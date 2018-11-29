Detroit Lions take part in "My Cause, My Cleats"
Cleats to be worn by Ziggy Ansah, for the Ezekiel Ansah Foundation
Cleats to be worn by LeGarrette Blount, for the American Diabetes Association
Cleats to be worn by Jarrad Davis, for the Boys and Girls Clubs
Cleates to be worn by Graham Glasgow, for ChadTough Foundation
Cleats to be worn by Miles Killebrew, for Playworks
Cleats to be worn by Frank Ragnow, for the American Heart Association
Cleats to be worn by Michael Roberts, for the Downtown Boxing Gym
Cleats to be worn by Jake Rudock, for the ChadTough Foundation
Cleats to be worn by Darius Slay, for Coastal Soccer Outreach
Cleats to be worn by Matthew Stafford, for S.A.Y. Detroit
Cleats to be worn by Luke Willson, for the Luke Willson Foundation
Cleats to be worn by Tavon Wilson, for Lupus of Michigan
    Allen Park — Starting this week, the NFL kicks off its “My Cause, My Cleats” program where more than 800 players are expected showcase personal causes through their in-game footwear.

    "The philanthropic passions of NFL players come to life in incredible ways all year long," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement. "We are proud to expand our efforts to highlight the extraordinary impact of NFL players and teams in communities across the country."

    Players will have the opportunity to raise funds for the causes of their choosing by auctioning their cleats at NFL Auction. All of funds raised will be donated to charities selected by players. Fans may bid on game-issued player cleats at NFL.com/Auction.

    This year, 18 Detroit Lions players are planning to participate. (See the gallery above to see some of their cleats and causes).

    “My Cause, My Cleats” is scheduled to kick of a months-long imitative focused on player causes.

    During the months of January and February, the NFL will focus specifically on the cause of social justice as part of its new “Inspire Change” initiative.

    This new platform will highlight league, player and team programs and initiatives that reduce barriers to opportunity, with a priority on supporting improvements in education and economic advancement, community-police relations, and the criminal justice system.

