Kerryon Johnson (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park -- The Detroit Lions injury report looked about how you'd expect had you followed the roster's practice habits this week.

The team ruled out running back Kerryon Johnson, fullback Nick Bellore and wide receiver Brandon Powell for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Johnson hasn't practiced for two weeks after suffering a knee injury against the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 18. Bellore, meanwhile, was sidelined all week by an ankle injury, while Powell suffered a calf injury during Thursday's practice and sat out Friday's session.

In addition to the trio that's been ruled out, the Lions listed wide receiver Bruce Ellington (back) and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (neck) as questionable and tight end Michael Roberts (shoulder) as doubtful. All three were limited during the practice week.

