bowl.
Others teams without a Super Bowl appearance are the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs