Kerryon Johnson (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park -- The Detroit Lions remained without Kerryon Johnson for Wednesday's practice, casting doubt on the rookie running back's ability to return to action this week against the Los Angeles Rams.

Johnson remains day-to-day after suffering a knee injury against the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 18. In his first season with the Lions, the second-round draft pick out of Auburn has rushed for 641 yards on 118 carries (5.4 yards per attempt), while adding 32 receptions for another 213 yards in the pass game.

With Johnson out last week, LeGarrette Blount started and had his best game of the season, rushing for 88 yards and two touchdowns with 19 carries. He would likely shoulder the load again, against the Rams, if Johnson remains sidelined, with Theo Riddick and Zach Zenner serving in complementary roles.

Only one other Lions player was missing from Wednesday's practice, fullback Nick Bellore. Between offense and special teams, he played 23 snaps in Detroit's loss to Chicago on Thanksgiving.

