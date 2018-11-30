CLOSE In more than a decade working for the Patriots, Matt Patricia never experienced this much losing. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Justin Rogers, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions on the outcome of Sunday’s Lions vs. Rams game at Ford Field (1 p.m., Fox/760).

Justin Rogers: The Cowboys beat the Saints Thursday night, and I doubt many were expecting that, but outside of an out-of-character, turnover-filled performance by the Rams, I can't see the Lions slowing down this offensive juggernaut. Los Angeles isn't going to put up 50 because Detroit will muddy up the game's pace, but this one shouldn't be close. Rams, 31-17

John Niyo: Matthew Stafford hasn't been a double-digit underdog at home since his rookie season in 2009. I'm not sure he has any more weapons now – thanks to all the injuries – than he did then. He's also facing a Rams team that can clinch a division title Sunday, with home-field advantage in its sights. And then there's the Suh factor. This one could leave a mark. Rams, 34-16

Bob Wojnowski: No way can the Lions offense keep up with the Rams, who boast the Aaron Donald-Ndamakong Suh combo on defense. No way can the Lions shut down a Rams attack averaging 35 points with Jared Goff and Todd Gurley. It’s hard to find any way for the Lions to win this, frankly. Force a bunch of turnovers? Cut Matthew Stafford loose with more up-tempo? Take the roof off Ford Field to make the Rams cold? Anybody got any better ideas? Rams, 35-17

