Michigan's Rashan Gary announced Monday he is going pro. (Photo: David Guralnick / Detroit News)

One day after Michigan defensive lineman announced he was skipping his senior season to go pro, one national publication projects big things for him in April's NFL Draft.

Sports Illustrated's "MMQB" came out with its Mock Draft 2.0 on Tuesday, and had Gary going fifth overall to the New York Giants.

From writers Albert Breer and Kalyn Kahler:

It would be a homecoming for the New Jersey native, who has as much raw talent as any player in this draft and the ability to play the edge or inside. Durability was an issue for Gary this season, but the reward could be huge with one of the draft’s boom-or-bust prospects.

The writers have Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa going No. 1 overall to San Francisco, followed by Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to Arizona, Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver to Oakland, and Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrill to the New York Jets.

Also have note, they have Detroit picking eighth and taking LSU cornerback Greedy Williams. On that pick, they wrote:

Teez Tabor has struggled badly this season, wearing a bright target on his chest across from Darius Slay. The long, ball-hawking Williams would upgrade one of Detroit’s major weaknesses on defense.

Meanwhile, the writers have Michigan linebacker Devin Bush going 22nd overall to Oakland. Bush, a junior, hasn't yet announced if he's going pro.

Gary made his announcement Monday, via a YouTube video.